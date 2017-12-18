Listen Live
Sportscaster James Brown claims hack after porn video link tweeted from account
Sportscaster James Brown claims hack after porn video link tweeted from account

What You Need To Know: James Brown

Sportscaster James Brown claims hack after porn video link tweeted from account

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Longtime CBS sportscaster James Brown said his Twitter account was hacked after a link to a pornographic video was tweeted from his account late Sunday, The New York Daily News reported.

The tweet, which contained explicit language as well as the link, remained online for 15 minutes before it was deleted, the Daily News reported.

Brown, 66, who hosts CBS' “The NFL Today,” pregame show, went to Twitter and said his account had been compromised.

"Obviously my account has been hacked!!!" Brown tweeted.

Brown has made no further comments, the Daily News reported.

James Brown, left, is a longtime announcer on CBS' NFL pregame show.
Sportscaster James Brown claims hack after porn video link tweeted from account

James Brown, left, is a longtime announcer on CBS' NFL pregame show.
News

  • MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition
    MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition
  • Former ‘Today’ staffer who had alleged affair with Matt Lauer shares story
    Former ‘Today’ staffer who had alleged affair with Matt Lauer shares story
    The former “Today” staffer who came forward about her alleged in-office affair with NBC anchor Matt Lauer in the early 2000s shared a candid recounting of her story with Megyn Kelly — on the same show at which she worked as a production assistant with Lauer. >> Read more trending news According to Addie Zinone, whose story was published in Variety on Thursday, her consensual relationship with Lauer began when he was in his 40s and already married to his current wife, Annette Roque. Two years after Zinone’s time at “Today” started, Lauer messaged her on the network’s internal messaging system. “Hey, I hope you won’t drag me to personnel for saying this, but you look fantastic,” he said in messages obtained by the publication. “I don’t know what you have done, or what is going on in your life … but it’s agreeing with you.” As the days went by, the intensity of Lauer’s messages increased. “OK…NOW YOU’RE KILLING ME…YOU LOOK GREAT TODAY! A BIT TOUGH TO CONCENTRATE.” At first, Zinone thought someone in the office was messing with her “because it just seemed so flirty.” But Lauer confirmed to her that it was him and set up a lunch date for them the following day. Zinone confessed that her first alleged sexual encounter occurred after lunch, when the married anchor invited the then-24-year-old production assistant to meet him in his dressing room. “I realize that sounds very naive and silly of me, because I walked over there to do that,” Zinone said. “But in that moment, I didn’t have anybody to share my fears and confusion with except for him, because what am I going to say to people?” “I’m not suggesting that he — well, he kind of lured me, but I’m not suggesting that I’m not owning my part in this,” she added. “I went and met him over there.” According to Zinone, the encounters lasted for around a month, but in spite of how fleeting the affair was, she said that it has haunted her ever since. “These are very hard things to talk about,” she said. “ … My family is shattered by this. They are afraid for me. This all trickles down to a lot of people that are affected, so having these conversations is really important, but also there’s a lot of shame attached to what I did.” “My goal was to get him to see me as a human being, so it does seem odd that I would continually go see him,” she continued. “But every time it was an opportunity like, ‘Will you see me as a human being? Can we finally have a conversation?’” Zinone is confident that she was not the only woman to be taken advantage of by Lauer. “He did it so effortlessly with me that I thought for sure that there had to be other women, but I didn’t know there would be other colleagues, because I thought if he continued that behavior and what he did with me, there would have to be other people coming forward,” she said. “Over 17 years, we would have heard about that, right? I did feel very alone and isolated and unsure of what to do with this, and I just carried it because who wants to be that person? “I understand that people are going to paint me as a home-wrecker, as a slut and a whore, and those are things I have been called,” she said, but adding she felt that coming forward could provide guidance to women who find themselves in similar situations.
  • What is Positive Train Control, and would it have  prevented the Amtrak wreck?
    What is Positive Train Control, and would it have  prevented the Amtrak wreck?
