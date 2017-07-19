Listen Live
Fitness
Photo: Tour de France cyclist shares shocking photo of veiny legs
Photo: Tour de France cyclist shares shocking photo of veiny legs

Photo: Tour de France cyclist shares shocking photo of veiny legs
Photo Credit: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images
104th Tour de France 2017 / Stage 17 Christopher FROOME (GBR) Yellow Leader Jersey / Romain BARDET (FRA)/ Rigoberto URAN (COL)/ Simon YATES (GBR) White Best Young Rider Jersey / Daniel MARTIN (IRL)/ La Mure - Serre Chevalier (183km)/ TDF / (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Photo: Tour de France cyclist shares shocking photo of veiny legs

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

People across the world marvel at athletes’ physiques and rightfully so. They train months, even years, to get in great shape. 

>> Read more trending news

However, what people don’t always see is the grueling effect it has on the body. Polish cyclist Pawel Poljanski changed that this week when he shared a picture of his veiny, muscular legs on Instagram

After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired 😬 #tourdefrance

A post shared by Paweł Poljański (@p.poljanski) on

Poljanski, who is competing in the Tour de France, captioned his photo: “After sixteen stages I think my legs look (a) little tired.”

In just 21 hours, the photo garnered more than 22,000 likes on Instagram and hundreds of comments. 

The image was also shared on Twitter, where users expressed awe and disgust.

