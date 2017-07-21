Analise Claytor

My daughter Analise is wonderful child. She is the youngest of three. She is very energetic and loving little girl that love playing with her brother Caleb and playing with her dollhouse. Her favorite toy is Princess doodle bear. She also enjoys annoying her older sister Kaitlyn. Starting in the beginning of November of 2016 start experiencing right side pain after being hit by a basketball in P.E. We would give her pain medication and ice her side. She continued to complain and cry about being in pain. This would happen at school and at home. Finally, we took her to the emergency room where they thought she had a contusion on her right side.

She still was getting worst, so she took her back to the emergency. This time she had a cold so they thought she had fluid buildup that was making her have abdomen pain. Chest x-rays were taken. There were no signs of any broken rib. We told to continue to apply heat and ice until her contusion which could take a couple of weeks to heal.

As a mother, I knew something was wrong when her stomach start protruding outward. We decided to take her to doctor. They notice that her white blood cell count was elevated and she was experiencing constipation. The doctor thought she had a kidney infection. This was day before Thanksgiving. We would not know the results of her urinalysis until Monday. Analise was constantly in pain, irritable and was not able to sleep.

My husband and I felt a lump under her rib cage that was hard and lumpy on her right side. We took her back to doctor. That is when I told her symptoms. They felt the lump and referred us to pediatric emergency room to get a CT scan. The result was a large cancerous tumor of kidney named Wilms Tumor. We were in shock and devastated. My husband and Analise were transported to Scottish Rite Hospital. Her treatment was discussed with us. Analise had surgery to remove the tumor on November 30. Then after surgery she had to be admitted to PICU. She stayed there a couple days until she transferred to regular room.

It was difficult for her since she could not have regular food until the gastric tube was taken out. It was hard for her walk around without getting tire. Eventually Analise was discharged from the hospital on December 6. Then we return to Atlanta on December 12 to receive her first chemo treatment and 7-day radiation. She had this due to the tumor had ruptured before they could surgically remove it. Analise and I had to live at the Ronald McDonald house until we left on December 23. It was difficult that her siblings and dad was at home because the kids had to go to school and my husband had to work.

Analise has endured the six months of chemo with acceptance and bravery due to the constant traveling to Atlanta because there is no pediatric oncologist in our hometown. She continued to attend school through homebound services. Analise attended her award ceremony at her school. She received the principal list, good behavior, writing and bravery. Her last chemo was on June 2, 2017. We have appreciated the staff of Scottish Rite. With kindness and encourage they extended Analise and us as a family.