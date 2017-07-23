Listen Live
Entertainment
WATCH: Gal Gadot cheers up teary-eyed girl dressed as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con
WATCH: Gal Gadot cheers up teary-eyed girl dressed as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con

WATCH: Gal Gadot cheers up teary-eyed girl dressed as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision
Gal Gadot speaks at the Warner Bros. "Justice League" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

WATCH: Gal Gadot cheers up teary-eyed girl dressed as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN DIEGO -  A young Wonder Woman fan has something to smile about after sharing a heartwarming moment with actress Gal Gadot at Comic-Con in San Diego.

According to "Entertainment Tonight," a girl dressed as the superhero seemed to have tears in her eyes when she met Gadot during a "Justice League" autograph signing Saturday. Gadot immediately smiled at the young fan, took her hand and offered some words of encouragement. 

"Now we are friends, so there's no reason to cry anymore. We are together!" Gadot said in a viral video of the exchange shared by Variety, according to "ET."

Gadot's "Justice League" co-star Ezra Miller also contributed to the pep talk.

"You're a warrior. ... I think the ability to let yourself cry is what makes you such a warrior," he said, according to "ET." "Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready."

"Sweet kid," co-star Ben Affleck added.

News

  • Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Actor John Heard, best known for playing the dad in the “Home Alone” movies, has died, TMZ reported. US Weekly confirmed the report. Heard was found dead in a California hotel Friday, according to TMZ. He was 72. >> Read more trending news The cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that Heard had minor surgery on Wednesday, and was staying at the hotel while recovering. Heard’s acting career included film, television and stage credits. While best known for playing father Peter McCallister in “Home Alone,” other film credits include “Big” and 'Beaches,' while television credits include “The Sopranos” and “Prison Break.” This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • Family holds vigil for father killed by masked men
    Family holds vigil for father killed by masked men
    The family of a father gunned down in Cobb County this week is calling for justice.Dozens gathered Friday night for a vigil to remember Roland Milton III, 29, as police continue to search for clues.Police say four men wearing ski masks shot Milton on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Crescent Square Apartments on Austell Road.Investigators believe robbery was the likely motive. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The victim's brother, Bishop Eusebio Phelps, said he is 'still wishing this was a bad dream; hoping that I'm going to wake up and this not all be true.'Friends and family gathered on the basketball court where Milton used to play to honor his memory.'It hasn't been easy. Just a lot of support from our family and friends and a lot of prayer,' said the victim's mother, Dorthea Milton-NationFamily members believe the vigil will help them get justice.'We're definitely calling for justice in this case. We want to keep his memory alive,' Phelps said.Milton's family said he loved everyone, especially his three young daughters.'That kid was full of life and he had a big heart. He helped his community. He helped his neighborhood. He was all about love,' said Scott Jackson, the victim's godfather.The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to arrests in the case.
  • Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    A 95-year-old great-great-grandmother got the thrill of a lifetime when two firefighters came for a visit to her Georgia home.Irene Grundy, who is bedbound and receiving hospice care, had been wanting to see the two firemen to thank them since they helped her to safety during a tornado scare in April. But, she didn't know their names or how to contact them.Her daughter, Victoria Glance, reached out to Wish of a Lifetime, a national nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-enriching wishes for seniors to combat isolation, for help in finding the two men and arranging a special visit for her mother.The organization found the firefighters, Julius Holinek and Andy Poteet, at Alpharetta Fire Station 81, and quickly planned their visit with Grundy.'Look at my handsome firemen!' Grundy exclaimed when they came through the door. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The two brought bouquets donated by a local florist, posed for photos, and visited with Grundy and her family.Irene proudly showed off intricate feathered hats she used to make for her church friends in the 1950s, and kept the firemen laughing with jokes that produced belly laughs. '(This experience) boosted her morale,' said her daughter. 'It was a miracle. It changed her whole attitude (and) brightened up her life.'Grundy's daughter, Victoria, was moved by how the community came together to celebrate her mother during a difficult time for their family.'It seemed like a family gathering, and we all hugged at the end,' she said.'Even the guy who delivered food gave her a kiss on the cheek and wished her well.'Grundy spent her life caring for others. She raised four children, has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.She is now receiving all the care she deserves with this outpouring of love from her family and the community of Alpharetta, her daughter said.
