‘SNL’ crew trims Christmas tree with Trump’s ‘haters and losers’

“War is over, if you want it,” John Lennon sang in “Happy Christmas.”
Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump character had a new twist to an old song.
“The war on Christmas is over,” Baldwin’s character said to open “Saturday Night Live” on NBC. “It will soon be replaced by the war with North Korea.”
The crew of SNL continued its biting sarcasm of the president, as Baldwin stood with Cecily Strong, who played Melania Trump.
“It's Christmas time. Soon white Santa will be coming from house to house, taking presents from Muslims and illegals and giving them to American children,” Baldwin said.
He then said he was going to decorate his “tree of shame,” with ornaments that depicted this year’s “haters and losers.”
White House staffers were invited to trim the tree with ornaments, and Kate McKinnon kicked things off as Kellyanne Conway, who chose former FBI Director James Comey.
“Thank you Kellyanne,” Baldwin said. “What would you like to have for Christmas.”
“I want out,” she said.
Aidy Bryant's, playing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was next. She hung two ornaments on the tree. One had the face of former Press Secretary Sean Spicer and of former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. She chose them because they were “the mangled corpses” she had to step over to get her job.
Scarlett Johansson, playing Ivanka Trump, was asked by Baldwin about the whereabouts of her husband, Jared Kushner.
“He's packing a go bag before the FBI arrives,” she said.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for humor.
“I’m right here, father.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/1X8vqgN9Pr— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2017
Here’s the entire sketch:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself