Benedict Hermann

This is Benedict or Benny as we call him. Our story begins the week before

Thanksgiving last year (2016). Benny developed a roseola like rash on

Wednesday, with no other symptoms (Benny has 6 siblings and they have all had

the virus before). A few days later on Friday we found bruising on his face and

legs nothing

alarming. He was just starting to walk and bruising coloration was

typical. Then on Sunday we found a blood blister in his mouth, again odd but he

was teething and it was small. But by Tuesday he was bleeding from his nose

and the only way we were able to stop it was by keeping him outside in the cold.

We finally gave up and decided to seek medical attention.

Honestly, we were scared to take Benny anywhere because he looked so

beaten up. We were afraid of DFCS being called on us. We ended up deciding to

take him to CHOA’s Cherokee Urgent Care. As soon as the doctor saw him, she

suspected leukemia. The doctor and staff eased my fear of DFCS being called.

She patiently listened to the events that transpired over the course of the

previous week. The doctor told me her thoughts of what it is, and ordered the

preliminary blood work. As soon as some of the blood work came back, she

gently told me that Benny may have Leukemia. His blood levels were extremely

low, and that he was a very sick little boy. She said that he needed to be

immediately ambulances to Scottish Rite. One of the staff wrapped him in a

handmade fleece blanket with little Scotties dogs on it, and we sent him off with

the paramedics. I followed the ambulance down to the hospital.

By the time we were settled in a room in the Aflac Center & Blood

Disorder Center it was sometime around 2am. The hospital had tried several

medicines and techniques to stop Benny’s bleeding but nothing worked. By this

time, he was bleeding from his nose and his mouth. His little blood blister had

multiplied and engulfed his mouth and was bleeding. He was so tired from

everything that happened that he passed out in a pool of blood. The doctor that

came in to talk with me was very confident. She told me that it could be a few

things but she thought it might be leukemia or bone marrow failure. More tests

had to be run to confirm anything. In the meantime, Benny was given a platelet

transfusion and that was the only thing that stopped his bleeding.

Benny was in the hospital for Thanksgiving and into the next week with no

answers. He had blood work drawn daily for blood counts. More blood was drawn

to see if there was a genetic cause for his lack of blood production/bone marrow

failure (we didn’t receive the results from this test until after Christmas). A bone

marrow biopsy was performed (but we found out later it was inconclusive). After

Benny was stabilized, he was sent home with no answers as to what was going

on except leukemia was ruled out (phew).

About a month after the start of Benny’s mystery illness, he ended up in

the hospital again. We saw Dr Bennett and she was absolutely determined to find

out what was going on in Benny’s little body. From the blood work results from

the past month she noticed a pattern and she thought it may be aplastic anemia

but she had to prove it. She started by performing another bone marrow biopsy

on Benny and took two samples this time. This biopsy showed that something

was wrong, but she still needed more proof, before an official diagnosis could be

made.

Meanwhile, Benny was becoming more dependent on transfusions in order

to live. Our doctor Dr

Felker and the team were having trouble helping Benny

stabilize his blood levels and he was ending up in the hospital almost every other

week for transfusions because of bleeding from his nose or mouth, a fever, or

illness. His bone marrow was completely failing. Dr Felker ordered a full genetic

testing panel to make sure Benny’s bone marrow failure did not have a genetic

cause to it (because it would be treated differently then). The results from this

test took six weeks to come back.

Simultaneously, we were put in contact with the Bone Marrow Transplant

Team at Egleston. They were fantastic in educating us and answering our

questions. HLA typing (which is different from blood typing) was ordered for

Benny and his six siblings. The results came back that Benny had a rare HLA

typing and that none of his siblings were a match. We were told it would be

difficult to find a bone marrow donor.

Finally on January 9, 2017, Benny was diagnosed with Idiopathic Severe

Aplastic Anemia. Meaning there

was no way to know the cause of his aplastic

anemia or bone marrow failure. It is considered “severe” because Benny was

dependent on blood/platelet transfusions in order to live. We finally had a

diagnosis. Our two options of treatment were a bone marrow transplant or

immunosuppressive therapy/ATG (aka chemotherapy).

By the end of January, Benny could not wait any longer for results from

the genetic testing or for a bone marrow transplant donor. He had surgery to

insert a port in his chest to receive his transfusions and immunosuppressive

therapy. A few days later, he was administered a round of ATG (aka

chemotherapy) over the course of 5 days. He was miserable but he tolerated the

treatment well. After therapy, he was discharged from the hospital. Nothing

changed in his condition. In fact it became worse. He was up to two transfusions

of platelets a week. It was wearing us out. We kept asking the doctor what do

we do next. He replied wait. We were still within the time frame for the chemo to

work. In April, it finally happened! Benny’s body slowly began to produce red

blood cells then platelets. His bone marrow is back to producing blood. Benny is

not back to “normal” counts yet but he is getting closer everyday! Which is

fantastic because his little arm was wearing out from all the draws for blood work

twice a week. This sweet, brave 22 month old sits and watches the nurses take

his blood pressure, pulse ox, temperature, height, weight, and blood draws

without crying or putting up a fuss even when they have to dig in his arm to find

a vein.

I didn’t mention how many times this sweet child was poked in order to

have blood work completed or to receive a transfusion. Before he had his port,

there was only one person at the hospital that was able to stick him Anne.

Every time his name came up, she came to help with Benny’s IV. The other

person who was an immense help was Amanda with Child Life. She knew his

favorite iPad apps and would have them ready while the nurses inserted the IV

or accessed his port or would bring him toys to help with his hospital stay.

Benny’s journey with aplastic anemia is not over but Children's Healthcare

of Atlanta Alfac

Cancer and Blood Disorder Center has sure been a blessing to

our family not to mention CURE, Camp Sunshine, Flashes of Hope, and all the

wonderful donors and volunteers who bought meals for families while we

received care whether inpatient or in clinic.