  • The Latest: Pennsylvania man OK with 2nd at main poker event
    The Latest: Pennsylvania man OK with 2nd at main poker event
    The Latest on the no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event in Las Vegas (all times local): 2:10 a.m. A Pennsylvania man who finished second in the World Series of Poker says the cards didn't go his way. Daniel Ott is from Altoona, Pennsylvania, and earned $4.7 million at the series' marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event early Sunday in Las Vegas. Scott Blumstein, of Brigantine, New Jersey, won and takes home more than $8.1 million. Neither Ott nor Blumstein had previously played at the main event. Both had dozens of supporters who cheered and gasped throughout the night, depending on the hand. Ott tells PokerNews.com he 'got second place in the third largest Main Event ever' and he 'can't complain about that.' Late Saturday night, Frenchman Benjamin Pollak was eliminated in third place. ___ 1:05 a.m. A New Jersey man who just became this year's World Series of Poker champion and pocketed more than $8.1 million says he's 'really happy' with how he played but he's 'pretty tired of poker at this point.' Rookie Scott Blumstein won the series' marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event early Sunday in Las Vegas. He eliminated another poker main event rookie, Daniel Ott, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, on the 246th hand of the final table. Blumstein's ace of hearts and two of diamonds were stronger than Ott's hand. Blumstein says he had to 'battle pretty deep' and he's 'really happy with the result.' Late Saturday night, Frenchman Benjamin Pollak was eliminated in third place. ___ 12:20 a.m. New Jersey's Scott Blumstein is this year's World Series of Poker champion. The 25-year-old won the series' marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event early Sunday in Las Vegas. He's now more than $8.1 million richer. Blumstein is from Brigantine, New Jersey. He eliminated another poker main event rookie, Daniel Ott, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, on the 246th hand of the final table. Blumstein's ace of hearts and two of diamonds were stronger than Ott's hand. Ott went all in with ace of diamonds and eight of diamonds. The community cards were a jack of spades, a six of spades, a five of hearts, a seven of hearts and a two of hearts. Blumstein is also taking home a gold bracelet made from white and yellow gold and diamonds and rubies. Earlier Saturday, Frenchman Benjamin Pollak was eliminated in third place. ___ 9 p.m. Poker pro Benjamin Pollak has gone out in third place at the no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker The Frenchman was eliminated Saturday, the third day of play at the final table. He leaves the premier tournament with $3.5 million. He started the day with over 45 million chips and put his last 35.6 million on the line on queen of clubs and 10 of diamonds. But the chip leader of the final table had the strongest hand out of the three remaining players. Scott Blumstein of Brigantine, New Jersey, increased his chip count to more than 232 million with his ace of hearts and queen of spades. Meanwhile, Daniel Ott of Altoona, Pennsylvania, reached a 128 million chip count with king of clubs and nine of diamonds. The community cards laid out on the table were jack of spades, three of diamonds, king of diamonds, four of clubs and six of spades. Blumstein and Ott are vying for a grand prize of over $8.1 million. ___ 7:50 p.m. An accounting error paused play for a few minutes at the final table of the no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. Organizers were forced to recount chips Saturday after a hand in which Daniel Ott doubled up to almost 70 million, while Benjamin Pollak dropped to about 23.3 million. But Pollak did not have that amount of chips in front of him after the hand. Series spokesman Seth Palansky says 10 million chips were miscounted. He says the dealer had pulled chips from Pollak's stack, but he was unaware and ended up paying Ott, too. Chips have no monetary value in the tournament. Each player will have to lose all his chips before he is eliminated from the final table. Pollak, Ott and Scott Blumstein are the three remaining players vying for a grand prize of more than $8.1 million. ___ 5:42 p.m. The marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker is down to the final three players vying for the top prize of more than $8.1 million. Rookie Scott Blumstein is arriving at the table Saturday as the chip leader. The 25-year-old resident of Brigantine, New Jersey, has more than 226 million chips. The players, who bested more than 7,200 others, at this point are guaranteed $3.5 million. The champion also will receive a gold bracelet made from white and yellow gold and diamonds and rubies. Blumstein will be joined at the table by Daniel Ott of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Frenchman Benjamin Pollak. The 25-year-old Ott has more than 88 million chips, while 34-year-old Pollak is starting Saturday with over 45 million chips.
  • Seager, Utley and Taylor homer and Dodgers beat Braves 4-2
    Seager, Utley and Taylor homer and Dodgers beat Braves 4-2
