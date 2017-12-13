Listen Live
Entertainment
2017 in review: Most-binged Netflix shows
2017 in review: Most-binged Netflix shows

2017 in review: Most-binged Netflix shows

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In 2017, Netflix users around the globe consumed more than 140 million hours of Netflix per day, the streaming service announced in a news release Monday.

The company identified the year’s notable global trends about what users watched.

Read more trending news

It found that the biggest streaming day of the year was Jan. 1, Mexico had the most Netflix members tuning in per day and one Netflix user watched “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” 365 days in a row.

RELATED: About 37 percent of Netflix viewers binge-watch at work. Do you?

Netflix also split consumer habits for TV shows into four categories: “the shows we devoured” for the most-watched shows for more than two hours per day, “the shows we savored” for the most-watched shows for less than two hours per day, “the shows that got us cheating” for the most shamelessly watched ahead of a significant other, and “the shows that brought us together” for the most-watched shows seen together as a family.

The service uncovered the numbers by analyzing average daily viewing hours per member between Nov. 1, 2016, and Nov. 1, 2017. The data only included new Netflix original shows that launched between those dates.

Results for the third and fourth categories are based on more than 60,000 survey responses from Netflix members between Oct. 24-30, 2017. According to Netflix, the sample is representative of adults watching TV shows as a couple with their families in 32 countries.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' season 3 officially coming to Netflix

When it came to the most-devoured Netflix show of 2017, the true crime series “American Vandal” came out on top, followed by the Brazilian thriller series “3%.”

“Stranger Things” earned top honors for bringing families together and ranked third for shows that got people cheating.

Here are the top 10 Netflix shows for each category:

The shows we devoured in 2017

  1. “American Vandal”
  2. “3%”
  3. “13 Reasons Why”
  4. “Anne with an E”
  5. “Riverdale”
  6. “Ingobernable”
  7. “Travelers”
  8. “The Keepers”
  9. “The OA”
  10. “The Confession Tapes”
Robert Viglasky/Netflix via AP/AP
In this image released by Netflix, Claire Foy, left, and Matt Smith in a scene from "The Crown," one of the most-binged shows on the streaming platform in 2017.
Year in review: Most binged Netflix shows 2017

The shows we savored in 2017

  1. “The Crown”
  2. “Big Mouth”
  3. “Neo Yokio”
  4. “A Series of Unfortunate Events’
  5. “GLOW”
  6. “Friends from College”
  7. “Ozark”
  8. “Atypical”
  9. “Dear White People”
  10. “Disjointed”

The shows that got us cheating in 2017

  1. “Narcos”
  2. “13 Reasons Why”
  3. “Stranger Things”
  4. “Orange is the New Black”
  5. “Sense8”
  6. “Black Mirror”
  7. Marvel's The Defenders”
  8. “Marvel's Iron Fist”
  9. “Ozark”
  10. “MINDHUNTER”

The shows that brought us together in 2017

  1. “Stranger Things “
  2. “13 Reasons Why”
  3. “A Series of Unfortunate Events”
  4. “Star Trek Discovery”
  5. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”
  6. “Riverdale”
  7. “Fuller House”
  8. “Chef's Table”
  9. “Atypical”
  10. “Anne with E”
News

