Television
'Roseanne' reboot reveals 2018 premiere date
'Roseanne' reboot reveals 2018 premiere date

'Roseanne' reboot reveals 2018 premiere date
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson
SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 08: The cast of "Roseanne" poses for a portrait during the 6th annual "TV Land Awards" held at Barker Hangar on June 8, 2008 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for TV Land)

'Roseanne' reboot reveals 2018 premiere date

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans eagerly awaiting the return of the TV show "Roseanne" now can mark their calendars.

The premiere episode will air March 27 at 8 p.m., Deadline reported. The premiere will be an hour long, while the other eight episodes of the season will be a half-hour long, Deadline noted.

>> Read more trending news 

Comedian Roseanne Barr turned her show about the blue-collar Conner family into a hit in the 1990s. Talks of a reboot have been in the works for years. 

Production for the nine-episode installment wrapped this month. Most of the main cast members from the original series are returning for the revival, including John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner. Guest stars returning for the revival include Johnny Galecki as David Healy, Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris and Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett. 

News

  • Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    The 58-year-old Uber driver who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl while taking her home did not have any red flags in his background that would have disqualified him from the ride hailing service.  Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, had been driving for the company for several months. He was permanently banned from Uber after his arrest Thursday morning, according to a statement released by Uber.  The only blemish on his record was for not having evidence of auto registration in 2015 when he was living in California, according to California court records obtained by the AJC. RELATED: Pregnant woman: “I kept bleeding” after being attacked by Uber driver ﻿RELATED:Jailed ex-Uber driver faces additional burglary, peeping Tom charges ﻿RELATED: Uber driver carjacked at Cascade Road gas station According to Uber’s policies, that would not have automatically disqualified him from being a driver.  Drivers for the ride hailing app are automatically barred if they have more than three minor traffic violations in the past three years. Minor violations include speeding tickets and non-fatal accidents, among others.  A driver also cannot have had their license suspended or revoked in the last three years, or have received a ticket for DUI, speeding over 100 mph, reckless driving, or have been in a hit-and-run in the past seven years. Any conviction of a felony, driving-related offense, violent crime, sexual offense, or child abuse or endangerment in the past seven years would also disqualify a driver.  The company uses a third party, Checkr, for background checks, according to Uber. The process screens national, state, and local databases including the National Sex Offender website and the PACER database of court records.  “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time.'  Any behavior involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, or illegal activity while using Uber can result in immediate deactivation, according to driver policies.  That includes physical contact, touching or flirting, or inappropriate and abusive language, among other offenses.  Early Monday morning, Gwinnett County officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off Old Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker. There, they found the 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.  The girl, who officers said was intoxicated, said she was at a local bar drinking with friends, when one of them scheduled an Uber ride to get her home.  When officers arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old’s pants were around her ankles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.  With information obtained by Uber, investigators determined the rape probably occurred somewhere on South Norcross Tucker Road between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road.  The victim’s friend, also a minor, helped police identify Jagne as a suspect. According to Cpl. Michele Pihera, there is no bond for Jagne and he is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. He made his first court appearance Saturday and has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 27, Channel 2 Action News reported. Detectives want to know if any other woman has been sexually assaulted by Jagne. They are asked to call 770-513-5338.
  • Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    A man is in jail after he struck and killed a crossing guard near a Cobb County school, police say. Channel 2 Action News received the mugshot of Lamonte Whitaker, who has been charged with vehicular homicide.    Police said he hit Edna Umeh in late November by Lindley Middle School in Mableton. RELATED STORIES: Students witness deadly accident involving school crossing guard Family demands action after school crossing guard killed by 'aggressive' driver Family pushing for change after crossing guard killed by hit-and-run driver  
  • The Latest: Trump defends tax cuts as good for middle class
