Brayden Webb

“Our family was on a Disney Cruise ship when Brayden was not feeling well. On the final day, after riding waterslides in the morning, he said “Dad I’m tired and want to lay down”. He slept from noon until almost 4:00 when the infirmary on the ship opened. I took him to see the doctor and within the hour I was told that the Captain had stopped the ship and the Coast Guard was going to evacuate us off the ship.

A Coast Guard fast boat picked us up 5 miles off the coast of Miami and we were rushed to a children’s hospital. I called our pediatrician, who happens to be our neighbor, and told her that they couldn’t tell what it was but they think it may be cancer. When I asked her where to go she said “get him to the Aflac Center @ Egleston as fast as possible”. That night we boarded an Angel Flight for Atlanta and spent the next 28 days @ CHOA.

By the Grace of God and skill of the team @ the Aflac Center 9 months to the day my seven year old son rang the bell at the AFLAC center signifying that he was healed and complete with the treatments….”

I often tell people two things about CHOA and the Aflac Center –

1. Until you experience it you cannot believe how much love is in that building

2. Thank God we only live 70 miles from the Aflac Center because if we lived in MS or some other place we would be flipping a coin on whether to go to Atlanta or Houston.

Quotes from Brayden –

Brayden told me once around Thanksgiving – “I wish I had never got sick, but that I still got to meet the people and the dogs at the hospital.”

On the way to clinic one day we heard a song that said "I keep you safe." He shared with me that he liked the song because it reminded him of the hospital.