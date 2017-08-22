When the family's hangry (hungry + angry) and you're not in the cooking mood, a fast casual restaurant might come to mind. But you may not want to break the bank for a midweek family meal.
Luckily, several metro Atlanta eateries make it easy to handle the hangry for a fraction of the price by offering free meal deals for kids.
Check this list of restaurants before you and the family head out next time for free meals for your kids:
(NOTE: Since restaurants change their offerings on a regular basis, please check their websites or call to validate their Kids Eat Free details.)
1. Captain D's: Thursdays—Children eat free. Two children's meals with each adult meal purchased.
2. Chick-fil-A: Tuesdays 5:30-7:30 p.m.—Children get a free child's meal. Sample menu items: Nuggets Kid's Meal (four or six nuggets, a small side and a drink), waffle potato fries
3. Cici's Pizza: Daily—Children 3 and under eat free. Sample menu items: children's buffet, featuring salad, pizza and dessert.
4. Denny's: Tuesdays 4-10 p.m.—Children eat free. Sample menu items: chocolate chip pancakes (three chocolate chip silver dollar pancakes served with one bacon strip and one sausage link), mac & cheese (Kraft macaroni & cheese), spaghetti (spaghetti covered in tomato sauce and served with bread).
5. Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Sundays—Children 12 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult meal. Sample menu items: chicken nuggets (served with a drink and a side), meat plate (choice of pulled pork, brisket, honey ham, cheddar sausage, polish sausage, pork ribs, turkey breast or chicken).
6. Firehouse Subs: Wednesdays—Children eat free with purchase of an adult combo. Sample menu items: hot meatball (three meatballs, marinara sauce and cheese on a sub), hot grilled cheese (12-ounce fountain drink, dessert and a child-sized fire hat).
7. Fuddrucker's: 4-9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays —Children 12 and under eat for 99 cents. Sample menu items: hamburger, hot dog, grilled cheese (all include drink, cookie and choice of fries, apple wedges, fruit cup, BBQ beans or coleslaw).
8. Golden Corral: 5-9 p.m. Mondays —Children 10 and under eat free. Sample menu items: children's buffet, featuring vegetables, sides, meats and dessert.
9. IHOP: 4-8 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays —Children 8 and under eat free. Sample menu items: Funny Face Pancake (chocolate chocolate-chip pancake sprinkled with powdered sugar and a whipped topping smile), Jr. Banana Crepe with Nutella (a golden crepe topped with Nutella and freshly sliced bananas and served with one bacon strip), Jr. Chicken & Waffles (all-white meat chicken strips, battered and fried to a golden crisp, and paired with two Belgian waffle quarters).
10. Moe's Southwest Grill: Varying nights—Children under 10 eat free. One free child's meal with purchase of an adult meal.
11. O'Charley's: Daily all day, every day—Children 10 and under eat free. One free child's meal with purchase of an adult entree. Child's beverage not included.
12. On the Border: Daily—Children receive a free sundae with meal purchase. Sample menu items: Mexican plate (taco or enchilada with rice and beans), nachos (cheese or bean and cheese).
13. Pizza Hut: Tuesdays—Children 10 and under eat free with purchase of an adult pizza buffet at participating locations. Sample menu items: Kid's Pizza Meal (personal pan pizza with one topping), Kid's Spaghetti Meal (served with either marinara sauce, meatballs or meat sauce and a slice of garlic bread).
14. Qdoba Mexican Grill: Saturdays or Wednesdays—Children under 12 eat free. Day varies by location. Sample menu items: Kid's Taco, Kids Grilled Quesadilla (with a side of applesauce, beans or tortilla chips and choice of 100 percent juice, 1 percent milk or a small fountain drink).
15. Shane's Rib Shack: 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays —Children under 12 eat free. One free child's meal with each paying adult.
16. Steak 'n Shake: Saturdays and Sundays—free child's entree with every $9 purchase.
17. T.G.I. Friday's: Mondays and Tuesdays—children eat free. Sample menu items: Kid's Sliders, Chicken Fingers, Pasta & Marinara (entrées come with choice of one side and a fountain drink).
For the parents that prefer locally-owned dining, there's still some tasty and affordable options for you.
1. Flying Biscuit Café: 4-8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays —Children eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.
2. Holy Taco: Tuesdays—Children 6 and younger dine free with a $20 minimum order. Restricted to two children per table with a maximum $6 order per child.
3. South City Kitchen: 5-6 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays —Children eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.
4. Williamson Bros BBQ: Mondays to Thursdays—Children eat free (a kid's meal and drink) for every $10.99+ platter and drink purchased.