    The Latest: Trump defends tax cuts as good for middle class
    The Latest on the tax plan in Congress (all times local):1 p.m.President Donald Trump is defending the Republicans' tax cut plan, pushing back against criticism that it will benefit the wealthy more than the middle class.Speaking to reporters at the White House Saturday before leaving for Camp David, Trump said the middle class will benefit because the tax cut will draw companies back from overseas, creating jobs.The GOP plans to muscle the bill through Congress next week.Trump touted the nation's economy, predicting that it would 'start to rock' once the bill is passed.Trump also predicted that economic growth could go from the current 3 percent to '4, 5 and maybe even 6 percent ultimately.'Many economists doubt that even a sustained 4 percent growth rate is achievable.___3:10 a.m.Republicans seem to have secured the votes to pass a tax overhaul that President Donald Trump hopes to sign before Christmas.Here's what House Speaker Paul Ryan says: 'This is happening. Tax reform under Republican control of Washington is happening.'It's the widest-ranging reshaping of the tax system in three decades and is expected to add $1.46 trillion to the nation's debt over a decade.The GOP plans to muscle it through Congress next week before its year-end break.Under the bill, today's 35 percent rate on corporations would fall to 21 percent. The legislation would lower taxes on the richest Americans. Benefits for most other taxpayers would be smaller.
  • Report: CDC given list of 'forbidden' words for budget
    Report: CDC given list of 'forbidden' words for budget
    The Trump administration has issued a list of seven words and phrases that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are 'forbidden' from using in documents related to next year's budget, The Washington Post reported Friday.The list of banned words includes: vulnerable, entitlement, diversity, transgender, fetus, evidence-based and science-based, according to The Washington Post report. In certain cases, alternative phrasing was offered. CDC employees were encouraged to use the phrase, “the CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes,' in place of “science-based” or “evidence-based” according to a source cited in The Washington Post report.  >> Read more trending news  It is not clear why the Trump administration issued such a directive, but The Washington Post notes that other federal agencies, like Health and Human Services, have altered language addressing sexual orientation in its documentation since Trump took office.The directive was met with an 'incredulous' reaction when it was announced at a meeting Thursday with CDC employees, The Washington Post reported. The White House has not released a response to The Washington Post report.
  • Iowa sisters reunited days before one dies in school bus fire
    Iowa sisters reunited days before one dies in school bus fire
    For the second time in her life, Paige Hough had to say goodbye to her sister. This time, it was permanent. >> Read more trending news Hough was separated from her sister 10 years ago when her family put 6-year-old Megan Klindt up for adoption. Days after the sisters reconnected this month, Megan was killed when an Iowa school bus caught fire after rolling into a ditch on Tuesday. She was 16. The driver of the bus, 74-year-old Donald Hendricks, also died in the 7 a.m. fire, The Des Moines Register reported. They were the only people onboard the bus in rural Pottawattamie County near Oakland. Hendricks began to back out of Klindt’s driveway and ended up in a ditch, where the bus caught fire, the Register reported. “I talked with her the night before,” Hough told KETV. “This is so hard.” When Megan was adopted, Hough was 16.  “I would always look for her and thought about her,” Hough told KETV. “It was one of the hardest days of my life. Growing up, she wasn't my sister, she was my kid. I helped take care of her, I changed her, I took her to school, I taught her how to write her name, helped her do her homework. She was my life. She is my everything.” The adoption court ruled that the sisters could reconnect when Megan turned 18. But when a cousin saw Megan at the mall and texted a picture to Hough, she headed to the shopping center. “I was so nervous,” Hough said. “I just said, ‘Megan’ and she turned around and that was always my fear that she wouldn't know who I was or wouldn't recognize me since she was little. “She turned around and said, ‘Oh my God,’ we were crying and she hugged me and it was the best thing that ever happened.” The Klindt family decided to allow Hough to see her sister, KETV reported. Megan invited Paige to her 16th birthday party Dec. 2. '”t was like going to lunch with my family every day. There was no missing beats and we all talked. We were so happy,” Hough said. “I won't forget that day.” Now, Hough must deal with another family tragedy. “I've had a rough life. I lost my dad at a young age. I lost my grandmother who raised me at a young age,” she told KETV. “Megan was always my happy ending that I waited for.' When Hough turned 20 she got a tattoo on her wrist that had an infinity heart and Megan’s initials. 'It was to help me get through struggles and to motivate me,” Hough told KETV. “ Now it's more of a remembrance tattoo and I didn't think it would get to this point,”
  • After Alabama, abortion may be backseat issue in 2018 races
    After Alabama, abortion may be backseat issue in 2018 races
