Sarah Jessica Parker says third ‘Sex and the City’ movie isn't happening
Close

Sarah Jessica Parker says third 'Sex and the City' movie isn't happening

Sarah Jessica Parker says third ‘Sex and the City’ movie isn't happening
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker says there won't be a "Sex and the City 3."

Sarah Jessica Parker says third ‘Sex and the City’ movie isn't happening

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK -  A third installment in the “Sex and the City” movie franchise won’t be happening. 

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO TV series and movies, told “Extra” at New York City Ballet Gala on Thursday that the project will not be going forward.



Daily Mail TV reported on Thursday that the project has been shelved by Warner Bros., the studio behind the franchise, because of past “Sex and the City” co star Kim Cattrall’s demands. The studio hasn’t responded to the report, but on Friday, Cattrall said on Twitter her only demand was that she didn’t want to do a third movie.

“It’s over. We’re not doing it,” Parker told Extra. “

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

The hit series centered on four women -- Parker’s character Carrie; Cartrall’s character, Samantha; Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis; and Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon -- and their ups and downs dating in the city of New York.

Read More
News

  • Vegas sheriff: No evidence officers mistreated NFL player
    Vegas sheriff: No evidence officers mistreated NFL player
    Police acted appropriately and professionally detaining Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett when he ran from a casino as officers searched for an active shooter following a report of gunfire at an after-hours club on the Las Vegas Strip, the head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. A review of hundreds of videos, including police body-worn cameras, found no evidence that the three officers who had direct contact with the NFL star early Aug. 27 profiled Bennett by race or used excessive force, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. 'Mr. Bennett has a valid perspective as a person who experienced a reasonable-suspicion stop for a felony crime,' Lombardo told reporters. 'Those who experience such a stop, especially when they have not committed a crime, are not likely to feel good about it.' Bennett committed no crime, the sheriff said. But he was arrested at gunpoint, handcuffed and detained for about 10 minutes in the back of a patrol car until police searching the crowded casino just hours after an Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor concluded that what people thought was gunfire was actually the sharp sound of velvet rope stands knocked to a tile floor during a scuffle. Video shows an officer with his gun out while handcuffing Bennett as he lies prone in a traffic lane on Las Vegas Boulevard outside the Cromwell casino. But Lombardo said there was nothing to support Bennett's allegation, made in a Twitter post more than a week later, that an officer put a gun to Bennett's head and threatened to blow his head off. 'From the evidence we have at this point, we don't know (the officer) said that,' the sheriff said. Bennett's post, titled 'Dear World,' said, 'Las Vegas police officers singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.' Bennett announced in early August that he would sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice and was one the first NFL players to protest this year. He made the decision before protests by white supremacists at the University of Virginia. But Bennett said his decision was solidified by what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, including the death of a young woman who was struck by a car deliberately driven into a group of counter-protesters. Bennett has remained one of the most outspoken pro athletes on numerous social issues. Last month, he held a benefit for the family of a pregnant black woman who was fatally shot by two white Seattle police officers in June. Police said the woman threatened the officers with at least one knife after calling 911 to report that someone had broken into her apartment and stolen video-game consoles Bennett's attorney, John Burris in Oakland, California, said he wants to review videos more closely. But he said he believed the clips shown verified Bennett's accounts. 'He was not acting improperly,' Burris told The Associated Press. 'He was not acting suspicious. He was not involved in any criminal activity.' 'There's nothing to go on, no description, other than you see this big black man running,' the attorney added. 'He was running like everyone else, trying to get away.' Burris said the officer's gun was near Bennett's while he was being handcuffed, and he said he heard profanity in audio recordings captured on body-camera video. Burris said he heard no reference to race. 'There's a dispute over whether he threatened to blow his head off,' the attorney said. 'But there's no question that the officer said, 'Keep your hands up and keep them where I can see them.' ' Lombardo used a stop-motion narrative of casino surveillance video showing Bennett appear to dart behind a row of slot machines, and then body camera video from a sergeant joining the chase when officers noticed him running. Neither Lombardo nor the executive of the 3,000-member Las Vegas police officers' union, who attended the media briefing, identified the officers involved in the incident. Union official Steve Grammas said he believed Bennett owes them an apology. The officer who chased Bennett and handcuffed him didn't have his body camera on at the time, Lombardo said, and might face departmental discipline. Otherwise, 'I believe they acted appropriately and professionally,' the sheriff said of the officers.
  • Russia is meddling with your Facebook posts at least this much — and probably more
    Russia is meddling with your Facebook posts at least this much — and probably more
