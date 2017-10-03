Listen Live
cloudy-day
65°
H 77
L 60

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
65°
Partly Cloudy
H 77° L 60°
  • cloudy-day
    65°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 77° L 60°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 77° L 60°
  • clear-day
    78°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 78° L 58°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
WATCH: Tom Petty's acoustic version of 'Learning to Fly'
Close

WATCH: Tom Petty's acoustic version of 'Learning to Fly'

The Life of Tom Petty

WATCH: Tom Petty's acoustic version of 'Learning to Fly'

By: KIRO7.com

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -  Tom Petty, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician whose songs touched generations of fans, died Monday evening surrounded by his family and bandmates. He was 66.

>> PHOTOS: Tom Petty through the years

>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017

In 1994, Petty and the Heartbreakers played a benefit for the Bridge School in Mountain View, California.

>> Rocker Tom Petty has died at age 66, manager says

“When I think in my life of all the stages we’ve been on, this is certainly the most beautiful set I’ve ever been on – to be up here with these beautiful children,” Petty told the crowd.

>> Read more trending news

This is the song he and the Heartbreakers played next:

>> Watch the clip here

>> On KIRO7.com: Watch Petty's last performance in Seattle

Related

Musician Tom Petty waves to the crowd during his performance at the Troubadours of Folk Festival on the UCLA campus. Roger McGuinn is behind him, to the left. (Photo by Henry Diltz/Corbis via Getty Images)
Close

Tom Petty through the years

Photo Credit: Henry Diltz/Corbis via Getty Images
Musician Tom Petty waves to the crowd during his performance at the Troubadours of Folk Festival on the UCLA campus. Roger McGuinn is behind him, to the left. (Photo by Henry Diltz/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rocker Tom Petty has died at age 66, manager says