    Alabama, one of the most conservative states in the country, with one of the most evangelical electorates, is sending an abortion-rights supporter to the U.S. Senate, despite GOP efforts to paint Democrat Doug Jones as an unacceptable extremist on the issue.Certainly, any analysis of what Jones' upset over Roy Moore means for other races involves a caveat: The Republican nominee was twice ousted from the state Supreme Court and stood accused of sexual misconduct with minors, baggage that gave Jones an opening in a state that hadn't elected a Democratic senator since 1992.Yet Jones could not have won without crossover votes from conservative Republicans who oppose abortion, and that's just what he did.Exit polls show Jones won a third of voters who said abortion should be illegal in most cases, and 27 percent of those who want it outlawed completely.These numbers suggest that abortion may not necessarily be a defining issue in the 2018 midterm elections.Abortion is 'still a dividing line in American politics,' said Republican pollster Greg Strimple, who surveys voters for the Congressional Leadership Fund, the political action committee backed by Speaker Paul Ryan that is helping defend the GOP's House majority.But a candidate's stand on abortion mobilizes only slices of the two parties' bases, and for most every voter in between, 'it's a secondary issue,' Strimple said.There's an argument that this contest was unusually unsavory for conservatives, making them choose between a man accused of preying on girls, and a Democrat. But it's clear that Jones' support of legalized abortion wasn't a deal-breaker for just enough Republicans to give Democrats a 20,000-vote margin, out of more than 1.35 million votes cast.That's heartening for Democrats looking to dent Republican domination in Congress and statehouses by targeting voters dissatisfied with President Donald Trump and unhappy over Republican moves to roll back Democrats' 2010 health insurance expansion and push tax cuts tilted to corporations and wealthy individuals.'We are competing on a massive offensive battlefield, in districts that went for both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, and that are suburban, rural and urban,' said Meredith Kelly of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. 'Regardless of where they are running, (our) candidates have no reason to compromise on their support for a woman's health care, her right to choose, and her economic security.'Nationwide, polling suggests that a majority of Americans avoid taking an absolutist stance on abortion. According to a Pew assessment in July, the largest plurality is the 33 percent of voters who say abortion should be legal in most cases. The next largest segment, at 25 percent, says it should be legal in all cases. Twenty-four percent say abortion should be illegal in most cases, while just 16 percent say it should be illegal in all cases.Of course, those voters aren't distributed proportionally across state and congressional boundaries, and partisan leanings are much more intense: 65 percent of self-identified Republicans say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, while 75 percent of Democrats say it should be legal in most or all cases. Independents lean in favor of access, with 60 percent saying it should be legal.Religious influence sharpens voters' leanings further. White evangelical protestants are the most likely religious group to oppose abortion rights: 70 percent say it should be illegal in most or all cases. Majorities of Catholics, black protestants and mainline protestants all support more access, while unaffiliated voters lean overwhelmingly toward legality.A state like Alabama, where Republican nominees usually win at least 60 percent of the vote and where half the population is white evangelical protestant (as opposed to a quarter nationally), is more fundamentally anti-abortion than many other states now under Republican control, such as Ohio or Wisconsin, which have far fewer evangelicals proportionally and are typically presidential battlegrounds.It's also true that nearly all the 91 House districts that national Democrats are targeting are less Republican than Alabama. Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats for a House majority. In the Senate, Republicans will have a narrow 51-49 advantage when Jones is sworn in, meaning they need a net gain of two seats to regain control. Democrats also must defend 10 seats in states where Trump won, but all these states are less conservative than Alabama, perhaps with the exception of North Dakota.In Alabama, Moore and his supporters certainly tried to make abortion a dividing line. Republicans circulated an interview in which Jones affirmed his position. After losing, Moore highlighted the issue again in a video to supporters explaining his refusal to concede. 'Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,' he said, lamenting that 'we have killed over 60 million of our unborn children.'Yet throughout the campaign, including the months before the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced in early November, Jones stood his ground, certainly not emphasizing abortion rights, but not denying his views when asked.'Everyone felt like I needed to be someone I was not to try to get votes,' he told The Associated Press the day after his election. 'I promised myself I would not do that.'---Associated Press writer Kim Chandler contributed to this report. Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP.
