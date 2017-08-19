Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 92
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Few Clouds
H 92° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Few Clouds. H 92° L 70°
  • clear-day
    86°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 92° L 70°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 92° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Entertainment
Taylor Swift wipes social media accounts; website goes dark
Close

Taylor Swift wipes social media accounts; website goes dark

Taylor Swift wipes social media accounts; website goes dark
Photo Credit: Kevin Winter
Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift wipes social media accounts; website goes dark

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift has wiped her social media accounts clean, and fans of the singer are trying to figure out why, Billboard reported.

>> Read more trending news

On average, Swift has put out a new album every two years since her debut in 2006. Her last album, however -- “1989” -- was released in October 2014.

Friday morning, fans noticed that Swift had deleted her Twitter avatar and header, along with blanking out her Facebook page. All of her posts on Tumblr also were deleted, Billboard reported.

Swift has more than 102 million followers on Instagram, but that site also has been wiped clean, Billboard reported. Her official website is blacked out.

What does it all mean? Have her sites been hacked, or is she gearing up for a comeback. Several Twitter followers speculated about both scenarios. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the singer could not be reached for comment, Billboard reported.

On Monday, a jury ruled in favor of Swift in her countersuit against former radio host David Mueller for alleged assault and battery.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Large rattlesnake found beneath New Orleans home
    Large rattlesnake found beneath New Orleans home
    A wildlife removal expert captured a rattlesnake measuring nearly 6 feet long beneath a home in New Orleans, WVUE reported. >> Read more trending news Ryan Cook, who operates Gulf Coast Wildlife removal, said he was called after homeowners spotted the canebrake rattlesnake earlier this week. “This thing gets out from underneath the deck and it's pretty much the biggest rattlesnake, the biggest snake I've seen in Louisiana,” Cook told WVUE. “Anything over 5 feet with a rattlesnake is considered a monster. This one was 5 foot 8 inches and has 13 rattles on it, so it's been around a good long time.”  Cook said it’s not the first time he’s heard of rattlesnakes in the area. “I've been hearing of a lot more rattlesnake activity in the New Orleans East area. I believe especially around the Six Flags area because it's so overgrown,” Cook told WVUE. “No one's really doing anything to knock the numbers down, so you're starting to see more and more of these guys showing up in residential neighborhoods.”
  • Police name Barcelona attack suspect
    Police name Barcelona attack suspect
    Spanish authorities said they are looking for Younes Abouyaaqoub, a suspect in the deadly Barcelona terror attack who remains at large, a spokesman for the Catalan police told CNN on Saturday. >> Read more trending news The spokesman also revealed the names of three of the five suspected terrorists who were killed after a confrontation with police in Cambrils: Moussa Oukabir, Said Aallaa and Mohamed Hychami. Catalan police had not released the names and pictures of any of the suspects but decided to confirm those details after they began circulating on social media and in news reports, the spokesman told CNN. The four names and photos that have appeared in the media are of Abouyaaqoub, Oukabir, Aallaa and Hychami, CNN reported.  
  • Police: Stabbings in Finland ‘a terrorist attack’
    Police: Stabbings in Finland ‘a terrorist attack’
    Police in Finland said they believe the killing of two people in the southwestern city of Turku on Friday was a terrorist attack, the BBC reported Saturday. >> Read more trending news The attacker, who was shot in the leg by police and taken into custody, was an 18-year-old Moroccan. The two people stabbed to death were both Finnish, police said. Eight people were also injured, among them two Swedes and one Italian. Police raided a flat and made a number of arrests overnight, the BBC reported. In a statement, police said 'The act had been investigated as murder, but during the night we received additional information which indicates that the criminal offences are now terrorist killings.' Police said they knew the identity of the Moroccan but have not yet released it, the BBC reported. The attack happened in the Puutori/Market Square area of Turku.
  • Free speech rally planned Saturday in Boston
    Free speech rally planned Saturday in Boston
    A free speech rally planned for Boston Common since last month is set to take place Saturday. Two protests have also been planned to take place denouncing recent violence that took place at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. >> Read more trending news Cameras and other security measures were in place at and around Boston Common. Street closures are expected to begin Saturday around 10:30 a.m. Boston police and city officials began construction of barriers designed to keep the different rallies separated. In a news conference, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asked everyone to help promote peace and stay safe Saturday amid the planned rallies. He advised people who aren't planning to attend to avoid the area around the common. >> Tensions high in N.C. amid rumored KKK march “They have the right to gather, no matter how repugnant their views are. But they don’t have the right to create unsafe conditions,” he said. “They must respect our city.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.