Photos: Tom Petty through the years

Photos: Notable deaths 2017

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
    Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
    President Donald Trump is heading to San Juan on Tuesday to meet with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism that the federal government's response has been sluggish continues. The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the island, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in Trump's words, left the island U.S. territory 'flattened.' 'There's nothing left. It's been wiped out,' Trump said last week. 'Nobody has ever seen anything like it.' The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season that has also seen parts of Texas, Florida, Louisiana and the U.S. Virgin Islands inundated by floodwaters and whipped by winds. Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend briefings, visit a church, and meet with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, as well as the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. They'll also meet with Navy and Marine Corps personnel on the flight Deck of the USS Kearsarge. Even before the storm hit on Sept. 20, Puerto Rico was in dire condition thanks to a decade-long economic recession that had left its infrastructure, including the island's power lines, in a sorry state. Maria was the most powerful hurricane to hit the island in nearly a century and unleashed floods and mudslides that knocked out the island's entire electrical grid and telecommunications, along with many roads. Nearly two weeks later, 95 percent of electricity customers remain without power, including some hospitals. And much of the countryside is still struggling to access basic necessities, including food, fresh water and cash. Trump and other administration officials have worked in recent days to reassure Americans that recovery efforts are going well and combat the perception that the president failed to fully grasp the magnitude of the storm's destruction in its immediate aftermath. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday the trip would focus on local recovery efforts, 'which we're fully committed to.' 'The top priority for the federal government is certainly to protect the lives and the safety of those in affected areas and provide life-sustaining services as we work together to rebuild their lives,' she said. While early response efforts were hampered by logistical challenges, officials say that conditions, especially in the capital, have improved. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, there are now more than 10,000 federal officials on the ground on the island, and forty-five percent of customers now have access to drinking water. Businesses are also beginning to re-open, with 60 percent of retail gas stations now up and running. For many, however, that isn't enough. On Monday, the nonprofit Oxfam announced that it would be taking the rare step of intervening in an American disaster, citing its outrage over what it called a 'slow and inadequate response.' ___ Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj
  • Vegas shooter had interest in guns, video poker, real estate
    Vegas shooter had interest in guns, video poker, real estate
    Stephen Paddock had a penchant for guns, high-limit video poker and real estate deals. His father was a notorious fugitive bank robber. He had a recent live-in girlfriend and two ex-wives and seemed to live a comfortable life in a Nevada retirement community. His life is the subject of a sprawling investigation into what drove him to show up at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino with at least 10 suitcases filled with guns and open fire from his 32nd floor suite on a country music festival, killing 59 people and injuring nearly 530. Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage. Las Vegas police said he had 23 guns at the hotel, including semiautomatic rifles, and 19 at his home along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. The 64-year-old gunman killed himself in the hotel room before authorities arrived. On the surface, Paddock didn't seem like a typical mass murderer, said Clint Van Zandt, a former FBI hostage negotiator and supervisor in the bureau's behavioral science unit. Paddock is much older than the typical shooter and was not known to be suffering from mental illness. 'My challenge is, I don't see any of the classic indicators, so far, that would suggest, 'OK, he's on the road either to suicide or homicide or both,' Van Zandt said. Nevertheless, his actions suggest that he had planned the attacks for at least a period of days. Some of the rifles had scopes, the sheriff said. And authorities found two gun stocks that could have let him modify weapons to make them fully automatic, according to two U.S. officials briefed by law enforcement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still unfolding. 'He knew what he wanted to do. He knew how he was going to do it, and it doesn't seem like he had any kind of escape plan at all,' Van Zandt said. Asked about a potential motive, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he could not 'get into the mind of a psychopath at this point.' 'I can't even make something up,' his bewildered brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters Monday. 'There's just nothing.' Public records offered no hint of financial distress or criminal history, though multiple people who knew him said he was a big gambler. 'No affiliation, no religion, no politics. He never cared about any of that stuff,' Eric Paddock said as he alternately wept and shouted. 'He was a guy who had money. He went on cruises and gambled.' Eric Paddock also told The Associated Press that he had not talked to his brother in six months and last heard from him when Stephen checked in briefly by text message after Hurricane Irma. Their mother spoke with him about two weeks ago, and when he found out recently that she needed a walker, he sent her one, Eric Paddock said. Eric Paddock recalled receiving a recent text from his brother showing 'a picture that he won $40,000 on a slot machine. But that's the way he played.' He described his brother as a multimillionaire and said they had business dealings and owned property together. He said he was not aware that his brother had gambling debts. 'He had substantial wealth. He'd tell me when he'd win. He'd grouse when he'd lost. He never said he'd lost $4 million or something. I think he would have told me.' Heavily armed police searched Paddock's home Monday in Mesquite, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas near the Arizona border, looking for clues. Paddock lived there with his 62-year-old girlfriend, who authorities said was out of the country when the shooting happened. Eric Paddock described her as kindly and said she sometimes sent cookies to his mother. Police also searched a two-bedroom home Paddock owned in a retirement community in Reno, 500 miles from Mesquite. While Stephen Paddock appeared to have no criminal history, his father was a notorious bank robber, Eric Paddock said. