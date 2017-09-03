Listen Live
Entertainment
Taylor Swift serves as bridesmaid for best friend
Taylor Swift serves as bridesmaid for best friend

Taylor Swift serves as bridesmaid for best friend
Singer Taylor Swift attended her childhood friend's wedding Saturday and served as a bridesmaid.

Taylor Swift serves as bridesmaid for best friend

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

EDGARTOWN, Mass. -  Singer Taylor Swift took time off from her musical schedule to serve as a bridesmaid for her childhood friend Saturday on Martha’s Vineyard. E!News reported.

Abigail Anderson was married at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, and the 10-time Grammy winner held the back of her friend’s elaborate Stella York wedding dress as the bride entered the church.

Wearing a burgundy-colored floor-length gown, Taylor participated in the 4:30 p.m. ceremony, which took 20 minutes.

Anderson announced her engagement in June 2016 with an Instagram post of herself and fiancé Matt Lucier kissing, while showing off her ring. The newly engaged couple then threw an engagement party, which Swift attended.

Swift will release her sixth studio album, “Reputation,” on Nov. 10. Her first single from the album is “Look What You Made Me Do.”

