Val Kilmer makes rare appearance during Doc Holliday tribute in Tombstone
Close

Val Kilmer makes rare appearance during Doc Holliday tribute in Tombstone

7 Things You Didn't Know About Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer makes rare appearance during Doc Holliday tribute in Tombstone

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. -  Val Kilmer made a rare public appearance to help mark the birthday of the real-life man who helped make Kilmer a star.

Kilmer was in Tombstone for the “Doc Holli-Days” that help celebrate the life of Doc Holliday, The Associated Press reported. Kilmer portrayed Holliday in the 1993 film “Tombstone.”

>> Read more trending news

Kilmer, sporting a cowboy hat and sunglasses, rode through the iconic western town as parade grand marshal in a coach dating back to the 1880s, the Sierra Vista Herald reported.

This was the first time Kilmer had returned to Tombstone since the movie came out.

Thousands of people, many dressed as characters from the movie and historical time frame, were at the events that featured Kilmer, the Sierra Vista Herald reported.

>>Read: Actor Val Kilmer opens up about rumored cancer diagnosis

Earlier this year, Kilmer confirmed during a Reddit Ask Me Anything q&a he had been battling cancer, Variety reported.

Actor Val Kilmer opens up about rumored cancer diagnosis

Val Kilmer is just as excited as the rest of us about ‘Top Gun 2’

File photo: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Close

Val Kilmer makes rare appearance during Doc Holliday tribute in Tombstone

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
File photo: Actor Val Kilmer arrives at the 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare Benefit reading of "The Two Gentleman of Verona" at The Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