  • Body found in mall parking lot; GBI investigating
    Body found in mall parking lot; GBI investigating
    A man was found dead Wednesday in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County mall, and the investigation has been turned over to the GBI. Channel 2's Tony Thomas is talking with investigators to figure out what happened, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.   A Norcross police officer who was dispatched to the scene on a “person down” call found the man just before 1:10 a.m. at Global Mall, which is in the 5600 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Sgt. Donald Eric Butynski said. TRENDING STORIES: Shooter accused of gunning down co-worker killed in car crash, police say Man accused of following women home from grocery store 6-year-old makes $11 million doing toy reviews on YouTube A GBI spokesperson told Thomas that agents are still trying to contact family of the person who died. Thomas was told that there were no events being held late Tuesday night at the mall, which caters to the Indian and Pakistani communities.   Norcross and GBI investigating murder in parking lot of the Global Mall at Jimmy Carter and I-85. More to come . pic.twitter.com/RcmgiphdWk — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 13, 2017  
  • Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    The city of Stonecrest is more focused than ever on its bid to become the site of Amazon’s second global headquarters. The unique plan the city thinks will set it apart, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Stonecrest Mayor Larry said the city is strategizing to make sure the huge company knows that the city should be the cite of its next headquarters.  Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was there as he revealed details of the city's official bid. Preparing to hear more about Stonecrest's (Amazon, GA) bid to win Amazon's HQ2. pic.twitter.com/rlNcgq2lK3 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017   Stonecrest's mayor is detailing how they are targeting Amazon employees in Seattle for informational ads featuring the DeKalb County city's bid. pic.twitter.com/lDSBcslv7d — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017 Stonecrest officials voted last month to de-annex 345 acres to create a city of Amazon, Ga. in an attempt to lure the company to the site in south DeKalb County.   RELATED STORIES: Metro Atlanta offers up 70 potential locations for Amazon's next headquarters Mayor: Winning Amazon's HQ2 is the metro's next 'Olympic moment' Georgia prepares Amazon HQ2 pitch; $5B in investments, 50K jobs on the line Georgia and the Metro Atlanta area are just one of dozens of other cities and regions trying to win what Amazon calls HQ2. The online retail giant could bring with it $5 billion in investments along with 50,000 jobs.
  • The Latest: Franken praises Smith; still no date to leave
    The Latest: Franken praises Smith; still no date to leave
    The Latest on Gov. Mark Dayton's appointment of a replacement for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (all times local):11:50 a.m.Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says Tina Smith will be an 'excellent' U.S. senator in his place.But Franken still isn't setting a date when he'll step down. Franken aid last week that he would depart 'in coming weeks' after he was accused by several women of improper conduct.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday appointed Smith, his lieutenant governor, to fill fellow Democrat Franken's seat until a special election next November.Franken issued a written statement calling Smith a 'dedicated public servant' who can work across party lines. He says he'll work with her on a fast transition.___11:25 a.m.Minnesota Republicans are accusing Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton of trying to disrupt their state Senate majority with his appointment to the U.S. Senate.Dayton chose his lieutenant governor, Tina Smith, to take fellow Democrat Al Franken's spot in the Senate. Under Minnesota law, the Minnesota Senate president moves up to become lieutenant governor.The current state Senate president is a Republican, and the GOP has a one-vote majority in the chamber. There's some dispute over whether that senator has to leave her seat to serve as lieutenant governor — and it could wind up in court.Dayton is taking a risk by having a Republican as his No. 2. He has battled a litany of health problems in recent years, including cancer, and anything that knocks him out of office in the final year of his term would hand power to Republicans.___11:05 a.m.Minnesota's next U.S. senator says she's proud of her time working as a Planned Parenthood executive.Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was named Wednesday to replace fellow Democrat Al Franken in the Senate. Franken announced his resignation last week amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.Smith has been a longtime adviser to Gov. Mark Dayton and other government officials. She previously served as a vice president for Planned Parenthood in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.Smith said Wednesday that she helped provide health care and treatment to thousands of women. She says she's proud of that work.But her time there is likely to become a flashpoint when she runs for the seat in 2018. Republicans pointed to her past with the abortion provider during the 2014 campaign.___10:45 a.m.Minnesota's next U.S. senator, Tina Smith, says she 'shouldn't be underestimated' in a special election next year to complete the last two years of Democratic Sen. Al Franken's term.Smith, Minnesota's Democratic lieutenant governor, was appointed Wednesday by Gov. Mark Dayton to fill Franken's seat until that special election.Smith passed up an expected run for governor last spring, raising questions about whether she's prepared for a grueling Senate fight.When Smith was asked at a news conference about raising millions for the race, she shot back sharply, 'I shouldn't be underestimated and if I weren't confident, I wouldn't be doing this.'___10:15 a.m.The woman who has been appointed to Minnesota Sen. Al Franken's seat says she will also run in a special election next year to complete Franken's term.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday announced that Lt. Gov. Tina Smith would fill Franken's seat until the November election.Smith said at a news conference, 'I will run in that election and I will do my best to earn Minnesotans' support.'National Democrats had pressed Dayton to appoint someone who would benefit from the appointment in next year's special election, rather than just a placeholder.Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. His term runs through 2020.Smith served as Dayton's trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.__10 a.m.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat until the November election.Dayton's announcement Wednesday had been widely expected. Smith served as Dayton's trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.She was once considered a likely candidate to succeed him, but had announced in the spring that she wouldn't run for governor. However, she is expected to run in the November special election to complete Franken's term through 2020. Dayton had come under intense pressure from top Democrats in Washington to appoint someone who wouldn't merely serve as a seat-warmer.Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. He hasn't yet set a date to leave Congress.___8 a.m.A Democratic operative with knowledge of the appointment says Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has chosen Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat until the November election — and Smith will run in that election to complete Franken's term through 2020.The operative spoke on condition of anonymity because the operative wasn't authorized to speak ahead of an official announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul.A senior Democratic aide in the Senate also confirmed Smith as the appointee, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to talk publicly ahead of the announcement.Smith was Dayton's chief of staff before she ascended to become his running mate in the 2014 election. She was the presumed front-runner from the moment Franken announced last week he would step down over allegations of sexual misconduct.He hasn't yet set a date to leave Congress.Minnesota Public Radio and the Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing Democratic sources they did not name, also reported that Smith was the choice.___Associated Press writer Kyle Potter in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Alan Fram in Washington, D.C., contributed to this item.___12:02 a.m.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is set to name his choice to replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate, with the top contender seen as Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.Dayton was expected to make the appointment Wednesday, nearly a week after Franken announced his plan to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.Dayton's pick will serve until a special election next year to decide who completes Franken's term ending in 2020.Smith didn't respond to messages Tuesday seeking comment about the possible appointment.
  • Victim in deadly workplace shooting identified as 25-year-old expectant father
    Victim in deadly workplace shooting identified as 25-year-old expectant father
    Family members have identified a man killed in a workplace shooting in South Fulton County. The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Flexible Industrial Solutions on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Police said an employee came to work, said, “Good morning” to co-workers in the font of the building, then went back to the warehouse and opened fire. Family members said Andre Slocum Jr., 25, was killed. They said he was just married a few months ago and was expecting his second child. The gunman was killed in a single car crash after the shooting, Alabama State Police said. How family members are remembering the victim, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
  • Second implosion planned for part of GA Dome still standing
    Second implosion planned for part of GA Dome still standing
    The Georgia World Congress Center Authority has announced plans for a second, supplemental implosion to bring down the remaining part of the Georgia Dome. Gate B and the East Wall of the dome stayed standing during the initial implosion on Nov. 20. Exactly one month later, on Dec. 20, crews will demolish the final section.  “This process has been determined to be the safest method to bring down the remaining infrastructure still standing,” The GWCCA said in a release.  The implosion will happen at 1 a.m. Wednesday. MARTA plans to suspend rail service from Five Points to Vine City beginning at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bus shuttle service available as an alternative. Northside Drive will be closed to traffic near the dome from 12:30 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted at Ivan Allen Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Crews will set up a 450 foot safety zone around the area and there will be no public viewing areas. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News over the next week for details and coverage of the secondary implosion.
  • Georgia's Uga is the best mascot in college football
    Georgia's Uga is the best mascot in college football
    College football fans earlier this season voted on the best mascot in the sport. It wasn’t really a contest. Georgia’s English Bulldog, Uga, has long been a college football favorite. The line of dogs dates back to 1956 when Uga I, “Hood’s Ole Dan,” first took the field for the home opener against Florida State. Today, Uga X reigns over a Bulldogs team chasing its first national title since 1980. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. Here’s a look at the mascots who have shared the moniker of “Damn Good Dog:”  Uga I, 1956-66 - Made his first appearance in the 1956 home opener. He hid in the Sanford Stadium hedges before there was a dog house. Uga II, 1966-72 - During his reign, Georgia played in five bowl games and won two SEC championships. Uga III, 1972-80 - Appeared in six bowl games in nine years and closed out his career with Georgia's 1980 national championship. Uga IV, 1981-89 - The first Georgia mascot to attend a bowl game every year of his service. Uga V, 1990-99 - Appeared on 1997 Sports Illustrated cover declaring him the nation's best college mascot. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Uga VI, 1999-2008 - He reigned over more games (114) than any other mascot. Uga VII, 2008-2009 - Reigned for one full season, that ended with a 24-12 win at the Capital One Bowl in Orlando. Uga VIII, 2010-2011 - Served just six games before missing the bowl game after a diagnosis of lymphoma. Uga IX, 2012-2015 - “Russ,” the half-brother of Uga VII, served a full season with interim status until promoted in 2012. Uga X, 2015-present - Known as “Que,” he officially took over reins on Nov. 21, 2015. This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
