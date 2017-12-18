If you have travel insurance, the blackout at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may not be as painful financially.
Insurance won’t take care of the frustration and anger of being stuck in an airport in the dark, but it will might it lighter on your wallet.
Dawnmarie Mannino, a travel sales development specialist for Georgia at AAA- the Auto Club Group, said travel insurance should cover additional expenses like a hotel, new flights, ground transportation or car rentals, depending on the policy terms.
AAA works with Allianz Travel Insurance, which would cover those expenses if your delay was longer than six hours, she said.
Some insurers have apps that can be checked by mobile device.
Mannino recommends that people not file a claim until they complete their trip “because you don’t know what else might happen. You could have a medical emergency or get delayed on the way home.”
Daniel Durazo, a spokesman for Allianz, also suggests people read and understand the terms and limits of their policies. For instance, the company’s classic policy has an $800 limit for travel delay claims.
Other insurers may have different policies.
A travel policy may also include reimbursement for pre-paid expeses such as a hotel room in another city or country or scheduled tours.
Mannino said about 70 percent of travelers who book through AAA opt to buy travel insurance.