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock tried to run down an FBI agent with his car in Las Vegas in 1960 and wound up on the agency's most wanted list after escaping from a federal prison in Texas in 1968, when Stephen Paddock was a teen. The oldest of four children, Paddock was 7 when his father was arrested for the robberies. A neighbor, Eva Price, took him swimming while FBI agents searched the family home. She told the Tucson Citizen at the time: 'We're trying to keep Steve from knowing his father is held as a bank robber. I hardly know the family, but Steve is a nice boy. It's a terrible thing.' An FBI poster issued after the escape said Benjamin Hoskins Paddock had been 'diagnosed as psychopathic' and should be considered 'armed and very dangerous.' He'd been serving a 20-year sentence for a string of bank robberies in Phoenix. The elder Paddock remained on the lam for nearly a decade, living under an assumed name in Oregon. Investigators found him in 1978 after he attracted publicity for opening the state's first licensed bingo parlor. He died in 1998. Stephen Paddock bought his one-story, three-bedroom home in a newly built Mesquite subdivision for $369,000, in 2015, property records show. Past court filings and recorded deeds in California and Texas suggest he co-owned rental property. He previously lived in another Mesquite — the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas — from 2004 to 2012, according to Mesquite, Texas, police Lt. Brian Parrish. Paddock owned at least three separate rental properties, Parrish said, and there was no indication the police department had any contact with him over that time. He has been divorced at least twice, including marriages that ended in 1980 and 1990. One of the ex-wives lives in Southern California, where a large gathering of reporters congregated in her neighborhood. Los Angeles police Sgt. Cort Bishop said she did not want to speak with journalists. He relayed that the two had not been in contact for a long time and did not have children. In 2012, Paddock sued the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Resorts in Nevada, saying he slipped and fell on a wet floor there. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed by a judge and settled by arbitration. Reached by telephone, Paddock's lawyer at the time, Jared R. Richards, said he could not comment because of client confidentiality concerns. ___ Johnson reported from Seattle. Associated Press writers Terrance Harris and Tamara Lush in Orlando, Florida; Jennifer Kay in Miami; Florida; Eric Tucker in Washington, D.C.; Mike Balsamo in Las Vegas; David Warren in Dallas; Michael Sisak in Philadelphia; Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City; Jeff Donn in Plymouth, Massachusetts; Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker in Washington; and AP researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report. ___ For complete coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, click here: https://apnews.com/tag/LasVegasmassshooting .
  • Dems push for gun safety bills; GOP legislation in limbo
    Dems push for gun safety bills; GOP legislation in limbo
    Democrats are renewing calls for gun safety legislation after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, but their pleas are falling on deaf ears in the Republican-controlled Congress. Meanwhile, GOP legislation aimed at loosening gun rules faces an uncertain future. Before the shooting that killed at least 59 people — the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history — House GOP leaders had been moving forward with bills to ease regulations on gun silencers and allow people with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons to other states. Republicans have been upbeat about prospects for legislation, but no votes on either bill were scheduled as of Monday. Democrats seized on the violence in Nevada to demand tougher gun restrictions. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Congress must pass 'laws that help prevent guns, especially the most dangerous guns, from falling into the wrong hands.' Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who favors gun control, said it was 'time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.' In an outdoor news conference, former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, grievously wounded in a 2011 attack, turned to the Capitol, raised her fist and said, 'The nation is counting on you.' But no action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response. A bipartisan bill on background checks failed in the Senate four years ago, and since then Republicans have usually pointed to mental health legislation when questioned about the appropriate congressional response to gun violence. Instead, Republicans have been pushing a pair of NRA-backed bills to loosen firearms restrictions. A Republican-led House committee last month backed the silencer bill by Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, who said it would help hunters protect their hearing. Democrats scoffed, noting that the bill also would allow more armor-piercing ammunition. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday asked House Speaker Paul Ryan to create a select committee on gun violence to recommend legislation. A group of Democratic lawmakers asked Ryan to remove the silencer bill from the House calendar indefinitely. Ryan ordered the flags of the Capitol to fly at half-staff, and issued a statement saying, 'The whole country stands united in our shock, in our condolences and in our prayers.' But the speaker has shown no interest in legislation to tighten up gun laws. In an interview with The Associated Press last month, he said Congress needs to fund mental health reforms. 'But if you're saying that this Republican Congress is going to infringe upon Second Amendment rights, we're not going to do that,' he said. A separate bill sponsored by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., would allow any gun owner with a state-issued concealed carry permit to conceal a handgun in any state that allows concealed carry. Hudson said the bill would allow gun owners to 'travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits.' ___ Associated Press writers Erica Werner and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.
  • Acts of heroism saved countless lives at Las Vegas shooting
    Acts of heroism saved countless lives at Las Vegas shooting
