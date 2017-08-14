Listen Live
Willie Nelson cuts Salt Lake City concert short over breathing issues, blames high altitude
Close

Willie Nelson cuts Salt Lake City concert short over breathing issues, blames high altitude

Willie Nelson cuts Salt Lake City concert short over breathing issues, blames high altitude
Photo Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 08: Willie Nelson performs during The 2017 Outlaw Festival at Joe Louis Arena on July 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Willie Nelson cuts Salt Lake City concert short over breathing issues, blames high altitude

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SALT LAKE CITY -  Country music icon Willie Nelson blamed the altitude after he left the stage early with "breathing problems" during a concert Sunday night near Salt Lake City, Billboard reports.

Nelson, 84, apologized to fans in a statement provided to Variety.

>> Read more trending news

"This is Willie. I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight," the statement read. "The altitude just got to me. I am feeling a lot better now and headed for lower ground."

Early Monday, the singer tweeted a similar message from his verified account.

>> See the tweet here

The venue, USANA Amphitheatre, is in West Valley City, Utah, which is more than 4,300 feet above sea level, Variety reported.

Read more here or here.