    Chris Taylor drove in three runs with a home run and a triple, and Corey Seager and Chase Utley hit solo home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Ending the two-game hiccup which saw the Dodgers outscored 18-6, Los Angeles has won 32 of 38, and 19 of 22 at Dodger Stadium, for the best record in baseball. The Dodgers' 67-31 mark is their best through 98 games since the Brooklyn Dodgers were 69-29 in 1942. Taylor, who entered the game as part of a double-switch in the seventh, led off the bottom of the inning by driving an 0-1 pitch from Julio Teheran 400 feet into the left field bleachers, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. Taylor added a two-run triple off reliever Luke Jackson with two outs in the eighth for the final margin. Dodgers starter Rich Hill (7-4) struck out eight as he held the Braves to two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings, winning his third decision over his last four starts. Seager put Los Angeles ahead 1-0 in the first by crushing a 93 mph, 3-2 fastball from Teheran (7-8) 10 rows into the centerfield bleachers with one out in the first. The blast, Seager's 16th of the season, was measured at 433 feet. Utley made it 2-0 by leading off the third with his sixth home run. The game turned the Dodgers' way with two outs in the sixth. The score was tied 2-2 with Yasmani Grandal on third when Yasiel Puig hit a soft roller down the third base line. Grandal broke for home, Teheran came off the mound to field the ball and, making the only play he could, threw from foul territory to catcher Tyler Flowers ahead of Grandal. However, as Grandal approached the plate, he put his fists to his chin, bracing for a collision, and, as Flowers tagged him on his forearms, jarred the ball loose, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. The Braves had tied the game 2-2 on Matt Kemp's RBI single with two outs in the fifth. One batter earlier, Freddie Freeman drove in Atlanta's first run with a groundout. Kemp, Atlanta's left fielder, made the defensive play of the game to end the bottom of the fourth. The former Dodger robbed Grandal of an extra-base hit with a back-handed, head-first diving catch of a ball slicing away from him just inside the left field line. With a single in the first inning, Nick Markakis of the Braves moved within 10 hits of 2,000. The Dodgers' longest losing streak this year is three games, which they have reached three times. TAKING NOTHING FOR GRANTED After back-to-back losses and being outscored 18-6 after a stretch of 31 wins in 35 games, the team with the best record in baseball held a pre-game team meeting on Saturday. Manager Dave Roberts said the message was 'continue to stay the course, and not be results-driven, and just competing and having good at-bats. We'll score runs.' TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: 2B Brandon Phillips, who left Thursday night's game with tightness in his right hamstring, was kept out of the starting lineup for the second straight night as a precautionary measure, said manager Brian Snitker. Snitker expected Phillips to be available on Sunday. Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner was kept out of the Dodgers' starting lineup with a chest cold, but was available off the bench, according to Roberts. ... Roberts said RHP Brandon McCarthy would be the Dodgers' starter Tuesday night against Minnesota, with Kenta Maeda ready to go if McCarthy's blister acts up. McCarthy will throw a bullpen session Sunday. UP NEXT Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (1-5, 4.86 ERA) makes his sixth career start for the Braves in the finale of this four-game series. Newcomb has lost his last three starts, giving up five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Cubs in his most recent. Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (15-2, 2.07 ERA) carries a 14-start unbeaten streak into Sunday, going 11-0 with a 1.84 ERA since May 6. Kershaw has held opposing hitters to a .193 average, striking out 122 against 20 walks during the stretch.
  • Neighbor amazed to see group of teens cleaning up neighborhood
    Neighbor amazed to see group of teens cleaning up neighborhood
    When a man learned why a group of Georgia youth were cleaning up their neighborhood, he started recording. Al Grant, of Taylor County, is praising 14 young men for taking initiative and doing good for the community. >> Read more trending news When Grant asked the young men who made them come out and clean, they responded in unison, nobody.' 'We aren't in trouble,' one man said. 'It just feels good to give back to the community.' The young men told Grant that they are not looking for any recognition, 'We save money to buy bags and all,' another boy said. 'It just brings us together.” Channel 2's Kimberly Richardson spoke with one of the men who was cleaning the neighborhood. Zac Ross said he's just doing it for the children in the community. 'We have kids watching people throw trash everywhere,' Ross explained. 'They desperately need bigger role models.' Ross went on to explain that their community needs unity and positivity, especially in today's world. 'It doesn't matter what color you are,' Ross said. 'We want to help.' In the video, Grant tells the young men that he wishes that he had done this as a boy, and that he feels 'real ashamed.' The conversation was posted on Grant's Facebook page on July 16. Since posting, it has been seen 3.2 million times. Grant said he hopes the video will help “promote a positive image of African-American youth.
