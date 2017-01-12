Listen Live
Man knits sweaters of landmarks, poses in them at landmarks

By: Kristin Finan Austin American-Statesman
Updated:

Why buy a postcard when you could knit a sweater? That’s the motto of Sam Barsky, a Baltimore artist who specializes in “knitting sweaters and other items with pictorial designs,” according to his website.

He became a viral sensation this week after the website imgur.com featured a gallery of his creations, which included Barksy proudly showing off his themed sweaters in front of famous travel landmarks including Times Square, the U.S. Capitol, Niagara Falls, the Shedd Aquarium and, my personal favorite, Stonehenge.

Barksy has already received interview requests from Jimmy Kimmel and the BBC, but judging by his Facebook page, he’s handling his 15 minutes of fame with grace.

“Just to let everyone know, I really love all my fans,” he wrote this week. “In the past day, as most of you know, my publicity has exploded exponentially worldwide. I have a flood of messages and requests for interviews that I have received. I want to answer each one personally. It is just so many that I can’t get to them all in one day.”

Check out his Facebook page for more photos of his “sweaters in places” as well as updates on his dinner (gluten-free vegetable lo mein with imitation shrimp) and the occasional joke (ex: “How do animal rescues determine which animals are safe and healthy enough to be pets?… They ‘vet’ them.”).

Looks like Barsky has been to Texas before — here he is in his Palo Duro Canyon sweater:

Here’s hoping Barsky has an Austin visit in the works — we think he would look fantastic in a bat-, Longhorn- or taco-themed creation. Regardless, thank you, sir, for making the world a brighter place with your amazing sweaters.

