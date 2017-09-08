Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dead in helicopter crash
Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dead in helicopter crash
Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry (right) died in a helicopter crash Friday in New Jersey.

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MEDFORD, N.J. -  Troy Gentry of country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash Friday in Medford, New Jersey. 

The band confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter and the its official website:

NJ.com reported that Medford Township Police Chief Richard Meder said crews were able to free one of the passengers, but he died on the way to the hospital.

The pilot of the helicopter died at the scene. Whether Gentry was the passenger or pilot is not known.

Montgomery Gentry formed over 15 years ago with bandmate Eddie Montgomery, brother of country singer John Michael Montgomery. The two met in Lexington, Kentucky.

Gentry is survived by his wife, Angie, and daugters Kaylee and Taylor.

