Entertainment
Sam Shepard's death: Dolly Parton mourns loss of 'Steel Magnolias' co-star
Close

Sam Shepard's death: Dolly Parton mourns loss of 'Steel Magnolias' co-star

Looking Back: Sam Shepard

Sam Shepard's death: Dolly Parton mourns loss of 'Steel Magnolias' co-star

By: Hunter Kelly, Rare.us

Dolly Parton made movie magic in the 1989 film “Steel Magnolias” playing a hairdresser named Truvy Jones. Her husband in the movie, Spud, was a quiet, moody man portrayed by noted actor and playwright Sam Shepard. In their respective roles, Parton and Shepard convincingly portrayed this Southern couple facing money troubles and the loss of a close friend over the course of the movie. Many say it’s Parton's best big-screen performance, and Shepard was a big part of that journey. You can see the two of them together in this moving scene.

>> Watch the clip here

According to The New York Times, Shepard died July 27 at age 73 due to complications from ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

>> Sam Shepard, playwright and actor, dies at 73

Parton remembered her “Steel Magnolias” co-star fondly in a statement provided to Rare Country. She said, “I was so sorry to hear of Sam’s passing. What a nice man and what a great actor. I was honored to have him play my husband in ‘Steel Magnolias.’ Rest in peace, my friend.”

>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017

In addition to “Steel Magnolias,” Shepard appeared in scores of motion pictures, including his Oscar-nominated performance in 1983’s “The Right Stuff.” He also was a celebrated playwright and received the Pulitzer Prize for drama for his play, “Buried Child.”

>> Read more trending news

“Steel Magnolias” isn’t Shepard’s only country connection. He was the narrator for the 2006 animated adaption of “Charlotte’s Web,” which featured Reba McEntire as the voice of “Betsy the Cow.”

Most recently, Shepard played the role of the Rayburn family patriarch on the Netflix series “Bloodline” opposite Kyle Chandler and Sissy Spacek.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/WireImage)
Close

Dolly Parton

Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/WireImage
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/WireImage)

