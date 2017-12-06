Sharon Reed of CBS46 calls out viewer who calls her the N-word

Posted Wednesday, December 6, 2017 by RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog

Sharon Reed, the CBS46 evening anchor, called out a viewer Tuesday night during the 9 p.m. Peachtree TV newscast who had called her the N-word in an email by repeating the epithet in full on air.

“On December 5, 2017, you think it’s okay to call this journalist a n*****,” Reed said. “I don’t. But I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I will let your words Kathy Rae speak for themselves. And that will be the last word.”

The original email from a woman identified as Kathy Rae, which Reed showed on air, said: “You need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight. It’s okay for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites. really? you are what I call a N***** not a black person. you are a racist N****. you are what’s wrong with the world”

Reed said the woman who wrote this spelled out the N-word, though with one g instead of two.

She said the viewer mischaracterized what Reed had said. “I didn’t say that white people couldn’t talk about race. Quite the contrary. We think that race is an authentic discussion to have. It’s one we’re having tonight because it’s one you are talking about at home. It has clearly entered the Atlanta mayor’s race.”

“We do try to keep it real here,” she added.