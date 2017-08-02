Listen Live
Lifestyles
Boy with autism receives rainbow photos from around the world after losing parents
Close

Boy with autism receives rainbow photos from around the world after losing parents

Boy With Autism Receives Rainbow Photos From Around The World After Losing Parents

Boy with autism receives rainbow photos from around the world after losing parents

By: Matt Wotus, HotTopics.TV

COHOES, N.Y. -  People from around the world are sending 9-year-old Robbie Ecuyer pictures of rainbows after his parents died just 22 days apart in May.

>> Watch the news report here

Crystal Skawinski, Robbie’s aunt, gained custody of her nephew after her sister, Shelly Ecuyer, died on May 2 from gastroparesis and cystic fibrosis, and her brother-in-law, Robert Ecuyer, died on May 23 after a battle with addiction. She soon became Robbie’s legal guardian.

“The first loss, my sister, was hard enough,” Skawinski, a mother of two from Cohoes, New York, told ABC News. “He lost his bedroom, his toys, his mom, his dad and everything that was consistent in his life. Robbie is autistic and the consistency in life is what [he is] used to, so all of that was taken away.”

She added that gaining custody "helped pull me out of the depression from the death of my sister. There was no second-guessing. Robbie was mine now and that was that.”

>> Read more trending news

Robbie, who loves rainbows, was told that when his mom died, she went “over the rainbow bridge.” The day after she died, Erica Toma, a family member, took a picture of a double rainbow that appeared over Robbie’s school.

“I sent [the photo] to his father to help make a mental picture for Robbie,” Toma said. “As you see, one rainbow so strong and another quite vague — another symbol for Robbie to understand mommy was waiting for daddy. Now we find double rainbows all over.”

Seeing the rainbow brought joy to Robbie, but after there wasn’t one the next day, Skawinski took to Facebook to ask for rainbow pictures from around the world using the hashtag #rainbowsforrobbie.

She made the request on July 22, and since then, Robbie has received more than 4,000 rainbow pictures from places including Niagara Falls, Australia, Hawaii and Taiwan. She said she hopes to put the pictures together in a slideshow with music for Robbie.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

“It’s very comforting knowing that so many people have reached out to him with the simple request of a rainbow,” Skawinski said. “It’s like he has a whole world behind him now.”

Those who would like to send a rainbow to Robbie can do so by clicking here.