    Social media users might be shocked to hear just how much Russia has been influencing their feeds. >> Read more trending news While most of the Congressional probe is focused on Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election, the information leaking out provides insight into how much sway tech and social media giants have over the information everyone consumes on a daily basis. For once, Congress isn’t trying to solve a boring regulatory problem users wouldn’t care about, it’s a matter of uncovering serious foreign espionage. Execs from Google, Facebook and Twitter have all been asked to testify before Congress in coming weeks. Here’s what we hope to hear more about: 201 Twitter accounts already shut down: Twitter told investigators on Sept. 28 it suspended more than 200 accounts with links to Russia or Russian bots and operatives. The accounts were tied to the same Russian operatives who posted thousands of political ads on Facebook, the Washington Post reports. Russian “news” sites target U.S. readers: The social media giant also revealed RT, a propaganda news site linked to the Kremlin, spent at least $274,100 in U.S.-targeted Twitter ads. The handles @RT_com, @RT_America, and @ActualidadRT together promoted more than 1,800 tweets targeted at avid followers of mainstream media and promoted RT tweets about news stories, the company said on its blog. Lawmakers want Twitter to step up: After a closed-door meetings with Twitter, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia questioned whether Twitter is doing enough to stop Russian operatives from using social media platforms to spread disinformation and division in American society, calling Twitter’s presentation for the House and Senate committees “deeply disappointing” and “inadequate on every level,” according to Politico. Facebook’s Russia problem: Facebook already had its turn in the hot seat, agreeing under pressure last week to hand over information to Congress and Special Counsel Robert Muller about Russian-backed ads. The 3,000+ Kremlin-tied ads were aimed at sowing seeds of controversy in the Black Lives Matter movement and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Facebook revealed on Sept. 6 it accepted about $100,000 in ad spending that was connected with 470 inauthentic accounts likely operated out of Russia. How — and how cheaply — trolls stalk their audience: The world’s largest social network easily enabled advertisers to direct their pitches to the Facebook feeds of almost 2,300 people who expressed interest in the topics “Jew hater,” “How to burn jews,” or “History of ‘why jews ruin the world’,” the non-profit investigative journalism project ProPublica revealed Sept. 14. For the low price of $30, ProPublica bought three “promoted posts” targeted to categories with those anti-semitic phrases — and got the ads approved in under 15 minutes.
  • Slain officer remembered as ‘the type officer to light up' the room
    Slain officer remembered as ‘the type officer to light up' the room
    The Polk County police officer shot and killed Friday was a mother of a 3-year-old and a five-year police veteran.  Detective Kristen Hearne, 29, is the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in the history of the Polk County Police Department. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson was at a late-afternoon news conference on Friday as the department’s police chief spoke about how the small department is still trying to make sense of a huge loss. “It's a very sad for the Polk County Police Department and the citizens of Polk County,” Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said.  The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said accused killer, Seth Spangler, was captured off Cave Springs Road in Cedartown after a massive manhunt involving multiple agencies. “Kristen was the type officer to light up whatever room she was in. You always knew when she was in, hardworking, dedicated, loved her job. She leaves behind a husband, mother, father and 3-year-old son,” Dodd said.  Hearne was the backup officer in the incident and wasn't wearing a bulletproof vest when she went to assist with a suspicious vehicle that was later determined to be stolen. “I have no idea why he (Spangler) thought that it was worth taking the life of a police officer just doing her job. I have no words for that. It's a senseless killing,” Dodd said.  The chief said investigators don't typically wear bulletproof vests throughout the day. The other officer was shot in the vest and is out of the hospital, recovering. In this case police say Hearne heard the call and went to help on her own because she knew the officer out there, and had only been on the job for six months.
  • HS football: Rankings, Deshaun Watson, dance outfits raise eyebrows
    HS football: Rankings, Deshaun Watson, dance outfits raise eyebrows
  • Unbeaten Falcons will be without 4 injured starters vs Bills
    Unbeaten Falcons will be without 4 injured starters vs Bills
    The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons will be without four starters when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Safety Ricardo Allen will miss the game with a concussion sustained on a hard hit to Detroit receiver T.J. Jones last week. Outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. (hamstring), right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee) will all miss their second straight games with injuries sustained against Green Bay in Week 2. The Falcons also will be without backup running back Terron Ward (neck/shoulder). All-Pro receiver Julio Jones was limited all week in practice with a sore back, but he will play against the Bills. He was hurt on the last offensive snap of a 30-26 victory over Detroit. ___ For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Who is Seth Spangler, alleged gunman in shooting of two officers?
    Who is Seth Spangler, alleged gunman in shooting of two officers?
    Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say Seth Spangler was the man who fired the fatal shot that killed Polk County Detective Kristen Hearne .  Spangler is accused of shooting at another officer as well , but the bullet struck the officer's protective vest.  Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office when Spangler was helped out of the back of a police cruiser and escorted inside to be processed on charges of felony murder and felony aggravated assault.  Spangler was caked in dirt and mud after his arrest in some woods not far from the murder scene. Elliot tried to ask him if he did it. “Tell us, did you do this? Did you shoot those officers?” Elliot asked Spangler. TRENDING STORIES: Slain officer remembered as ‘the type officer to light up' the room Suspect in custody after 2 officers shot, 1 killed in Polk County Man killed in hit-and-run in Home Depot parking lot It appeared as if Spangler wanted to say something, but didn’t. Spangler has had past run-ins with the law. Records show he has an extensive criminal history, including child cruelty and drug possession. It also shows he was just released from prison a year ago, and police confirmed he had active arrest warrants when the shooting happened. As officers led him into the jail, Elliot asked Spangler again if he committed the crime. Elliot said Spangler seemed too choked up to answer.