News

  • Trump says he wants voter fraud commission to have open mind
    Trump says he wants voter fraud commission to have open mind
    President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged members of his new voter fraud commission to approach their task with 'a very open mind,' despite having spent months making unfounded claims, without evidence, that millions of fraudulent ballots had been cast against him. Speaking at the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Trump also questioned the motives of states that have refused to comply with the commission's request for extensive personal voter information, suggesting they had something to hide. 'If any state does not want to share this information, one has to wonder what they're worried about,' he said. 'There's something. There always is.' Meanwhile, Kris Kobach, the vice chair of the commission, said in an interview with MSNBC that 'we may never know' whether Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton really won the popular vote. 'We will probably never know the answer to that question, because even if you could prove that a certain number of votes were cast by ineligible voters, for example, you wouldn't know how they voted,' said Kobach, who is also Kansas's Secretary of State. Trump won the Electoral College by a comfortable margin, but Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes. Even before their first meeting, the commission had drawn outrage over a request to each state for reams of personal voter information, including voter names, voting histories and party affiliations. Aides to Vice President and commission chair Mike Pence said they only asked for information that was already publicly available. But at least 17 states, plus Washington, D.C. have rebuffed the request, citing privacy concerns and a fear that complying would legitimize the unproven idea that voter fraud is widespread. The requests have also sparked multiple lawsuits. Critics see the commission as part of a conservative campaign to strip minority voters and poor people from the voter rolls, and to justify unfounded claims made by a president who was angry about losing the popular vote. They also wonder why the White House appears more concerned over widely-discredited allegations of large-scale voter fraud than the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 campaign. But Trump said the commission would address serious concerns he heard from voters again and again. 'Throughout the campaign and even after, people would come up to me and express concerns about voter inconsistencies and voter irregularities which they saw, in some cases having to do with very large numbers of people in certain states,' Trump said, adding: 'All public officials have a profound responsibility to protect the integrity of the vote.' Trump convened the commission after claiming on Twitter and in meetings with lawmakers that voter fraud cost him the 2016 popular vote, despite past studies showing voter fraud is exceedingly rare. 'In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,' he tweeted in November, several weeks after his electoral victory. He also alleged at the time, without evidence, that there had been 'serious voter fraud' in California, New Hampshire and Virginia and complained that the media wasn't covering it. Trump continued to make the debunked claim after his inauguration, telling a group of bipartisan congressional leaders days after he took office that he would have won the popular vote if 3 million to 5 million immigrants living in the country illegally hadn't voted. Nonetheless, Trump urged the commission members gathered in the Executive Office Building next to the White House to approach their task with an open mind. 'You will approach this important task with a very open mind and with no conclusions already drawn,' he said. 'You will fairly and objectively follow the facts wherever they may lead.' Pence echoed the message, saying the commission, which includes both Republicans and Democrats, would 'perform a truly non-partisan service to the American people.' During their remarks, the commissioners repeatedly pointed to polls that show Americans have serious concerns about the integrity of the voting system — concerns that have been stoked by Trump and other Republicans for years. Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said the commission would work 'to reassure people that there are no goblins under the bed, and if there are,' to 'deal with them in a way that is balanced.' A September 2016 Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that only 4 in 10 people polled expressed a lot of confidence in votes being counted accurately. Overall, 35 percent of those polled said there's was a great deal of voter fraud in American elections, 39 percent said there's only some and 24 percent said there's hardly any. Concerns about voter fraud were much higher among Republicans. But such fears are largely unfounded. While there have been isolated cases of people voting illegally and voter rolls often contain outdated data, there is no evidence voter fraud is a widespread problem in the United States or has impacted the election results. A study by a Loyola Law School professor found that out of 1 billion votes cast in all American elections between 2000 and 2014, there were only 31 known cases of impersonation fraud. The commissioners only made passing reference to what many see as a far greater threat to the integrity of the U.S. voting system: foreign intervention. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the Russian government mounted a campaign to help elect Trump, hacking the Democratic National Committee and a Hillary Clinton campaign aide's emails and spreading propaganda through fake news stories and social media bots. But Trump has repeatedly undermined their findings by voicing skepticism about Russia's role. ___ Follow Colvin on Twitter https://twitter.com/colvinj
  • Publix, surrounding stores were evacuated for gas leak
    Publix, surrounding stores were evacuated for gas leak
    A grocery store and several surrounding stores in Johns Creek were evacuated because of a gas leak. Utility crews working behind the Publix at State Bridge and Medlock Bridge roads cut a line behind the store causing the leak, according to the fire department. As a safety precaution, the Publix and all the stores in the plaza were evacuated. TRENDING STORIES: Baby died in hot car while mom got her hair done, police say Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today Repair crews on the scene have already cut off the leak. They are now working to repair the line and allow people to return to the stores. This is the third gas leak that has caused evacuations in metro Atlanta today. The first leak in Clayton County, which was caused by a car crash, forced a neighborhood to evacuate. A second leak in NW Atlanta evacuated a day care. None of the leaks are connected.
  • Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the teenager who was seen running along I-85 Wednesday morning. Officers found James Teate Jr., 15, running in the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Indian Trail Lilburn Road exit.'It was immediately clear that the juvenile male had a diminished mental capacity,' public information officer Michele Pihera said.When police found him, he was given a piece of paper, and wrote the letters 'JT.' TRENDING STORIES: Children led out of a day care after a gas line break Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today The 15-year-old's mother saw a tweet Wednesday afternoon and called 911, according to police. The mother told the lead investigator that she was unaware that he was missing. She has been given the contact information for the Department of Family and Children Services.
  • Alabama man to display head of 820-pound hog shot in yard
    Alabama man to display head of 820-pound hog shot in yard
    Hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago said he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound (372-kilogram) animal he shot and killed in his front yard. Seago told al.com that he and his daughter spotted the massive hog in their yard in Samson last week after the family's pet schnauzer Cruiser started barking. 'Cruiser had this huge hog confused with all of the barking and movement,' Wade said. 'It was not a good situation.' So the man got his .38-caliber handgun and took aim. It took three shots to drop the hog, Seago said, and he later weighed it on scales at a peanut company. Seago told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he plans to display the hog's stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend's property. 'It's so humid down here, it had to hang all night. I wouldn't trust the meat,' he said. Seago didn't have any regrets about killing the hog, which had tusklike teeth that were 6 inches (15 centimeters) long. Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage annually, and hunters on private land can kill as many of them as they want under Alabama law. 'I didn't think twice about taking down this hog,' Seago said. 'I'd do it again tomorrow.
  • Ticketmaster may owe you free tickets: Here’s how to get them
    Ticketmaster may owe you free tickets: Here’s how to get them
    Ticketmaster has released a list of free concerts for anyone who bought tickets on their website from Oct. 21, 1999 through Feb. 27, 2013.  >> Read more trending news As part of the Schlesinger v. Ticketmaster class action settlement, Ticketmaster is giving away tickets to “class members.”  Concert goers can see if they are eligible by logging into the Ticketmaster website and click on the tab on left side of the screen that says, “Active Vouchers.”  From that screen, at the top, another link will go to “Redeem Ticket Vouchers.” From there, customers can view eligible events and discounts that can be applied to ticket purchases.  Customers will need the voucher codes from the earlier screen to plug in when it’s time to check out. There are nearly 200 eligible events in selected cities on the website, including Dallas; Cleveland; Charlotte, North Carolina; Miami; Tampa, Florida; and West Palm Beach, Florida. Ticketmaster has a list of frequently asked questions on its website.
  • Woman forces her way into stranger's home and attacks her, police say
    Woman forces her way into stranger's home and attacks her, police say
    Police are looking for a woman who they say forced her way into her neighbor's apartment and assaulted her. Sander Thein tells Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes she was in her apartment on Sweetwater Road sleeping when a woman in scrubs started knocking on her front door. Thein tells Fernandes she didn't recognize the woman, so she didn't answer initially, but then, she says the same woman started banging on her patio door. 'I thought she was in danger, so that's why I opened the door just to see what's going on,' Thein said. Now, she wishes she never opened it. TRENDING STORIES: Children led out of a day care after a gas line break Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today 'As soon as I opened the door she pulled the door, opened it up, and then she started pulling my hair and grabbing me, she said let me in this is my apartment.' Thein said the woman continued to attack her for a minute insisting it was her apartment. When Thein finally got the woman off of her, she called police and snapped a few photographs. Gwinnett County police told Fernandes the Sheriff's Department was already looking for the woman, who does live in the complex. 'The officers eventually found her apartment on the property. They found that she was there recently but they could not find her so they took out two warrants for her arrest, one was for criminal trespass and the other was for simple battery,' public information officer Michele Pihera said.
