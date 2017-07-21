Benedict Hermann

This is Benedict or Benny as we call him. Our story begins the week before
Thanksgiving last year (2016). Benny developed a roseola like rash on
Wednesday, with no other symptoms (Benny has 6 siblings and they have all had
the virus before). A few days later on Friday we found bruising on his face and
legs nothing
alarming. He was just starting to walk and bruising coloration was
typical. Then on Sunday we found a blood blister in his mouth, again odd but he
was teething and it was small. But by Tuesday he was bleeding from his nose
and the only way we were able to stop it was by keeping him outside in the cold.
We finally gave up and decided to seek medical attention.
Honestly, we were scared to take Benny anywhere because he looked so
beaten up. We were afraid of DFCS being called on us. We ended up deciding to
take him to CHOA’s Cherokee Urgent Care. As soon as the doctor saw him, she
suspected leukemia. The doctor and staff eased my fear of DFCS being called.
She patiently listened to the events that transpired over the course of the
previous week. The doctor told me her thoughts of what it is, and ordered the
preliminary blood work. As soon as some of the blood work came back, she
gently told me that Benny may have Leukemia. His blood levels were extremely
low, and that he was a very sick little boy. She said that he needed to be
immediately ambulances to Scottish Rite. One of the staff wrapped him in a
handmade fleece blanket with little Scotties dogs on it, and we sent him off with
the paramedics. I followed the ambulance down to the hospital.
By the time we were settled in a room in the Aflac Center & Blood
Disorder Center it was sometime around 2am. The hospital had tried several
medicines and techniques to stop Benny’s bleeding but nothing worked. By this
time, he was bleeding from his nose and his mouth. His little blood blister had
multiplied and engulfed his mouth and was bleeding. He was so tired from
everything that happened that he passed out in a pool of blood. The doctor that
came in to talk with me was very confident. She told me that it could be a few
things but she thought it might be leukemia or bone marrow failure. More tests
had to be run to confirm anything. In the meantime, Benny was given a platelet
transfusion and that was the only thing that stopped his bleeding.
Benny was in the hospital for Thanksgiving and into the next week with no
answers. He had blood work drawn daily for blood counts. More blood was drawn
to see if there was a genetic cause for his lack of blood production/bone marrow
failure (we didn’t receive the results from this test until after Christmas). A bone
marrow biopsy was performed (but we found out later it was inconclusive). After
Benny was stabilized, he was sent home with no answers as to what was going
on except leukemia was ruled out (phew).
About a month after the start of Benny’s mystery illness, he ended up in
the hospital again. We saw Dr Bennett and she was absolutely determined to find
out what was going on in Benny’s little body. From the blood work results from
the past month she noticed a pattern and she thought it may be aplastic anemia
but she had to prove it. She started by performing another bone marrow biopsy
on Benny and took two samples this time. This biopsy showed that something
was wrong, but she still needed more proof, before an official diagnosis could be
made.
Meanwhile, Benny was becoming more dependent on transfusions in order
to live. Our doctor Dr
Felker and the team were having trouble helping Benny
stabilize his blood levels and he was ending up in the hospital almost every other
week for transfusions because of bleeding from his nose or mouth, a fever, or
illness. His bone marrow was completely failing. Dr Felker ordered a full genetic
testing panel to make sure Benny’s bone marrow failure did not have a genetic
cause to it (because it would be treated differently then). The results from this
test took six weeks to come back.
Simultaneously, we were put in contact with the Bone Marrow Transplant
Team at Egleston. They were fantastic in educating us and answering our
questions. HLA typing (which is different from blood typing) was ordered for
Benny and his six siblings. The results came back that Benny had a rare HLA
typing and that none of his siblings were a match. We were told it would be
difficult to find a bone marrow donor.
Finally on January 9, 2017, Benny was diagnosed with Idiopathic Severe
Aplastic Anemia. Meaning there
was no way to know the cause of his aplastic
anemia or bone marrow failure. It is considered “severe” because Benny was
dependent on blood/platelet transfusions in order to live. We finally had a
diagnosis. Our two options of treatment were a bone marrow transplant or
immunosuppressive therapy/ATG (aka chemotherapy).
By the end of January, Benny could not wait any longer for results from
the genetic testing or for a bone marrow transplant donor. He had surgery to
insert a port in his chest to receive his transfusions and immunosuppressive
therapy. A few days later, he was administered a round of ATG (aka
chemotherapy) over the course of 5 days. He was miserable but he tolerated the
treatment well. After therapy, he was discharged from the hospital. Nothing
changed in his condition. In fact it became worse. He was up to two transfusions
of platelets a week. It was wearing us out. We kept asking the doctor what do
we do next. He replied wait. We were still within the time frame for the chemo to
work. In April, it finally happened! Benny’s body slowly began to produce red
blood cells then platelets. His bone marrow is back to producing blood. Benny is
not back to “normal” counts yet but he is getting closer everyday! Which is
fantastic because his little arm was wearing out from all the draws for blood work
twice a week. This sweet, brave 22 month old sits and watches the nurses take
his blood pressure, pulse ox, temperature, height, weight, and blood draws
without crying or putting up a fuss even when they have to dig in his arm to find
a vein.
I didn’t mention how many times this sweet child was poked in order to
have blood work completed or to receive a transfusion. Before he had his port,
there was only one person at the hospital that was able to stick him Anne.
Every time his name came up, she came to help with Benny’s IV. The other
person who was an immense help was Amanda with Child Life. She knew his
favorite iPad apps and would have them ready while the nurses inserted the IV
or accessed his port or would bring him toys to help with his hospital stay.
Benny’s journey with aplastic anemia is not over but Children's Healthcare
of Atlanta Alfac
Cancer and Blood Disorder Center has sure been a blessing to
our family not to mention CURE, Camp Sunshine, Flashes of Hope, and all the
wonderful donors and volunteers who bought meals for families while we
received care whether inpatient or in clinic.
