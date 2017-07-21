Harleigh Sohler

When I was 15 years old I was doing what any normal girl my age was doing. I was doing different things including finishing up my freshman year of high school, I had just found out that I made the cheerleading team, and also found out I had cancer.

At this point in my life, I had been seeing an opthamologist on a regular basis. My optometrist told me that my optic nerve cups were larger than the average size and I needed to be monitored for early stages of glaucoma, as it runs in my family. It was a normal visit with my opthamologist and I was going through the many tests we always ran. My doctor came back in the room with a strange look on his face, and then he told me the news. “Your tests came back a little off,” which was a lie because I saw the results and everything was pitch black on them, “so I would like for you to get an MRI done. Just as a standard protocol to check everything out.” I looked at mom, looked back at my doctor, and said okay. This was on a Monday. We were lucky enough to get my MRI scheduled pretty quickly, it was Wednesday that week, and then the results came even quicker. My mom received the call on Thursday and all they told her was that a tumor was shown on my scans. Since my mom works for a high-end law firm in Atlanta, all of her bosses know all of the right people. She immediately told them and starting getting things scheduled.

As of Thursday, I still did not know. I participated in GHSRA (Georgia High School Rodeo Association) and we had a rodeo that coming weekend. Mom requested that I did not ride since we knew something was going on with my vision, but we did not know what exactly. Our rodeo weekend continued like normal, without me riding, and she finally told me on Sunday. We were home, fully unpacked, and I was ready for bed when she told me. She asked my sister and I to come sit down because we needed to talk. She informed me that my scans came back and a tumor was shown on them. She also told me that I was going to meet with a neurosurgeon the next day to see if surgery was an option. At this point, I did not know what to do.

On Monday, May 2nd, 2011 I met a neurosurgeon. He informed me that my tumor was inoperable and I would need to meet with an oncologist to take further steps. On May 26th, 2011 I met my oncologist. She sat with us for 4 hours straight and explained what was going to happen over the next few years of my life. I was informed that I would be a chemotherapy recipient for the next 12-16 months, she informed me of all the possible side effects, and she told us about a wonderful place called Camp Sunshine, which is for kids with cancer. On June 10th I went to the hospital for surgery to have my port-a-cath inserted. Ten days later I received my first chemotherapy treatment and seven days after that, I received my second treatment at Camp Sunshine.

Through my treatment process I had my ups and downs. I met people, lost people, fought my hardest, got sick, and never stopped fighting. Some days were easy, while others were extremely hard. I ended up receiving chemotherapy for 16 months. By the time I finished treatment, I had lost everyone I was close to, except for my family. I am now a thriving 21 year old, going into my 4th year of college and pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. Camp Sunshine was, and forever will be my home. It helped me cope with cancer and I just hope that everyone who has to venture down the same path will take a leap of faith and try camp.