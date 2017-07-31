PROSPER, Texas - In less than one week, a Texas boy has become an internet sensation.
Last week, 9-year-old Dane Miller’s aunt, Jeanne Miller, posted a video on her Facebook page of the boy singing Whitney Houston’s hit “I Have Nothing” in the car. She says Dane, who has Down syndrome, loves to sing.
Within a week of being posted, the video has more than 16 million views and the post has been shared over 230,000 times.
9-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Belts Out Whitney Houston Song in Viral Video https://t.co/f47J8TzNVw @InsideEdition— Mara Montalbano (@MaraMontalbano) July 30, 2017
"He's very high-functioning so if he hears music, it's just something that sticks with him. He's very proud [of the video]. He just smiles and giggles,” Jeanne Miller told ABC News.
The Miller family has now created a YouTube channel titled Amazing Dane, where they plan to share more videos to spread joy and laughter.