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    I guessing you’ve noticed the weather has been weird for many months now. A warm and dry winter spring brought extreme drought. Then it turned on a dime and it became unusually wet, the drought vanished replaced by sporadic flooding, and sun tanning weather has been hard to come bye. There are indications of these back and forth swings to continue this month, at least the first half being much like the past couple months. A decided lack of long hot dry sunny spells. While the August 21 eclipse weather obviously is unknown at this point, the distant look leading up to it are concerning. PATH AND PERCENTAGE OF ECLIPSE: This is a shame, because under normal or average August weather patterns viewing would be favorable in much of metro Atlanta. We typically have partly cloudy/partly sunny afternoons in summer so not a clear blue sky, but opportunity for enough space between passing clouds to see the sun. For example, long-term cloud climate says (NOT a forecast): ROME/CARTERSVILLE: 27% cloudy, 73% chance of seeing it. GAINESVILLE: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. ATHENS: 29% cloudy, 71% chance of seeing it. ATLANTA DEKALB COUNTY PDK: 32% cloudy, 68% chance of seeing it. SOUTH ATLANTA: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. Mother Nature of course does not go by averages, so we will have to check the weather that day. Here are some TRENDS from this distance, obviously a lot can change. Main numerical variants continue to show a lack of heat extending into first part of August: Amazing to see equations showing almost 0% chance of 90s in Metro Atlanta next 10 days: And a wet pattern is shown returning as well: ECMWF model output showing below-normal sunshine through 14th: Hopefully the pattern does not play out this way, or if it does, it breaks by the 21st. Fingers crossed. FOLLOW me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB Eclipse overview and clouds Eclipse day weather NASA Eclipse site Interactive cloud cover map
  • Florida woman scammed couple adopting her child, police say
    Florida woman scammed couple adopting her child, police say
    A woman in Tampa got arrested on Friday after police said she scammed a couple trying to adopt her child. >> Read more trending news Jessica Bottoms, 32, allegedly collected money from the couple knowing she was not going to give up the baby, WFTS reports.  Tampa police said Bottoms agreed to put her unborn child up for adoption in December 2015. When the child was born early, Bottoms did not tell the couple and kept collecting money from them.  The victims found out the baby was born two weeks early, and they had already given Bottoms more than $1,000 in those two weeks, according to WFTS.  In total, Bottoms got paid more than $7,200 in cash, gift cards and other services for the adoption plan. >> Police: Florida man set pregnant girlfriend on fire in front of kids The couple said they were aware that they could lose money in the process if the mother backed out, but contacted authorities when they learned they were still paying Bottoms while the baby was already born.  'We understood that she had the option to parent and we respected that,' the couple, who remains unidentified, told WFTS. 'But we didn't want her to do this to another family.' Bottoms was released from the county jail on a $2,000 bond, arrest records show.  Read more at WFTS. 
  • Deputies send off boy, 4, on Make-A-Wish trip to Florida
    Deputies send off boy, 4, on Make-A-Wish trip to Florida
    A Clark County 4-year-old battling a rare disease is taking a Florida vacation with his family thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and got a grand send off from Clark County deputies on Tuesday morning. Paul Grandinette Jr. and his family got to ride in a limousine to the airport and were escorted to the county line by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office cruisers. He and his family were getting ready to fly to Florida to visit Disney World and Legoland. “I’m going to fly on an airplane, my first trip on an airplane,” Paul Jr. said. “I am so excited.” MORE: Little boy gets magical send-off from Make-A-Wish Clark County deputies also gave him a young citizen’s award, made him an honorary deputy and gave him a badge. Paul’s father, Paul Grandinette, said his son is battling a rare illness. Doctors have diagnosed him with autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease, but tests have shown that’s not exactly what he has. His son has gone through a lot for such a young boy, he said, and he hopes the vacation will help him battle what might be next. >> Read more trending news  “We are hoping this trip will make Paul’s future more bearable and it’s going to be kind of a stress relief because we’ve just had bad news after bad news after bad news, bad test result after bad test result,” Paul Grandinette said. Paul Jr. said he is most excited about the haunted house at Disney World. The 4-year-old said he wasn’t afraid of fake ghosts. MORE: ‘Teen Wolf’ cast makes special appearance for Make-A-Wish Paul Grandinette said his son picked out the trip himself. Paul Jr. is healthy right now, Paul Grandinette said, but soon doctors expect his kidneys and liver will give out and need to be replaced. The child is also at risk of getting brain tumors. The dad said his son has been anticipating this trip for a long time. MORE: Make-A-Wish helps 7-year-old Jedi defeat Darth Vader “He’s been talking about the trip for weeks and weeks,” he said. “And as it has been getting closer and as a 4-year-old he’s been getting more and more excited.” Paul Jr. said he is just as excited for Legoland as he is for Disney World. He said he hopes to collect more Star Wars Legos while on the trip.
  • Democrats aim to regain advantage on trade from Trump
    Democrats aim to regain advantage on trade from Trump
    Senate Democrats are unveiling a new set of trade policies aimed at appealing to working-class voters and regaining advantage on an issue Donald Trump seized to great effect during last year's presidential campaign. Some of the proposals being rolled out Wednesday sound like talking points straight from Trump, including renegotiating NAFTA and strengthening 'Buy America' policies. Despite his rhetoric on those issues, Trump has taken limited steps so far, although he did formally pull the U.S. out of a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade pact that Congress probably wouldn't have approved anyway. 'For too long, big corporations have dictated how trade deals and foreign acquisitions are negotiated and the American worker has been left without a seat at the table,' according to the Democrats' trade blueprint. 