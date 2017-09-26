Listen Live
B.o.B. starts GoFundMe page to prove the Earth is flat

B.o.B. starts GoFundMe page to prove the Earth is flat
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 16: Recording Artist B.o.B. attends 5th Annual REVOLT TV Global Spin Awardsat The Orpheum Theatre on February 16, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

B.o.B. starts GoFundMe page to prove the Earth is flat

By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

B.o.B. – or “Flat Earth Bob” as he calls himself in a new YouTube video – is determined to prove that the Earth is flat.

The Atlanta rapper has started a GoFundMe page called “Show BoB the Curve” to raise $200,000 to launch multiple satellites into space. According to the page, he will keep people updated with “step-by-step documentation of the process.”

At press time, the crowdfunding page had raised $225 from 18 people over a three-day period.

In January 2016, B.o.B. posted a series of tweets to share his arguments that the Earth is flat. His comments drew the attention of scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who teasingly tweeted, “being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music.”

  • WSB’s Scott Slade talks with novelist Nelson DeMille 
    WSB’s Scott Slade talks with novelist Nelson DeMille 
    WSB’s Scott Slade talks with novelist Nelson DeMille, author of The Gold Coast, The General’s Daughter, etc.,  about his 20th novel The Cuban Affair and about his Sept. 26 visit to Atlanta (7:30 PM at the Marcus Jewish Community Center in Dunwoody): ﻿FULL INTERVIEW HERE.﻿
  • Atlanta nurse delivers baby outside Target store's entrance
    Atlanta nurse delivers baby outside Target store's entrance
    An ordinary trip to Target quickly became a shopping experience two people will never forget. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital labor and delivery nurse Caris Lockwood was out running errands when fellow shopper Tanya St. Preux went into active labor.  That's when Caris jumped right in to deliver the 7-pound, 10-ounce healthy baby boy at the store's entrance.  'Caris was God-sent and amazing,' Preux said. 'She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over far and beyond.'  TRENDING STORIES: Georgia to pay $550K to convicted murderer because of amputation If you lost food during Irma power outages, SNAP benefits may replace it Falcons players explain why they knelt during national anthem Piedmont Atlanta Hospital posted the exciting news on their Facebook page, and Caris' mother was quick too tell everyone how incredibly proud she is of her.  'She has always had the most beautiful heart and loves people so well,' Lisa Bozeman said about her daughter. 'And we are so blessed to know Tanya and that sweet baby!' 
  • Equifax CEO is out after massive internet breach
    Equifax CEO is out after massive internet breach
    Equifax CEO Richard Smith is out after massive internet breach. Smith announced he is retiring effective Tuesday. The board will now search for a new permanent CEO.  Officials with the Atlanta-based credit reporting and technology company said a “cyber security incident” may have exposed the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers. We're working to learn more about the changes -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates The data that might have been accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses.   Channel 2 Action News obtained video of the Smith giving a talk to students and faculty at the University of Georgia after the company’s massive data breach occurred, but before the company disclosed it. Smith attended a breakfast meeting at the Terry College of Business in mid-August. Weeks earlier, a massive data breach exposed personal information belonging to as many as 143 million people. The company didn’t disclose the breach until Sept. 7.
  • Woman accused of leaving toddler in unlocked car at Disney resort leaves jail
    Woman accused of leaving toddler in unlocked car at Disney resort leaves jail
    A woman who is accused of leaving a 2-year-old girl in an unlocked vehicle in the employee parking lot of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Monday afternoon was freed from Florida's Orange County Jail early Tuesday after posting bail, records said. >> PREVIOUS STORY: Girl, 2, left in unlocked vehicle in Walt Disney resort employee parking lot, deputies say >> Watch the news report here Myriam Lubin Cadet, 37, was arrested on a charge of child neglect after Walt Disney World security guards removed the girl from the vehicle shortly before 1:15 p.m., Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said. >> See the raw video here Temperatures reached the low 90s Monday. >> On WFTV.com: Negotiations set to begin between Walt Disney World, workers The car wasn't running, but its windows were lowered several inches, Tejada-Monforte said. Deputies said the girl was taken to Florida Hospital Celebration Health in stable condition. It's unknown how long she was in the car. >> On WFTV.com: Firefighters: 5 hospitalized after chemicals mixed at hotel near Disney World >> On WFTV.com: Disney World sculpture honors boy killed by alligator 'Why are you doing this to me?' Lubin Cadet told WFTV's Ty Russell as she walked out of jail Tuesday. She didn't say much else. Investigators didn't say if Lubin Cadet is related to the girl or if she is employed by the hotel. >> On WFTV.com: Minnie Vans start zooming guests around Disney World
  • Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean. The deadly storm has claimed lives on multiple islands in its path. >> Read more trending news 
  • House investigators demand details on private emails
    House investigators demand details on private emails
    A top House Republican has demanded details on the use of private emails by some of President Donald Trump's closest advisers. Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina conservative who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and the top Democrat on that panel, Rep. Elijah Cummings, cite a recent Politico report that Jared Kushner set up a private email account after the election to conduct work-related business. The New York Times reports that at least six of Trump's closest advisers, including Kushner, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, used private email to discuss White House matters. Bannon and Priebus no longer work at the White House. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly attacked Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for setting up a private email server as secretary of state, a decision that prompted an FBI investigation that shadowed her for much of the campaign. Gowdy is best known for his two-year investigation into the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, in which he focused heavily on Clinton's role as secretary of state. In letters Monday to White House general counsel and State Department, Gowdy and Cummings said they want details on all employees. 'With numerous public revelations of senior executive branch employees deliberately trying to circumvent these laws by using personal, private, or alias email addresses to conduct official government business, the committee has aimed to use its oversight and investigative resources to prevent and deter misuse of private forms of written communication,' the lawmakers wrote. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had no immediate comment Tuesday on the request by Gowdy and Cummings. 'All White House personnel have been instructed to use official email to conduct all government-related work,' she said. 'They are further instructed that if they receive work-related communication on personal accounts, they should be forwarded to official email accounts.' Sanders told reporters Monday that the use of private email accounts by staff was 'to my knowledge, very limited.' 'White House counsel has instructed all White House staff to use their government email for official business, and only use that email,' she said, adding that 'we get instructed on this one pretty regularly.' Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, on Sunday confirmed Kushner's use of a personal email in his first few months of the administration. He said the emails usually involved news articles and political commentary. Lowell also said any non-personal emails were forwarded to Kushner's official account and 'all have been preserved in any event.' Sanders would not say whether the White House would release Kushner's private emails that dealt with government business.
