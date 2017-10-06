Herman Cain Live in Smyrna

Bring your lawn chairs and questions for Rapid Fire
Where: Downtown Smyrna on the Village Green on Atlanta Road
When: Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm
Who: Herman Cain, and the ‘Herman Cain Show’ Team.
Everyone is invited to see a special taping of WSB’s Herman Cain Show. It’s Free and open to all ages.
The audience will be involved with Special ‘Rapid Fire’ Q&A with Herman Cain.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy the show.
If there is rain or inclement weather, the program will move indoors to The Smyrna Community Center gymnasium.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself