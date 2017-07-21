Listen Live
Charity
Brayden Webb
Close

Brayden Webb

Brayden Webb

Brayden Webb

“Our family was on a Disney Cruise ship when Brayden was not feeling well. On the final day, after riding waterslides in the morning, he said “Dad I’m tired and want to lay down”. He slept from noon until almost 4:00 when the infirmary on the ship opened. I took him to see the doctor and within the hour I was told that the Captain had stopped the ship and the Coast Guard was going to evacuate us off the ship.

 

A Coast Guard fast boat picked us up 5 miles off the coast of Miami and we were rushed to a children’s hospital. I called our pediatrician, who happens to be our neighbor, and told her that they couldn’t tell what it was but they think it may be cancer. When I asked her where to go she said “get him to the Aflac Center @ Egleston as fast as possible”. That night we boarded an Angel Flight for Atlanta and spent the next 28 days @ CHOA. 

 

By the Grace of God and skill of the team @ the Aflac Center 9 months to the day my seven year old son rang the bell at the AFLAC center signifying that he was healed and complete with the treatments….” 

 

I often tell people two things about CHOA and the Aflac Center – 

1. Until you experience it you cannot believe how much love is in that building 

2. Thank God we only live 70 miles from the Aflac Center because if we lived in MS or some other place we would be flipping a coin on whether to go to Atlanta or Houston. 

 

Quotes from Brayden – 

Brayden told me once around Thanksgiving – “I wish I had never got sick, but that I still got to meet the people and the dogs at the hospital.”  

On the way to clinic one day we heard a song that said "I keep you safe." He shared with me that he liked the song because it reminded him of the hospital.

