Entertainment
Spotify names most-streamed songs of summer 2017
Photo Credit: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images/Getty Images
The remix of Luis Fonsi's song "Despacito" with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber is popular on the charts and on Spotify.

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Spotify announced this summer’s most-streamed songs across the globe Thursday, Entertainment Weekly reported. The streaming service tallied the top 30 by plays of songs on its platform.

Billboard reported that Spotify ranked streams on two charts. One for U.S. streams and another for streams around the world.

>> Read more trending news

It should be no surprise that the most-streamed song this summer was “Despacio.” The remixed song by Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee has spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tying with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.” The song topped both Spotify’s U.S. and world lists.

At No. 2 on the global list is is “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, which is No. 3 on the U.S. list. DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber have another entry in the top five on the global list with “I’m the One,” which also features Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne.

French Montana and Swae Lee’s “Unforgettable” is No. 3 and No. 4 on the world and U.S. lists, respectively.

“XO TOUR Llif3” by Lil Uzi Vert is No. 2 on U.S. Spotify. At No. 5 is “Mi Gente” for the world list and “HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar is No. 5 for the U.S.

Both rankings can be seen in the playlists below:

News

  • Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt
    Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt
    A woman is furious after receiving a receipt from a Panera Bread restaurant insulting her. The woman told Channel 2's Nerferiti Jaquez she visiting the Panera Bread at North Druid Hills on the way to pick up her son. When she asked for a substitution on her salad at the restaurant, she received it and a note on her receipt calling her a 'stupid b*tch.' A spokesperson from Panera Bread sent us the following statement about the incident: At Panera, we have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of behavior and the associate has been terminated as a result of this situation.  We are focused on fostering a warm and welcoming environment for everyone, and this incident is not indicative of the way that we treat our guests. We're talking to the woman about what happened, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.  
  • 'Don't touch me. I'm dying.' Harrowing Harvey stories emerge
    'Don't touch me. I'm dying.' Harrowing Harvey stories emerge
    They're among Harvey victims who lost their lives trying to save others. Others died doing their best to survive the catastrophic disaster. They range from 6 years old to 89. Their stories are emerging as the death toll from the storm continues to mount. Twenty-five-year-old Andrew Pasek was on a mission to check on his beloved older sister's cat when he stepped on a live electrical wire in ankle-deep water Tuesday, his parents said through sobs Thursday. Pasek then fell into the lamppost attached to the live wire. Pasek's friend moved closer to help, but Pasek warned him away. 'He said, 'Don't touch me. I'm dying,'' according to his mother, JoDell Pasek, who lost her other son to a drunk driver in the 1990s. Al Pasek said his son was 'a remarkable young man' who was always rescuing animals that needed a home and even once saved his own father's life when he choked on a piece of food and couldn't breathe for more than a minute. 'This is absolutely devastating,' Al Pasek said of his son's death. Al and JoDell Pasek want to scatter their son's ashes at Mount Rushmore, where they had long planned to take a family trip. 'Maybe we'll still take that family trip,' a tearful JoDell said. Houston police Sgt. Albert Steve Perez died heading to work around 4 a.m. Sunday. The 60-year-old father of two left after his wife urged him to stay home, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said. 'I've got work to do,' Perez told his wife, according to the chief. 'He has that in his DNA.' 'I've only been here nine months, we've got 6,500 employees and I knew who Steve Perez was, because he was a sweet, gentle public servant,' Acevedo said. Two men, 45-year-old Yahir Rubio-Vizuet and 33-year-old Jorge Perez, died in a boat accident while on a mission with family and friends to save people from the floodwaters, according to their family. Two men in their group remain missing, with their family members posting Facebook Live videos as they search on foot for their loved ones. Other victims of Harvey died in their homes, businesses, or cars, simply trying to stay safe or find refuge. Fifty-eight-year-old Ruben Jordan disappeared while driving during the storm and was confirmed dead by the Friendswood Police Department, according to his family, who don't know exactly what happened to him. Jordan, a beloved football and track coach at Clear Creek High School, was 'a hell of a man' with a reputation for helping people, said his brother, Oscar Drew Jordan. He said Ruben Jordan once took a former student who was addicted to drugs into his home so he could get clean, and then helped the young man get his own apartment. 