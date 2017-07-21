Elizabeth Hunt

Eliza was born on April 5, 2016. A delight and precious joy was placed into our lives that day. She has been nothing but a breath of fresh air since she’s been here with us. Her brother and sister adore her and have formed such a special relationship with her that others could only imagine! We found out prior to her birth that she has Down syndrome and would need open heart surgery to repair her heart (Complete AVSD). We spent many a nights staying up, reading, worrying, wondering about our little girl and if she was going to be ok. The big day came and all went well with her heart surgery. We had made it over the big mountain we had been hiking up for so long. We moved on with our lives as happy as could be to have a healthy and perfect little baby girl who was growing like a weed. In February of this year, Eliza was hospitalized for pneumonia at our local hospital. She was really sick and we were very worried. The doctors came in and told us that there was some abnormal tests that came back with her blood work. They had found some BLAST cells and they wanted to transfer her to Scottish Rite to test her further to make sure it wasn’t anything serious. That evening we found out quickly that Eliza was diagnosed with AML leukemia. It felt like someone had put a dagger into my chest and it was very hard to breathe. All I could do was think that my daughter has to go through something else major and fight for her life AGAIN! I didn’t cry. I think I just stayed in this shocked stage for a few days. We were told that we would be in the hospital for over a month the first round. And we were… 34 days to be exact. On top of the pneumonia, she had the rhino virus, AND was going to start her first chemo treatment. PICU was our home the first week, then we were moved down to the Aflac wing and that’s where we remained the rest of our stay thankfully! With everything that was going on, my child kept going with a smile on her face even on the hardest of days. And I did the same. There was no need to cry. Honestly, who has time for that anyways? We didn’t read much information in the books that they gave us. It was all overwhelming. We put our trust and faith into the hands of the doctors and the Lord above to guide us through this next journey in Eliza’s life. She handled the first round of treatments well. Actually, she handled it like a true fighter considering all of the other complications she had to go along with it! We’ve had a few hiccups along the way, but nothing major. And that we are grateful for!! We spent her first birthday in the hospital. That was a little bummer, but we know that’s where she needed to be, so we adjusted plans and celebrated! Time has flown and as I’m writing this I’m planning on what to pack for our next week’s stay at Hotel Scottish Rite. Eliza has 2 more treatments. And we are all more than ready for the day to see and hear her ring the bell!

The doctors and nurses of Aflac have been nothing but outstanding. When we walk through the doors it’s sad to say, but I have a sigh of relief when we get there. I know that my child will be taken care of and all of my worries and hesitations can be put on someone else’s shoulders that’s way more knowledgeable than I could ever be, and I can breathe a little easier. They have become a part of a new family for us. They know us. They know Eliza and they remember little things about her that others would forget. They support Eliza and the fact that she has Down syndrome. That means a lot! We have learned so much from everyone there, and I think they have learned some things along the way, too, having Eliza around.