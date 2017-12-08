These are the most-watched music videos of 2017

As 2017 comes to a close, YouTube has revealed a list of its top most-watched music videos.
The online video platform shared the top 10 most-watched music videos across the globe Wednesday, and the top clip is also the most-watched YouTube video ever.
The top spot goes to “Despacito,” the Luis Fonsi song that dominated the charts this year. The video for the original version of the song, featuring Daddy Yankee, was released in January and has more than 4.4 billion views.
As a matter of fact, Latin artists dominated the chart. Six out of 10 videos are from Latin musicians. In 2016 there was only one such video.
Other music videos on the list include Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” clip, which is at No. 2, Bruno Mars’ video for “That’s What I Like,” at No. 5 and DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” music video at No. 9, which features Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.
The full list is below:
- Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]
- J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video)
- Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video)
- Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]
- Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
- 05. El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)
- Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
- DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
- Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
