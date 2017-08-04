Listen Live
Unaired 'Game of Thrones' episode posted online after HBO hack
Close

Unaired 'Game of Thrones' episode posted online after HBO hack

Unaired 'Game of Thrones' episode posted online after HBO hack
Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Unaired 'Game of Thrones' episode posted online after HBO hack

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A few days before the fourth episode of the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” was set to premiere, a copy of the episode marked for internal distribution appeared online, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

The episode was leaked just days after HBO confirmed that it was the target of a cyberattack. The network confirmed Monday that “proprietary information” was stolen, although officials did not specify what had been taken.

>> Related: 'Game of Thrones' script appears online after hackers target HBO: reports

The episode, "The Spoils of War," appeared on Reddit.com’s popular and unmoderated r/freefolk subreddit, Mashable reported.

 According to Gizmodo, the video appeared to be of a relatively low quality and was watermarked with Star TV India, a 21st Century Fox company.

Unaired episodes of “Ballers” and “Room 104” and what appeared to be a script for “The Spoils of War” appeared online earlier this week after the reported hack, according to The Telegraph. Hackers were able to steal 1.5 terabytes of data in the attack, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms,” HBO officials said in a statement. “Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

Related

Photos: See the real life filming locations of ‘Game of Thrones’

‘Confederate’ series facing vehement backlash, critics demand HBO scrap it