Photos: Notable deaths 2017

Sam Shepard, playwright and actor, dies at 73

News

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • Did Alexander Hamilton hold this coin?
    Did Alexander Hamilton hold this coin?
    Old inns along the Revolutionary War trails boast of George Washington sleeping there. But coin experts say they have found the first silver piece minted by the United States — one likely held by the most en vogue of Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton. David McCarthy figured the silver coin had to be one-of-a-kind after spotting it in the auction catalog. Its front features the all-seeing eye of God, surrounded by rays of light. The rays shoot out toward 13 stars — one for each of the colonies that had rebelled against Great Britain. A similar coin bore two words in Latin above the starburst: 'Nova Constellatio,' or 'new constellation' to describe the infant United States. But this silver piece bore no inscription at all. It was the first clue that the coin was something singular, said McCarthy, a senior researcher for the coin and collectibles firm Kagin's. He had a hunch it was the first coin ever minted by the U.S. government in 1783 — the prototype for a plan discussed by both Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson that arguably shaped the course of the nation. McCarthy staked his company's money to buy the coin for $1.18 million at the 2013 auction. After nearly four years of late nights sifting through the papers of the Founding Fathers and studying the beading on the coin's edges, he is now making an exhaustive case that this silver piece is indeed the first American coin, the precursor of what ultimately would circulate a decade later as the U.S dollar. The coin is on display this week at the World's Fair of Money in Denver. 'You've used the progeny of this one coin in every transaction you've done in your life, whether it's a bitcoin, a dollar or a euro,' McCarthy said.' McCarthy published the details of his findings in the August issue of a coin dealer magazine, The Numismatist, as well as in a post on Medium . He vetted and refined his findings over the years with other top experts such as John Dannreuther, a rare coin dealer who found identifying marks on another coin that indicates that it had to have been struck days or even weeks later from the same steel dies. 'I'm 99.9999 percent certain this is the first U.S. coin,' Dannreuther said. It was well-known among collectors that a first coin existed. Robert Morris, the Philadelphia merchant who financed the American Revolution, recorded its existence in his diary on April 2, 1783. As first Superintendent of Finance of the United States, Morris wrote he received a delivery of 'a Piece of Silver Coin being the first that has been struck as an American Coin.' Hamilton visited Morris a week later and the two corresponded on the 'subject of the Coin.' The continental Congress was then presented with a fuller set of coins on April 22, which was then forwarded to Jefferson for his thoughts. Both Hamilton and Jefferson — now popularly known as rivals from the musical 'Hamilton' — embraced the idea that the U.S. currency should be in units of 10. The coin purchased by McCarthy had a back with a wreath identifying it as a '500' quint, essentially the forerunner of the half-dollar. It had initially been found in 1860, about 15 years after the similar coin with the 'new constellation' inscription. Because the new constellation coin was found earlier, experts labeled McCarthy's coin as 'Type 2.' Over the years, that label was mistakenly believed to refer to the coin being struck after the one with the inscription. 'You have this powerful word '2' that implies something and it hijacked everyone's ability to see what was right in front of them,' said McCarthy, 44. The day of the 2013 auction in Schaumburg, Illinois, McCarthy sat in his hotel room with his files and air conditioning cranked on high. He methodically convinced his boss, Donald Kagin, that the coin up for auction was the nation's first. It was a nuanced case since other dealers claimed it was a forgery. But the initial explanation was that mints tended to add inscriptions to the steel dies used to make coins after having engraved the images. So McCarthy bid on the silver coin — and then began the research needed to make his case ironclad. He searched through the National Archives for records, only to learn that the microfilm of original documents didn't correspond to the actual files. His eureka moment came in a New York hotel room while reviewing the original receipts for the steel dies used to make the coins. There had been a total of 10 dies made by a blacksmith, but the receipts showed that 12 dies had been engraved by two different artisans. This suggested that two of the dies had been recycled and refined after the first coin had been struck. He compared the beadings on the edges of the different coins, as well as a dent in the eye at the center of the inscripted '500' coin and its plain cousin. The evidence all pointed to him having uncovered the nation's first coin. Jeff Garrett, president of the American Numismatic Association, called the research 'really, really good.' In terms of the coin's possible value, Garrett said the closest comparison was a 1794 silver dollar that sold for more than $10 million four years ago. But the allure of coins isn't just their rarity or metal content but the history that comes embedded to them as they pass through the ages. 'People always ask, how could a coin be worth a $1 million or $5 million?' Garrett said. 'I always say it's because of the stories.' ___ Follow Josh Boak on Twitter at https://twitter.com/joshboak
  • Seas rise, trees die: Climate change before your eyes
    Seas rise, trees die: Climate change before your eyes
