America is busting at the seams...literally!

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report finds all fifty states had more than one in five adults with obesity. The number on the scale varied depending on where you live. The South has the highest prevalence of obesity followed by the Midwest, Northeast and then the West.

Five state now have more than thirty-five percent of adults with obesity. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia.

Georgia's obesity rate is now at 31.4 percent. That is up slightly from last year when it was at 30.7 percent of Georgians with obesity.

Education seems to matter when it comes to being overweight. Obesity rates are about 30 percent higher among adults without a college education or who have incomes below $15,000, the report found.

