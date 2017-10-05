Steven Tyler says it wasn't heart attack that cut tour short

Cam Newton has 'expressed regret' for his response to a female reporter's question at a news conference Wednesday, a team spokesman said. When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running, the former league MVP smiled and said, 'it's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny.' After Newton's comments, the quarterback proceeded to answer Rodrigue's question. The Carolina Panthers quarterback has the support of former Falcons receiver Roddy White, who said on Twitter that the question was funny to him too. Why is people making a fuss about cam and the woman reporter he laughed than answered her question but it was funny first time for me to— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 4, 2017 Carolina spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to The Associated Press that Newton had a conversation with Rodrigue after the news conference ended and expressed regret for his remarks. But Rodrigue released a statement through The Charlotte Observer via email saying that Newton did not apologize when they spoke after the news conference. She said she 'was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.' She also posted about the experience on Twitter. I don't think it's 'funny' to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017 NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday night in a statement that Newton's comments 'are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.' Rodrigue joined The Charlotte Observer as a Panthers beat reporter last year. The Pro Football Writers of America also issued a statement, condemning “Cam’s Newton’s demeaning comment toward a female media member Wednesday afternoon.” “The PFWA fights not only for access and transparency when it comes to NFL matters, but also for respect in the treatment of its members by league employees. Newton, the public face of the Panthers and one of the league’s more popular players, crossed the line.”