'He had a bigger heart than anyone I know,' his brother said. Samuel Saldivar told police he was trying to bring his elderly parents and his brother's four grandchildren to safety from their flooded home when the van he was driving was tossed by a strong current into the bayou as it crossed a bridge Sunday. Saldivar escaped through a window but the others were trapped when the van's partially submerged sliding door wouldn't open. The bodies of Saldivar's parents and the four grandchildren, who were between 6 and 16, were found Wednesday in the submerged van. On Tuesday, 82-year-old Ronald Zaring died on a rescue bus on the way to a hospital. His son, Devin Zaring, said that after the storm hit, there was no way he could get to the nursing home in Friendswood where his Navy veteran father was living after an Alzheimer's diagnosis. But Zaring took comfort in knowing his father was in good hands. Residents and staff were evacuated to a local high school Monday and then were headed to Huntsville. Ronald Zaring probably died of heart disease combined with pneumonia. 'He was just a super nice guy. He didn't know a stranger,' Devin Zaring said. 'Everybody loved him.' On Wednesday amid clear skies, 65-year-old Donald Rogers decided to check on his uncle, who lived 10 miles away in Fulshear, Texas. Rogers and his wife, 58-year-old Rochelle, were passing over a bridge in their pickup when the swift current flipped it over, said Rogers' step-brother, Tony Henny. Rochelle was able to call 911 but rescuers arrived only to find the couple dead in their truck. 'Both of them were very, very good, very caring, extremely benevolent people,' Henny said. 'Donald especially would give his last.' ___ Associated Press writers Frank Eltman in Garden City, New York, Anthony Izaguirre in Philadelphia, and Associated Press News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.
  • AP Exclusive: China accuses outspoken tycoon in US of rape
    AP Exclusive: China accuses outspoken tycoon in US of rape
    Escalating efforts to repatriate one of the ruling Communist Party's most wanted exiles, Chinese police have opened an investigation on a new allegation, rape, against New York-based billionaire Guo Wengui, who has been releasing what he calls official secrets ahead of a pivotal party leadership conference. Two Chinese officials with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that police are requesting a second Interpol arrest notice for Guo, 50, for the alleged sexual assault of a 28-year-old former personal assistant. Guo and his representatives did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The rape allegation represents a new element in the sprawling case that Chinese prosecutors are building against the real estate tycoon, who is being investigated for at least 19 major criminal cases. Allegations against him include bribing a top Chinese intelligence official, kidnapping, fraud and money laundering. The Associated Press reviewed documents related to the rape investigation and confirmed their contents with Chinese official sources in Beijing, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing case. The Chinese officials' disclosures to the AP — an unusual move given the political sensitivity of Guo's case in China — underscores Beijing's urgent effort to not only bring a fugitive to heel on criminal charges but also silence a potent irritant in the run-up to a key Communist Party congress during which political stability and the stifling of any challenges to the party head, President Xi Jinping, are paramount. Although the United States does not have an extradition agreement with China, Beijing hopes that a mounting body of evidence could sway the U.S. government against extending the exiled businessman's visa, which is believed to expire in October, the Chinese officials said. Senior U.S. and Chinese officials have discussed the allegations against Guo, according to a third person with direct knowledge of the talks. The Chinese officials are asking the U.S. to cancel Guo's visa, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to disclose the discussions. It's unclear what steps Washington plans to take, if any. The White House would not comment on the matter. The Guo saga highlights how China's efforts to repatriate elite Chinese seeking refuge on American soil have become increasingly contentious. The U.S. government has often refused Beijing's demands to extradite corruption suspects, citing flimsy evidence and China's opaque justice system. But the U.S. has sent back two Chinese fugitives in the past three months, including one suspected of rape. In recent months, Guo has become a widely followed — and, in the eyes of China's leadership, highly destabilizing — social media presence by serving up sensational, if mostly unverifiable, tales of corruption and scandal within the Communist Party's innermost sanctum, including among