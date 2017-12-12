Listen Live
WWE wrestler Paige contemplated suicide after photos, videos leaked
Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images
WWE star Paige said she considered suicide after private photos and a sex tape were leaked earlier this year.

WWE wrestler Paige contemplated suicide after photos, videos leaked

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Professional wrestler Paige revealed on a podcast that she considered suicide after personal photos and an explicit sex video were leaked, Bleacher Report reported.

Paige, 25, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, stars for the WWE. Speaking on the “Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia” podcast that was aired Monday, the British-born wrestler said she considered taking her life as she was “at a really, really bad place.”

“I was so sad to the point I was contemplating suicide. I was on the floor, I was so low,” Paige told Garcia. “I got so skinny I ended up collapsing with exhaustion in (a) hospital in England. They told me at the time it was kind of like stress-induced anorexia.”

Paige said she has had to deal with people staring and talking.

“I was out yesterday with my friend … and this guy goes up to my friend and goes ‘that’s the porn star,’” Paige told Garcia. “And I just went in the toilet, and I cried in the toilet.”

The wrestler said she went bald and considered suicide after the tape was released in March, The Sun reported.

“I was dumb, and that’s the kind of thing I want to tell girls. Social media is a big thing these days,” Paige told Garcia. “Cameras are big thing. Just be careful what you do with it, because you never know what you’re going to be doing in your future.”

Paige told Garcia that there was “a ton of people destroying me.”

“Cyberbullying is a real thing. Fifty percent of that is what made me want to kill myself. These people don't have a life,” she told Garcia. “I usually just snap out of things, but a girl wrote to me who told me I was her biggest inspiration.

“Just having that support system made me kick out. I do have the best fan base.”

