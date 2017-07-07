A father gets to see his newborn baby’s face on his sales route after coworkers surprised him and his wife with a billboard birth announcement near Hardeeville, South Carolina.
Will and Kelen Settle welcomed Carter Louise Settle, their first child together, into the world on June 25. According to Will, she’s the first girl born into the Settle family in 137 years across four generations.
“My mother just went nuts. My mom always wanted a daughter,” Will told ABC News. “She was absolutely ecstatic. She could not believe it.”
After the couple returned to their home in Bluffton, South Carolina, with their baby girl, a coworker told Will to drive toward Savannah, Georgia, and turn around and drive home. The coworker said there was a surprise waiting.
“I had an idea what it was going to be,” Will, the head of sales for Marlin Outdoor Advertising, told The Island Packet. “We have a lot of billboards in that area.”
Will, 38, had also received more than a dozen texts from friends who had driven by the billboard.
“When I first saw it, it was an ‘Oh my God’ moment,” Will told ABC News. “It is so pink, so large. It’s pretty obnoxious, I hate to say. It is so in your face, you wouldn’t believe it.”
Kelen said she thinks the idea was cute and looks forward to telling her daughter about the billboard when she’s older.
The company has 900 billboards in the two states, he said, and his coworkers used one of them to display a birth announcement for Carter. The 12-foot-tall, 24-foot-wide announcement sits off Highway 315 and features a picture of the little girl with a message that reads, “Welcome to the World Carter Louise Settle.”
Will said his sales route takes him as far north as Rock Hill, South Carolina, and as far west as Statesboro, Georgia, meaning he often gets to drive past the billboard and see his daughter’s face.
