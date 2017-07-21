Listen Live
ERROR

Charity
Ben Schweninger
Ben was diagnosed officially on Christmas Eve 2015 with Hodgkins Lymphoma by an ENT in Naples, FL.  We were already pretty certain so we had begun a search for treatment facilities. About two weeks earlier we had learned we were being transferred to Atlanta.  When CHOA came up as the 9th best facility in the country, it was a no-brainer.

We flew to Atlanta on the 27th, his port was in on the 7th and we spent the next five months going back and forth every 11 days for treatment.  By his birthday in mid-May he was cleared.  Dr. Costellino was amazing. 

News

  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com later today. - In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took 9 guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. We'll explain how police said the suspect conducted the operation on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing'
  • 12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    A 12-year-old boy found his mother's body Thursday night in Gwinnett County and her husband is on the run. Gwinnett County police were on Medlock Park Drive in Snellville investigating a murder Thursday night. Officers said they received a call from a 12-year-old who said his mother was dead. We're gathering new details about the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store The victim's son told detectives he was outside playing and saw his stepfather drive off around 9 p.m. Police said the boy then went inside and found his mother dead from a gunshot wound in the master bedroom of the home. The victim was identified as Erica Powell, 46. 'The crime probably occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.,' Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera, said. The suspect has been identified as Walter J. Lowe, 51. He is the victim's husband and the boy's stepfather. 'He is still on the loose. We're still trying to find him,' Pihera said. Police said the suspect is driving a 2001 black Ford Expedition with Georgia tag RGJ8749. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police or CrimeStoppers.
  • Woman used dating site to bilk man out of $300,000, police say
    Woman used dating site to bilk man out of $300,000, police say
    A Florida man was looking for companionship, but now he’s a lot lighter in the wallet after being tricked out of $300,000, police said.  >> Read more trending news An 85-year-old Pembroke Pines man started dating Nancy Guy, 45, after meeting her on a dating site. Guy claimed to be a dress maker who needed money, according to the Miami Herald.  Guy promised to repay the man, but her “excuses ranged from being diagnosed with cancer to having a flood in her warehouse which she alleges destroyed $400,000 in dresses that she had made,” the Herald story said. On Thursday, Guy was charged with grand theft.  Read more at the Miami Herald. 
  • Linkin Park's Chester Bennington died on late rocker friend Chris Cornell's birthday
    Linkin Park's Chester Bennington died on late rocker friend Chris Cornell's birthday
    After the death of rocker Chris Cornell was announced in May, Chester Bennington was one of the many high profile names that paid tribute to the Soundgarden singer. >> Read more trending news Bennington, best known as the lead singer of the band Linkin Park, died by suicide this week. He was found hanging in a private residence in California early Thursday morning. >> Related: Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead of suicide Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Southgarden singer Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Weeks before his death, Bennington performed “Hallelujah,” a Leonard Coen song famously covered by Jeff Buckley, at Cornell’s funeral. That week, he remembered his friend in an emotional post on social media. “I’m still weeping with sadness as we as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family,” Bennington wrote in an open letter to Cornell. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family.Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life.” Bennington was 41 years old. He is survived by his wife and six children.
  • Sean Spicer resigns: A look at his 6 months as White House press secretary
    Sean Spicer resigns: A look at his 6 months as White House press secretary
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, six months and one day after he first started addressing reporters on behalf of President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news Spicer was well-known for his often combative exchanges with journalists gathered for the daily White House press briefing. The briefings were considered must-see television, but in recent weeks have moved to an audio-only format as Spicer took on a more behind-the-scenes role. >> Related: Sean Spicer resigns, Sarah Huckabee Sanders named next White House press secretary Here’s a look back at some of Spicer’s most well-known moments: That time he misspoke and made up a terror attack in Atlanta: Shortly after becoming press secretary, Spicer drew raised brows for referencing a terror attack in Atlanta in an effort to highlight the need for the Trump administration to act on Islamic terrorism. >> Related: Sean Spicer says he 'clearly meant Orlando' after citing nonexistent Atlanta terror attack “I don’t think you have to look any further than the families of the Boston Marathon, in Atlanta, in San Bernardino to ask if we can go further,” Spicer said in January. “There’s obviously steps that we can and should be taking, and I think the president is going to continue do to what he can to make sure that this country is as safe as possible.' Of course, no such terror attack has ever occurred in Atlanta. The city has seen attacks at least twice before, in 1958 and 1996. However, the terrorists in those cases were not Muslim. Spicer later explained in an email to ABC News that he “clearly meant Orlando,” referencing the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. That time he kind of explained Trump’s use of “covfefe”: The president is well-known for speaking his mind on Twitter, even when his thoughts run contrary to statements made by his own administration. In an early morning tweet in May, Trump wrote that “despite the constant negative press covfefe.” >> Related: Sean Spicer's simple response to Trump's 'covfefe' tweet No, covfefe is not a word, and no, he never explained what he meant. But Spicer didn’t see anything wrong with the message, which was described as “incoherent” and sparked mockery across social media. “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” he claimed. That time he tried to say Hitler never used chemical weapons: Spicer, apparently forgetting the entire Holocaust, claimed in April that “someone as despicable as Hitler … didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.” The comment came as Spicer tried to highlight the horror of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s use of sarin gas on civilians. It drew quick rebukes on social media and from reporters in the room. >> Related: Spicer comments on Hitler, chemical weapons become Twitter fodder  He attempted to explain himself. '(Hitler) was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,' he said. 'He brought them into the Holocaust center, I understand that.' As you can probably guess, people did not like Spicer calling concentration camps “Holocaust centers” either. That time he tried to explain the ridiculousness of the Trump-Russia controversy with salad dressing: Apparently frustrated over continued media scrutiny amid multiple investigations into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, Spicer got short with April Ryan, a reporter for American Urban Radio Networks. >> Related: Sean Spicer gets spicy with reporter April Ryan: 'Stop shaking your head'  'If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russian connection,' Spicer said at a press briefing in March. He later demanded that Ryan stop shaking her head. That time he accidentally wore his U.S. flag lapel pin upside-down: >> Related: Sean Spicer spotted with upside down lapel pin at press briefing That time he said President Donald Trump had the biggest inauguration audience ever: Who can forget Spicer’s first news conference as press secretary, when he admonished reporters for comparing images of President Donald Trump’s inauguration to photos of President Barack Obama’s? >> Related: 'Alternative facts' like differing weather reports, Sean Spicer claims 'Photographs of the inaugural proceedings were intentionally framed in a way, in one particular tweet, to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall,' Spicer said on Jan. 21 at a terse news conference. 'That was the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe.' Multiple fact-checking groups subsequently rated Spicer's claim anywhere from unprovable to outright false. Politifact gave his claim a 'Pants on Fire' rating, the category used by the group to single out what it determines to be the most flagrant lies.
More