Xi's closest allies. In a daily stream of Twitter posts and YouTube videos tracked by Chinese who follow political gossip, Guo has revealed what he claims are everything from top leaders' secret homes in California to their bank account information and hidden stakes in business empires. He has vowed to continue airing the party's secrets until China unfreezes his assets and releases his relatives who have been detained by authorities, he says, as leverage against him. Pressure on Guo has been building since April when Interpol issued a 'red notice' seeking his arrest on corruption-related charges. Chinese authorities later sentenced several of his employees for fraud in June. Police in central China opened the rape investigation July 5 after a former employee came forward, the officials said. In interviews with police, the woman described how she was plucked from her human resources position at Guo's real estate company in Hong Kong in 2015 and sent overseas to become his personal assistant. The woman, whose identity is being withheld by the AP, said that over the next two years, she was raped several times in New York, London and the Bahamas by Guo, who she said demanded sex from female employees as a test of their loyalty. At times, she said, she languished in virtual detention after Guo's staff confiscated her smartphone, computer, passport and keys and forbade her from leaving her room in his luxury apartment in the high-end London neighborhood of Belgravia. To prove her case, the woman surreptitiously met a lawyer friend in London earlier this year to give a written statement about her ordeal and kept her underwear, pregnancy tests and abortion pills as evidence, according to police documents. In a brief phone interview with the AP arranged by Chinese officials, the woman confirmed the account and described fleeing Guo's apartment to the Chinese Embassy in London in April to apply for a new passport before returning to China. She said she was speaking of her own volition and that police had assured her she could bring charges against Guo without facing repercussions for having worked for a highly sought-after fugitive. 'I just want him to face justice for what he did to me,' she said. Calls to Guo's mobile phone since Tuesday evening in New York rang unanswered. Guo also did not respond to multiple requests for comment sent by an AP reporter to his WhatsApp mobile messaging account since Tuesday. Lawyers representing him at the New York firm Boies Schiller Flexner did not respond to requests for comment. In April, Guo told AP he believed the Interpol notice issued at the time amounted to 'state intimidation' and that China had submitted bogus documents to the international police organization. Interpol declined to comment about the latest warrant China is seeking for Guo's arrest, referring questions to national authorities as is the policy in ongoing investigations. Born into poverty in central China, Guo transformed himself from a humble gasoline speculator into a real estate mogul who jet-setted with the likes of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Key to his spectacular rise, according to investigative profiles in Chinese media, was an ability to befriend officials in China's powerful security apparatus who helped him intimidate business rivals, secure deals and gain insights into the secret lives of the Chinese elite. In one instance, according to these reports, Guo won the rights to build the iconic Pangu tower in 2006 as part of Beijing's Olympics development project by working with Ma Jian, who later became China's chief of counterintelligence, to obtain a sex tape of a Beijing vice mayor who had blocked Guo's initial bid. In 2015, anti-corruption investigators detained Ma and later accused him of accepting $8.8 million in bribes from Guo, who fled the country. Prior to that, Guo had enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with China's intelligence service, even helping to repatriate overseas fugitives, he later said in his YouTube videos. Guo in 2015 hired American private investigators to fan out across the U.S. to look for Ling Wancheng, the fugitive brother of a disgraced top aide to a former Chinese president who possibly sought to defect, a person involved in that search effort told the AP. The person was legally barred from discussing the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Months later, Chinese agents arrived in the U.S. to search for Ling in a covert operation that angered U.S. officials, underscoring how the issue of politically connected Chinese fleeing to the U.S. has strained relations. 'With political cases such as Ling Wancheng and Guo Wengui, the U.S. seems reluctant to send them back because both have valuable classified information about the top echelons of the party,' said Willy Lam, an expert on Chinese politics at Chinese University of Hong Kong. 