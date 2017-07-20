Listen Live
Ryan Seacrest to return as host of 'American Idol' revival
Ryan Seacrest to return as host of 'American Idol' revival

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images
What You Need Know: Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest to return as host of 'American Idol' revival

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s official: Ryan Seacrest will return to “American Idol” to serve as host for ABC’s reboot of the singing competition.

>> Read more trending news

Kelly Ripa made the announcement on Thursday morning’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“We’ve been talking about it for a little while but I am happy to confirm … with absolute confirmation that Ryan Seacrest is returning (as) the host of ‘American Idol,’” Ripa said.

“(I’m) very, very excited,” Seacrest said. “First of all, I don't know if you've ever been in a 15-year relationship and then, for a reason that you really don't know, you break up … I thought, 'Gosh, it'd be great to get back together at some point.’"

The announcement followed three months of negotiations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Seacrest will join pop star Katy Perry, who was confirmed in May as a judge for the series, on the reboot.

ABC announced in May that it planned to bring back “American Idol” for the 2017-2018 season. The show aired 15 seasons on Fox before the network announced in 2015 that 15th season would be its last.

>> Related: 'American Idol' set to return to television

“‘American Idol’ is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a news release.

The show launched the careers of artists including Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert. Contestants on the show have sold more than 60 million albums and made more than 450 Billboard No. 1 hits, according to ABC.

Ryan Seacrest

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images
    Ryan Seacrest to return as host of 'American Idol' revival