    Rob Ledbetter's battlefield instincts kicked in quickly as bullets rained overhead. The 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served as a sniper in Iraq immediately began tending to the wounded, one of several heroes to emerge from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Amid the massacre in Las Vegas, which left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives. There was a man one survivor knows only as Zach who herded people to a safe place. There was a registered nurse from Tennessee who died shielding his wife. Like many people in the crowd of some 22,000 country music fans Sunday night, Ledbetter heard the pop-pop-popping noise and figured it was fireworks. Then he saw people dropping to the ground. When more booms echoed in the night air, he recognized the sound of automatic weapons fire. The gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant from Mesquite, Nevada, created his own sniper's perch inside the 32nd floor room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel, across from the concert grounds. He appeared to fire unhindered for more than 10 minutes, according to radio traffic, and then killed himself before officers stormed in and found 23 firearms. 'The echo, it sounded like it was coming from everywhere and you didn't know which way to run,' said Ledbetter, who was at the concert with seven people including his brother, who was shot and injured, and his wife. They found cover in a VIP area of the concert. Once out of harm's way, he turned to injured strangers. Thanks to a man who took the flannel shirt off his back, Ledbetter says he put a makeshift tourniquet on a wounded teenage girl, whose face was covered with blood. 'Some random guy, I said, 'I need your shirt,' 'said Ledbetter, who is now a mortgage broker and a resident of Las Vegas. 'He just gave me the flannel off his back.' Ledbetter said he compressed someone else's shoulder wound, and he fashioned a bandage for a man whose leg was shot through by a bullet. 'There was a guy that looked like he had a through and through on his leg, that we just put a T-shirt around and just did a bandanna tie,' said Ledbetter, who was outside University Medical Center on Monday, where his brother was being treated for a gunshot that went through his arm and into his chest. He is expected to survive. Ledbetter and others grabbed the injured man, carried him out to Las Vegas Boulevard, put him in the back of a utility truck with five to 10 other people that was headed to the hospital. Ledbetter said he would have helped more people but couldn't clear the barrage of gunfire. 'I'm saving people, or trying to do my best. But it got to the point, I saw people all over, laying where we used to be standing ... just laying there and nobody getting to them and I couldn't get out there. The shots just kept coming in and bouncing. I would have been in harm's way,' he said. He worries that those unfamiliar with battlefields will suffer what they have survived. 'Everybody there is going to have emotional problems. I know that. There was blood everywhere I went: Excalibur, Luxor, on the Strip, on the street,' Ledbetter said. 'All these people are going to have PTSD. I feel bad for all of them.' Another concertgoer, Anna Kupchyan, credits a man she knows only as Zach for saving her life and about nine others when he herded them into an outdoor trailer serving as a restroom. Kupchyan, a 27-year-old law student from Los Angeles, said bullets were raining down on the crowd as she and a horde of others began running in search of a way out of the outdoor venue. The man, Zach, opened a door and ordered people inside and then joined them and shut the door, Kupchyan said. They stayed inside as the shooting continued, everyone paralyzed in fear, she said. 'Then security came and they shouted for us to get out, to run,' she recalled. Outside the trailer, dead bodies were sprawled on the ground, including a man who had been shot in the head, she said. She and her best friend Leslie Aguilar, a 26-year-old therapist, eventually jumped in a cab that was driving by and befriended two other women survivors who let them stay in their hotel room until the danger subsided. Not all of Sunday night's heroes survived. Sonny Melton, a registered nurse, died in the shooting, according to The Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, where he worked. His wife, Dr. Heather Melton, an orthopedic surgeon who was with him when shots were fired, survived. She told WZTV in Nashville, Tennessee, that her husband 'saved my life and lost his.' She said her husband was the most kind-hearted, loving man she ever met. ___ Associated Press Writers Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco and Anita Snow in Las Vegas contributed to this report.
  • Former Equifax CEO says response should have been better
    Former Equifax CEO says response should have been better
    The former chairman and CEO of Equifax says the challenge of responding to the concerns of tens of millions of consumers in the wake of a massive data breach proved overwhelming, and regrettably, his company made mistakes. In prepared congressional testimony to be given Tuesday, Richard F. Smith outlines steps the credit reporting company is taking to regain the nation's trust. His appearance before a House subcommittee Tuesday morning is the first of several he'll be making over the course of the week before House and Senate panels reviewing a data breach that affected an estimated 145 million Americans. In his testimony, Smith is offering apologies, an explanation of how the company allowed the hacking to occur and what it's doing to limit the damage for consumers whose personal information, including Social Security numbers, birthdates and addresses, was stolen. Smith said the company's call centers were overwhelmed after the breach was announced on Sept. 7. 'Many needlessly waited on hold or were otherwise unable to have their questions answered through the call centers, which I deeply regret,' Smith said in his prepared remarks. Equifax had 500 customer service representatives dedicated to customers before the breach. Adding to the company's woes, two of the larger call centers in Florida were forced to temporarily close during Hurricane Irma. Now, the company has more than 2,500 customer service employees on duty and that number is growing, Smith said. The company has also put in place a support package that includes free credit file monitoring, identity theft insurance and a credit lock that restricts access to a consumer's credit report without their permission. A service that will be available by Jan. 31 will allow consumers to lock and unlock their credit files repeatedly, for free, over the course of their lifetime. Looking ahead, Smith said 'this humbling experience has crystalized' the need for an industry standard that places access to credit data in the hands of the consumer. He said the company's lifetime lock program should become the industry standard. Second, he said the country should begin discussing the replacement of Social Security numbers as the primary means to verify a consumer's identity. 'It is time to have identity verification procedures that match the technological age in which we live,' ''Smith said. Lawmakers are expected to grill Smith about why it took the company so long to notify the public after he was informed of 'suspicious activity' on July 31. In his prepared remarks, he is apologetic and said the millions affected are not just numbers in a database, but friends, family, neighbors and members of his church. He said accountability 'starts at the top' and that was why he decided to step down as CEO and retire. 'Equifax was entrusted with Americans' private data and we let them down,' Smith said. The House subcommittee holding the hearing has jurisdiction over e-commerce and consumer protection issues. __ On Twitter, reach Kevin Freking at https://twitter.com/APkfreking
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.