'This phenomenon is a big plus for the CIA and FBI.' Lam said that although it is unlikely that Washington would send Guo back given his intelligence value, President Donald Trump 'could potentially play the 'fugitive card' to put pressure on Beijing to make concessions on issues ranging from trade to North Korea.' The prospect of becoming a bargaining chip has worried Guo, according to a leaked audio recording of a meeting he held earlier this year with former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, who offered to lobby the Trump administration for a visa extension. A spokeswoman for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, the law firm where Johnson is partner, said a meeting between Guo and Johnson 'several months ago about a possible representation appears to have been recorded and released,' but the firm ultimately did not take on Guo as a client. 'I want to help you,' Johnson says in the edited recording that recently surfaced online. 'I am the only member of Barack Obama's Cabinet that has met with Donald Trump.' In the recording, Johnson suggests Guo meet with FBI agents and consider donating to human rights organizations to strengthen his case to remain in the U.S. After Guo expresses concern that Trump had already 'made a deal' with the Chinese, Johnson and an unidentified woman who appears to be a Guo adviser quickly assure him that Trump would not give him up. 'He would be violating your rights,' Johnson says, while the adviser points out that Guo, who goes by the name Miles Kwok, should also consider his membership in a Trump resort in Florida as a factor working in his favor. 'Miles is a member of Mar-a-Lago,' she says, before Guo bursts into laughter. ___ AP writers Lori Hinnant in Paris and Julie Pace in Washington contributed to this report.
  • YouTuber recuts North Koreans marching to 'Stayin Alive'
    YouTuber recuts North Koreans marching to 'Stayin Alive'
    The United States and our allies have been a little on-edge lately about the threat of a North Korean nuclear strike, but one video editor has us laughing at the hermit nation. In a minute-long clip, North Korean marchers jaunt down a parade route to the tune of the Bee Gees hit “Stayin’ Alive.” >> Read more trending news YouTube user In Misery Seek Root Beer uploaded the clip in June and since then, it’s racked up over half a million views. There’s just something about the absurd juxtaposition of a dictator’s marching soldiers and “Stayin’ Alive” — a song that we all associate with John Travolta gyrating his hips in “Saturday Night Fever.” On a side note, “Stayin’ Alive” is 100 beats-per-minute, which is the same frequency that is recommended when delivering CPR. Many first responders sing the song in their head when performing the life-saving tactic.
  • Utah theater wins 'Deadpool' case over law banning booze
    Utah theater wins 'Deadpool' case over law banning booze
    A U.S. judge on Thursday struck down a Utah law that landed a movie theater in trouble for serving alcohol during the racy superhero film 'Deadpool.' U.S. District Judge David Nuffer said state regulators violated Brewvies' freedom of speech when it threatened to fine the theater up to $25,000 under a law that prohibits serving booze during films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity. Attorney Rocky Anderson calls the decision enormously important for First Amendment rights. He argues the law is so vague it would apply to an art gallery offering wine near Michelangelo's 'David' and that the state used it to intimidate the theater. 'This is a huge victory for everyone,' he said. Lawmakers and the governor have supported the law in the conservative state where politics are dominated by Mormons whose faith teaches avoidance of alcohol. The case caught the attention of 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds, who donated $5,000 to help pay the theater's legal bills last year. The state is reviewing the ruling and considering its options, said Dan Burton, a spokesman for the Utah Attorney General's Office. State attorneys call alcohol and sexual content an 'explosive combination.' The 2016 complaint against the theater came under a law generally used to ensure strip clubs that serve liquor keep dancers wearing G-strings and pasties. But it also bans serving booze during films featuring nudity or sex scenes. Utah argued that 'Deadpool' violated the law because the movie includes nudity and simulated sex, including a suggestive scene in the film's credits involving a cartoon unicorn. The judge disagreed. 'Brewvies is not an adult oriented establishment,' Nuffer wrote. 'Brewvies does not focus on sex. It shows the same movies that other, non-sexually oriented movie theaters show but with alcohol.' Utah's law is similar to an Idaho measure that lawmakers repealed last year when a theater sued after its liquor license was threatened for showing 'Fifty Shades of Grey' while serving alcohol.
  • 4 injured in crash on Lake Lanier in Dawson County
    4 injured in crash on Lake Lanier in Dawson County
    The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is working a crash on Lake Lanier that injured four people.  The DNR said two personal watercrafts collided Thursday near Nix Bridge Park in Dawsonville.  Four people were taken to the hospital.  We're working to learn more about the crash for updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 and WSBTV.com