'As a result, many of these deals have boosted corporate profits, but for many hard-working Americans, these same policies have led to shuttered factories and lower wages.' The trade policies being announced Wednesday are the second roll-out in Democrats' new 'Better Deal' agenda, which House and Senate Democrats are proposing ahead of the 2018 midterms. Last week Democrats unveiled the overall agenda and made public the first three planks, which focused on creating more jobs, cracking down on corporate monopolies and lowering prescription drug prices. On trade, Democrats are proposing a new American Jobs Security Council to review and potentially halt foreign purchases of U.S. companies. Chinese state-owned enterprises are increasingly entering U.S. markets by purchasing American companies, but the reverse doesn't usually happen because of restrictions in China on U.S. investments, according to supporting documents. Democrats also envision a new 'independent trade prosecutor' who would be empowered to investigate unfair trade practices outside the unwieldy World Trade Organization process, and recommend retaliation in the form of restrictions to U.S. market access. And Democrats call for renegotiating the Clinton-era North American Free Trade Agreement among the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with the goal of achieving more American jobs and higher wages, and enforceable labor standards. Trump has also called for renegotiating NAFTA, a deal he bashed ceaselessly on the campaign trail, and a couple weeks ago his administration outlined its goals for doing so, some of which overlap with the Democrats' ideas. The Democrats also call for strengthening 'Buy America' provisions in taxpayer-funded projects. Trump, too, has harped on the 'Buy America' theme even as it's been revealed that some of his own products and those marketed by his daughter Ivanka's fashion line were manufactured in other countries. Overall, the Democrats' trade proposals underscore the influence of the party's liberal wing in pushing it in a populist direction that rejects multinational trade deals in favor of more protectionist policies that elevate U.S. workers' interests. Indeed trade had been seen as an area where Trump and congressional Democrats could work together, since Trump is more aligned with Democrats on the issue than with the traditional Republican free-trade approach. But such cooperation has not materialized as it's become apparent that Trump and Democrats are unlikely to work together on anything except where strictly necessary.
  • Trump still pushing for GOP health care bill, as Senate leaders embrace hearings
    Trump still pushing for GOP health care bill, as Senate leaders embrace hearings
    While Republican Senators announced plans for bipartisan hearings beginning when Congress returns to work after Labor Day, the White House made clear that President Donald Trump continues to look for answers that involve only a majority of GOP votes in the Senate, as he meets Wednesday afternoon with one key Republican, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. Portman has made clear to reporters in recent days that while last week’s defeat of the GOP ‘skinny’ bill was a setback, he’s not ready to give up on the GOP figuring out how to get to 50 votes in the Senate. “I think we should be working together and I think that’s a way to see if we can put the pieces back together on legislation that makes sense,” Portman said this week -and he arrives at a White House that has not given up on the GOP bill. “We’re continuing to try to push a new healthcare system,” incoming White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. “We know that Obamacare is failing. We know that inaction is simply not okay.” Health care alert – Sen Rob Portman R-OH to meet with President Trump on Wednesday at the White House — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 2, 2017 “I like the idea that we’re not quitting,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who met with the President in recent days about his idea to include a different formula on block grants to the states that would cover health care money. “We haven’t tried all options yet,” Graham told reporters just off the Senate floor. Other Republicans agreed that the White House shouldn’t give up on the GOP health care bill, which was just one vote short of victory. “I think the President is frustrated,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-ND) said of the lack of final action by the Senate on health. “I happen to agree that we should move forward.” Big shift on health care, as Senate Republicans opt for September hearings. DETAILS: https://t.co/boNVp1wmDr pic.twitter.com/oThCGPAscB — WOKV News (@WOKVNews) August 2, 2017 But while the President was pushing for a GOP-only health care bill, top Republicans were already shifting into a different mode, setting bipartisan hearings for after Labor Day in a key Senate committee. “We will hear from state insurance commissioners, patients, governors, health care experts and insurance companies,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who chairs the main Senate panel that deals with health policy matters. “For the short term, the proposal is by mid-September to see if we can agree on a way to stabilize the individual insurance market,” Alexander added. HELP will hold hearings the wk of Sept 4 on actions Congress should take to stabilize &amp; strengthen the individual health insurance market — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) August 1, 2017 On the Senate floor, there was no indication of any plan by Republican leaders to hold a new vote on health care; for now, they remain one vote short, as no one sees a chance that any of the three “No” votes will flip – Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). Collins made clear on Tuesday that she was all for the new round of bipartisan hearings in September, and not a rush to simply change the existing GOP health bill. “I’m very excited about that,” Collins said of the post-Labor Day hearings. “I believe that’s the direction we should have gone in, in the first place.” The current plan is to have the Senate work through next week, and then go home for a three week summer break – without a new Senate vote on the health care issue. McConnell lays out August Senate priorities: 1) FBI Director 2) Trump nominations 3) VA bill 4) FDA user fees — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 1, 2017 By Tuesday evening, the Senate had already achieved two of those goals stated by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, confirming the new FBI Director, and approving a VA choice bill. Also, a big batch of military nominees were confirmed on Monday. Notable for not being on that priority list in August was the health care issue, which might not be the preference for the President. “We want to continue to make (health care legislation) a priority. We want to work with Congress to do that,” said Sanders.
  • Mom donates 600 gallons of breast milk, diagnosed with hyper lactation
    Mom donates 600 gallons of breast milk, diagnosed with hyper lactation
    Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra has been diagnosed with a medical condition, but instead of considering it a road block, she’s using it to help others. Anderson-Sierra was diagnosed with hyper lactation syndrome. Her body produces extra breast milk. So much extra, that she has donated more than 78,000 ounces of milk. That’s more than 600 gallons, People reported. >> Read more trending news  Her daughter, who is 6 months old, drinks about 20-28 ounces a day, but Anderson-Sierra’s body produces 225 ounces daily. She now donates the extra to milk banks, which is then sent across the country to help families who can’t breast feed still get the benefits of breast milk. After her first daughter was born, she donated to local moms, but after her second daughter was born, she expanded her donation circle to the rest of the country. Anderson-Sierra now spends four to five hours a day pumping. She does get paid a dollar an ounce for each donation, but she said most of the money is spent buying pumps, sanitation kits and freezers to store the milk, People reported.
