"Winter is coming" early to Atlanta with festivities devoted to the upcoming Game of Thrones season.

MarksterCon is hosting a Crawl of Thrones that will span five pubs in Atlanta's Virginia Highland area at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14. The next night, Saturday, July 15, the celebration will continue with the Party of Thrones.

Mark Baggett, founder of MarksterCon, which is a company that throws geek-themed events, decided to host a pub crawl honoring GOT, because he enjoys watching the drama in the fantasy world unfold. He's expecting over 200 fans to attend the event.

"Very rarely do you actually have an opportunity to come together and meet other fans of Game of Thrones at one time and know that they are going to be there," he said.

Here's what to expect from the royally grand two-part extravaganza pub crawl and party that will kickoff right before Game of Thrones season 7 opener on Sunday, July 16.

Each GOT house will be represented.

Venture into Crawl of Thrones' pubs to feel like you're in the famed GOT houses. In Diesel Filling Station, 870 North Highland Ave., NE, House Stark will raise their flags and serve up "The Black" specialty shots. While you're there, feel free to take a seat on the replica throne from GOT.

Pay your debts and buy a "Wild Fire" shot in House Lannister at Limerick Junction and taste the "Blood of the Dragon" drink in the House of Targaryen at Dark Horse Tavern. Watch out for the two LED fire breathing dragons during your quest. Ask the bartender for the "Witch's Light" while you're visiting the House of Baratheon in Hand in Hand Pub, and don't forget to try House of Greyjoy's "Dark Water" at Neighbor's Pub.

Don't be shy about coming in costume.

Go all out and dress in time period outfits or a costume based on a GOT character for the crawl. You'll have a chance to be entered into a costume contest where judges will weigh in on who is the best dressed. The winner will bring home a golden party pass that will give the person a year's worth of events at MarksterCons.

Expect parties galore.

After the pub crawl, there will be two after parties. One will kick off at Diesel Filling Station from 8 p.m. to close. Live band karaoke will also begin at 10 p.m. at Dark Horse Tavern, 816 North Highland Ave.NE

The official Party of Thrones event will commence at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel- Downtown as a part of the Cos-Losseum Cosplay Con Atlanta. If you have a badge for the convention, it's free to get in. Otherwise, general admission tickets are being sold for $10 for those 18 or older.

Tickets buy you more than just entry.

You'll get your money's worth during the festivities. Crawl of Thrones general admission advanced online tickets are being sold at $20 until noon, Friday, July 14, and walk up tickets will be available for $25 at Diesel Filling Station beginning at 7 p.m. The ticket includes five drink tickets, a commemorative pin, specials for food and drinks and photo opportunities. Once you've registered at Diesel Filling Station for the crawl, plan to hear the authentic renaissance sounds of Peter D'Piper and Celtic music by Landloch'd until the event ends at 11 p.m. Party of Thrones tickets also include a collectible party favor and pictures during the late-night bash.

Parking is available, but it will come at a price.

There isn't any official parking for the crawl. Plan to pay for parking on the street, at the CVS nearby or at neighboring parking lots.