News

  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com later today. - In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took 9 guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Police said Seun Long Vang, 32 was charged with felony theft by taking. His girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav, 26, has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property. We'll explain how police said the suspect conducted the operation on Channel 2 Action News at 6. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing'
  • 12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering his wife inside their home on Medlock Park Drive. Gwinnett County police were there in Snellville investigating the murder Thursday night after a 12-year-old boy found his mother's body. 'The crime probably occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.,' Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera, said. Officers said they received a call from the 12-year-old who said his mother was dead. The victim's son told detectives he was outside playing and saw his stepfather drive off around 9 p.m. Police said the boy then went inside and found the mother of six dead from one gunshot wound in the master bedroom of the home. 'The child was not at the home when the shooting took place,' said police. The victim was identified as Erica Powell, 46, and the suspect has been identified as Walter J. Lowe, 51, who was the victim's husband and the boy's stepfather. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Authorities told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that they don't know yet what led up to the murder, but think the woman was shot during a domestic disturbance. 'They do have a domestic violence history,' an officer told Gehlbach. It's not the first time Lowe has been accused of family violence. A police report documented an incident two years ago at the home where Lowe was charged with battery and terroristic threats against Erica in front of two of her sons, including the then 10-year-old boy. 'He is still on the loose. We're still trying to find him,' police said. 'The suspect is driving a 2001 black Ford Expedition with Georgia tag RGJ8749 and aftermarket chrome wheels.'They believe Lowe is armed and dangerous and said Lowe is possibly still in the Metro Atlanta area, though he does have ties to New York and may be headed North. 'We're reaching out to authorities here in the state and also outside the state,' authorities told Gehlbach. 'We anticipate an arrest will be made.' Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.
  • Sean Spicer unlikely to disappear from television
    Sean Spicer unlikely to disappear from television
    He won't be behind a podium at the White House, but it's unlikely Sean Spicer will disappear from television. He's set to appear Friday night in an interview on Fox News Channel. The network is the most probable destination for the former White House press secretary if he wants to become a pundit on television. New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says he hopes Spicer 'goes on to make a tremendous amount of money.' That's often the case in the communications business, where service in the high-pressure crucible of the White House is prized. Jay Carney, a press secretary in former President Barack Obama's administration, now works for Amazon.
  • Minneapolis officials call for chief's ouster after shooting
    Minneapolis officials call for chief's ouster after shooting
    Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau came under pressure from City Council members on Friday in the wake of an officer's fatal shooting of an Australian woman, with some calling for her dismissal. Harteau was out of the city on personal time for nearly a week following the shooting Saturday night of Justine Damond, a 40-year-old life coach and bride-to-be who was killed by an officer responding to her 911 call of a possible sexual assault. The state is investigating the shooting. In Harteau's first remarks on the case on Thursday — when she returned to work — she was sharply critical of Officer Mohamed Noor while defending his training. That wasn't enough for some City Council members. Linea Palmisano, who represents the ward where Damond died, said Harteau hadn't called her. 'I think her not calling speaks volumes,' Palmisano told the Star Tribune. 'You can say I'm calling for her removal because I'm still waiting for her call.' Council member Jacob Frey — a candidate for mayor — said the city needs new leadership. 'We need a new chief,' he said. Harteau defended her absence at a news conference late Thursday, saying she had been backpacking in a remote area and it would have been 'challenging' to return. She said she had been in touch with her command staff all week. The Minneapolis chief is appointed by the mayor. Removing a chief takes a decision by an executive committee of four council members and the mayor. Mayor Betsy Hodges clashed with Harteau recently over the chief's hiring of an inspector in a critical precinct. Harteau's strained relations with Hodges were also an issue after the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark during a confrontation with two white police officers in 2015. The black man's death, amid heightened tensions nationwide, sparked an 18-day occupation outside a police station and other protests across the city. A Justice Department review faulted poor communications between the mayor and the chief. Damond had called 911 twice late Saturday to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her house on Minneapolis' southwest side. Noor, who was in the passenger seat of a squad car, shot at Damond through the driver's side window. 'The actions in question go against who we are in the department, how we train and the expectations we have for our officers,' Harteau said Thursday. 'These were the actions and judgment of one individual.' Noor has declined to speak with the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is handling the investigation. His partner, Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud sound right before Damond approached the police vehicle. Neither officer had their body cameras turned on, which has drawn widespread criticism. Hodges said in a blog post Thursday that officers should turn them on any time they are responding to a call. Harteau also said the cameras should have been on. She said the department is making changes to its policy on the cameras, rolled out citywide eight months ago, including looking at technology that would turn them on automatically. Damond's family has said it wants changes in police protocols, including a look at how often officers are required to turn on their cameras. Her relatives also 'want to see this person not be an officer,' the family's Minneapolis attorney, Bob Bennett, said. 'He shouldn't be on the street with a gun making decisions,' Bennett said, adding that he wanted to see Noor's training records, including how he did in situations involving when to shoot or not shoot. Harteau said a report on Noor's training showed no problems. ___ Associated Press writer Steve Karnowski contributed. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
  • Air France to launch new airline specifically for millennials
    Air France to launch new airline specifically for millennials
    Air France will launch a new airline specifically for passengers aged 18 to 35. On Thursday, the airline announced its new airline, Joon, which will begin operating routes this fall.  >> Read more trending news According to a news release, Joon’s targeted clientele is young working professionals whose lifestyles revolve around digital technology. “Designed for our millennial customers, (Joon) will offer more than just a flight and a fare -- it will offer a global travel experience,” Dominique Wood, executive vice president of brand and communications at Air France, said in a statement. Joon’s flight attendants will wear casual, chic uniforms. Joon will begin operating flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle this fall, with plans to expand to longer routes by next summer. The airline will not be a low cost airline.  >> Related: Low-cost airline considers replacing seats with standing space Wood said the airline plans to release more details about Joon’s destinations and fares in September. “This generation has inspired us a lot,” said Caroline Fontaine, vice president of brand at Air France. “They are opportunistic in a positive sense of the word as they know how to enjoy every moment and are in search of quality experiences that they want to share with others. Joon is a brand that carries these values.”