    The Amtrak train that derailed Monday in Washington state was not using a safety technology system that Congress mandated nearly 10 years ago. The system, called Positive Train Control, possibly could have prevented the crash that killed at least three people and sent more than 100 to the hospital. According to National Transportation Safety Board officials, the train was traveling at 80 miles per hour along a section of track that calls for a 30 mph speed limit. PTC is a system designed to slow or stop trains that are moving too fast. The president of Amtrak, Richard Anderson, said Monday that the PTC system was not in use on the stretch of track where the train derailed. What is PTC and could it have prevented Monday’s crash? Here’s how it works.  A head-on crash between a freight and passenger train near Los Angeles in 2008 that left 25 dead spurred Congress to enact the Rail Safety Improvement Act. The act required all major U.S. rail lines to implement the PTC system. That process – installing the system on trains and rail lines – was to be completed by the end of 2015. What Congress did not address at the time was the cost for the system. The Association of American Railroads estimated the cost of the PTC system at $22.5 billion over 20 years – making the requirement the costliest regulatory expenditure ever imposed on rail systems. Congress was persuaded to extend the deadline by three years for most companies (some by five years if certain measures were met), giving rail companies until Dec. 31, 2018, to have the systems in place. PTC has been fully implemented on only 456 miles of rail tracks. What is positive train control and how does it work? The system, using GPS to monitor a train’s location as it moves along its route,  is designed to slow down or stop a train to avoid a collision with another train or a derailment if the train is going too fast for the area or conditions. The system uses a connection between a train's onboard computer, 'ping' points along a rail route and dispatch stations. Before leaving on its trip, the train’s computer system downloads information about speed limits, construction areas or any other possible hazards along its route.  As the train travels along its route, the “ping” points along the rails keep the train’s computer in contact with a dispatcher. The system transmits information about the train such as its speed and any problems or conditions that would require the train to slow down. If there is a problem, the train’s conductor is alerted. If for some reason the conductor does not or cannot respond, the train can be slowed or stopped by the system via the onboard computer.  Why wasn’t it in use to prevent Monday’s Amtrak derailment? Sound Transit spokesman Geoff Patrick told CNN that while PTC was in place on segments of the track that the Amtrak train was using, the system was not fully implemented. Sound Transit, which owns the track where the train derailed, said the target date for full implementation of its PTC system – tracks and trains -- is the second quarter of 2018.  How many trains and how much track does has Amtrak have equipped with PTC? As of the second quarter of 2017, Amtrak has equipped 49 percent of its locomotives and 67 percent of its tracks equipped with PTC. The PTC safety plan submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration for approval has been conditionally certified. As of March 2017, freight railroads had spent $8 billion on PTC systems and passenger lines had spent $3.5 billion on the system.  Here, from the AAR, is a list of the complexities involved with implementing the PTC system: Developing PTC Technology: Much of the technology PTC requires did not exist when the mandate became law in 2008. Railroads had to develop the required technology for locomotives, wayside interface units and back office systems from scratch.  Deploying hundreds of thousands of technology pieces: PTC involves the deployment of hundreds of thousands of technology pieces — from onboard locomotive systems to switch position monitor — across the nationwide rail network. Geo-mapping 60,000 miles: The approximately 60,000 miles of railroad right-of-way on which PTC technology will be installed and 486,000 field assets (i.e. mileposts, curves, grade crossings, switches, signals, etc.) must be precisely geo-mapped for PTC technology to work correctly. This mapping forms the basis for the system’s track database used by the back office server. Interoperability is essential: To function properly, PTC systems must be interoperable so that any train operating on another railroad’s network can communicate with the host railroad’s PTC system.  Equipping 1,900 “dark territory” switches with power: Some long stretches of track in remote areas use only one main line without any signalization. To make these areas PTC compatible, railroad switches must be upgraded and electrical power must be brought to the site. Phased rollout is critical for safety: Implementation of PTC must occur in phases and location by location, starting with less complex areas and proceeding to the more operationally complex areas with lessons learned incorporated at each step to ensure that the system functions safely. Required testing software is not available: Once all testing of individual PTC components is complete and those components have been installed, testing of the entire system as a whole can begin. Training cannot be completed until the PTC system is operational: PTC requires rigorous training for 125,000 Class I railroad and commuter rail employees, which will be completed in parallel with installation and deployment. Training will happen before the system is turned on.
