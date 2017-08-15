Val Kilmer made a rare public appearance to help mark the birthday of the real-life man who helped make Kilmer a star.

Kilmer was in Tombstone for the “Doc Holli-Days” that help celebrate the life of Doc Holliday, The Associated Press reported. Kilmer portrayed Holliday in the 1993 film “Tombstone.”

Kilmer, sporting a cowboy hat and sunglasses, rode through the iconic western town as parade grand marshal in a coach dating back to the 1880s, the Sierra Vista Herald reported.

TOMBSTONE Actor Val Kilmer Surprises Fans on the Streets of Tombstone, Arizona https://t.co/6rCyha2UuT pic.twitter.com/B3PDAqJttH — GeekTyrant (@GeekTyrant) August 14, 2017

So grateful to the 20,000 people who showed up and showered me with love and kindnesses during our many DOC HOLII-DAYS EVENTS on sat. Xoxo — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) August 14, 2017

This was the first time Kilmer had returned to Tombstone since the movie came out.

Thousands of people, many dressed as characters from the movie and historical time frame, were at the events that featured Kilmer, the Sierra Vista Herald reported.

Earlier this year, Kilmer confirmed during a Reddit Ask Me Anything q&a he had been battling cancer, Variety reported.