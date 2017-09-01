Here are 5Things that can help you to be less frustrated with your appliances…

- Dishwashers. It will last longer if you keep it clean. If it has a filter (look in the owner’s manual to locate) check it from time to time and remove any debris. Also remove any debris from the bottom of the machine.

- Ranges. Check the burners on gas models monthly and clean the burner ports with a needle or toothpick. Don’t touch the igniter however, as it can be easily damaged.

Know which burner you will have the most trouble with? That’s correct – the front right one. It gets used more and thus will wear faster. Keep them all in use – rotate your beans…

- Fridges and Freezers. Clean the door gaskets occasionally to insure a tight seal. If seal is not snug you can often get it to seal properly by cleaning and heating the seal with a hair drier.

Also vacuum the coils, which tend to collect dust lowering the unit’s efficiency, every few months.

- Clothes washers and dryers. Heed manufacturer’s recommendations on load capacity. Overloading the units wears down the machines and not only cause efficiency to decline but also can shorten the life of the machine.

Two loads are always better than 1 crammed full load. I know it may take longer, but your washer, and your dryer will be happier…

- Oops, that is only 4. Number 5 comes into play if you are buying a new appliance. Seems to be a lot of this going around also.

Many stores that sell appliances now are offering next day delivery. Don’t bank on it though. Often times that is to lull you into the store. There are many hidden restrictions that come into play here, so leave yourself with plenty of time.

Why do good stores do this? I don’t know, but you know who you are. Please e-mail me and let me know…