  • 2017: The year of wild weather in Georgia
    2017: The year of wild weather in Georgia
    It was wild year of weather. Can you remember? Georgia experienced almost every single aspect of weather in 2017: Rain, storms, hail, floods, heat, cold, snow, ice, tropical storms and even a hurricane. Here's a look back at what you experienced throughout the year:             We started 2017 with... snow and ice! The winter weather was widespread across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Nearly 80 counties were declared a state of emergency by Gov. Nathan Deal. The ice caused power lines to fall and many homes were without power for days. READ MORE HERE             January also saw severe storms that spawned deadly tornadoes. At least 14 people died from the tornadoes in south Georgia. Deal declared a state of emergency for seven of the storm-stricken counties. READ MORE HERE             In March, golf ball-sized hail fell from the sky during a storm in parts of metro Atlanta. In Gordon County, the hail caused damage to people's homes and cars. Viewers sent Channel 2 Action News pictures of smashed car windows due to the hail. READ MORE HERE             In April, severe storms caused widespread damage across metro Atlanta. There were some reports of up to 6 inches in some areas that caused flooding. Some people even had to be rescued from the floodwaters. Numerous trees were also brought down and crashed into homes. READ MORE HERE AND HERE             In September, Tropical Storm Irma swept into Georgia, causing damage across the area. Schools were forced to close and roads were blocked. The storm brought high wind gusts and massive power outages. Many homes were without power for days. At least one person was killed in Sandy Springs when a tree crashed into his home. READ MORE HERE             In December, the wild year of weather couldn't end without snow. The unusual fall snow came on Friday, Dec. 8. Many school districts closed or released early as the snow arrived. Some areas received up to 6 inches of snow, but much of metro Atlanta had at least an inch. Thousands of flights were canceled in and out of Atlanta, and power outages were reported in the tens of thousands. READ MORE HERE             Drought conditions greatly improved in 2017. The year prior was one of the driest periods in Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls tracked the levels at Lake Lanier where in 2017, she saw that levels increased more than 5 feet from 2016. It was still 5.7 feet below normal but it was an improvement. READ MORE HERE
  • Donald Trump takes his place in Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents attraction
    Donald Trump takes his place in Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents attraction
    President Donald Trump is now appearing at Walt Disney World, at least in animatronic form. Theme park officials announced Monday that the long-awaited reopening of the Hall of Presidents attraction would happen on Tuesday, with the 45th president in a speaking role. >> Read more trending news  The attraction had been closed since January as imagineers created and installed a robotic likeness of Trump and upgraded the technology that brings all of the presidents to life on stage. The attraction had its start in a show that featured President Abraham Lincoln for the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair. “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” is still put on in Disneyland. In 1971, Walt Disney World had a version that had evolved thanks to technology that include all presidents. Trump recorded his speech for the Hall of Presidents, just as every sitting president since Bill Clinton has done.  The show is reworked after each new president is elected.
  • Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job
    Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job
    House Speaker Paul Ryan has told fellow Republicans he has no intention to step down.In a closed-door meeting with rank-and-file members on Tuesday, Ryan indicated that it made no sense to leave 'when we're winning and have the momentum.'That's according to Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia. Republicans responded with applause and a standing ovation.The Wisconsin lawmaker has been trying for years to overhaul the nation's tax code and the GOP is on the cusp of revamping the system after nearly 30 days.Realizing that long-sought goal has stirred speculation that Ryan would step down next year after prevailing on the tax issue. He reluctantly assumed the top job in the House after Speaker John Boehner resigned in 2015.
