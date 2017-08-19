Taylor Swift wipes social media accounts; website goes dark

Taylor Swift has wiped her social media accounts clean, and fans of the singer are trying to figure out why, Billboard reported.

On average, Swift has put out a new album every two years since her debut in 2006. Her last album, however -- “1989” -- was released in October 2014.

Friday morning, fans noticed that Swift had deleted her Twitter avatar and header, along with blanking out her Facebook page. All of her posts on Tumblr also were deleted, Billboard reported.

Swift has more than 102 million followers on Instagram, but that site also has been wiped clean, Billboard reported. Her official website is blacked out.

What does it all mean? Have her sites been hacked, or is she gearing up for a comeback. Several Twitter followers speculated about both scenarios. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the singer could not be reached for comment, Billboard reported.

On Monday, a jury ruled in favor of Swift in her countersuit against former radio host David Mueller for alleged assault and battery.

TAYLOR SWIFT DELETES ALL HER POSTS

me: pic.twitter.com/dWEUVYyUWc — L 🌹 (@endmehs) August 18, 2017

All Taylor Swift's social medias are like this.

Is the new era coming or she has been hacked ?? pic.twitter.com/mgElp9n6El — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 18, 2017