    They're called 'ghost forests' — dead trees along vast swaths of coastline invaded by rising seas, something scientists call one of the most visible markers of climate change. The process has occurred naturally for thousands of years, but it has accelerated in recent decades as polar ice melts and raises sea levels, scientists say, pushing salt water farther inland and killing trees in what used to be thriving freshwater plains. Efforts are underway worldwide to determine exactly how quickly the creation of ghost forests is increasing. But scientists agree the startling sight of dead trees in once-healthy areas is an easy-to-grasp example of the consequences of climate change. 'I think ghost forests are the most obvious indicator of climate change anywhere on the Eastern coast of the U.S.,' said Matthew Kirwan, a professor at Virginia Institute of Marine Science who is studying ghost forests in his state and Maryland. 'It was dry, usable land 50 years ago; now it's marshes with dead stumps and dead trees.' It is happening around the world, but researchers say new ghost forests are particularly apparent in North America, with hundreds of thousands of acres of salt-killed trees stretching from Canada down the East Coast, around Florida and over to Texas. The intruding salt water changes coastal ecosystems, creating marshes where forests used to be. This has numerous effects on the environment, though many scientists caution against viewing them in terms of 'good' or 'bad.' What benefits one species or ecosystem might harm another one, they say. For instance, migratory birds that rely on coastal forests have less habitat. And the death of the trees makes soil microbes release nitrogen, which adds to nitrogen already occurring from other sources, including agricultural runoff, to contribute to algae blooms and reduced oxygen that can sicken or kill fish. But the conversion of forest into marshland produces 'extremely productive' wetlands that feed and shelter fish and shellfish. The Atlantic croaker fish, for instance, was rare 15 years ago in southern New Jersey waters but now is abundant, said Ken Able, a Rutgers University professor. 'There is a lot of change going on,' said Greg Noe, a research ecologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. 'It's dramatic and it's changing faster than it has before in human history.' Quantifying the rate of increase in ghost forests is a major focus of Able's research. Some scientists say the increase began around the time of the Industrial Revolution, while others say the speedup began more recently than that. In the past 100 years, Kirwan said, 100,000 acres of forest in the Chesapeake Bay has converted to marshland. Photographs show the rate of coastal forest loss is four times greater now than it was during the 1930s, he said. Seas off the East Coast have risen by 1.3 feet over the last 100 years, said Ben Horton, a Rutgers University professor and expert on sea level rise. That is a faster pace than for the past 2,000 years combined, he said. Some of the most dramatic anecdotal evidence of the acceleration in ghost forest creation is along the Savannah River between Georgia and South Carolina, Noe said. When his team first got there 10 years ago, 'it looked like the trees were under a little stress, but they were all alive,' he said. 'But five years later, the vast majority of them were dead. That happened right in front of our eyes, much faster than we expected.' Marcelo Ardon, a biology professor at North Carolina State University, studied one site called the Palmetto Pear Tree Preserve on Albemarle Sound in North Carolina from 2006 to 2009. When he returned in 2016, he said, 'what used to look like a healthy cypress swamp, now the trees are dead and the water level is a lot higher. The place has completely changed. I've checked overhead satellite photos and you can see the trees dying.' In southern New Jersey, the most affected species is the Atlantic white cedar, which was a mainstay of the shipbuilding industry because of its resistance to rot. Farther south, cypress, loblolly pines and Eastern red cedar are dying. Large storms can drive salt water further inland and kill trees; 2012's Superstorm Sandy is believed to have led to the deaths of some trees in southern New Jersey, Able said. The difference, Kirwan said, is that in the past, flooded areas would dry out before salt water killed most of the trees. 'That same storm 100 years ago would also have killed trees,' he said. 'But 100 years ago that same land wouldn't have been so wet that new trees couldn't get established and replace the dead ones. That's a big part of where sea level rise comes in.' ___ Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC
  • Watchdog: Tight security hinders oversight of US Afghan aid
    Watchdog: Tight security hinders oversight of US Afghan aid
    The U.S. watchdog tasked with overseeing the spending of billions of U.S. dollars in aid to Afghanistan said unprecedented restrictions on the movement of American government employees is sending a dangerous message to Afghan people and hinder the U.S. work in the country. He said the message the tight security sends is: 'The terrorists should be feared and may actually be winning.' The quarterly report released Tuesday by the special inspector general says American government employees rarely step outside the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy compound in central Kabul and when they do, they stay nearby, in the 'green zone' where most foreign embassies are located, protected by guards and fortifications that block streets, often frustrating residents. 'Hunkering down behind blast walls damages not only the U.S. civilian mission but also handicaps the U.S. military mission,' Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John F. Sopko said in his report. 'In the long run, such extreme risk aversion and avoidance may even contribute to greater insecurity, since it limits U.S. diplomatic reach to the very Afghans necessary to foster stability, rule of law, and economic growth, while sending an unintended, but dangerous message to friend and foe alike that the terrorists should be feared and may actually be winning.' Sopko said the restrictions affect everything from monitoring U.S. aid to interacting with ordinary Afghans, many of whom would have difficulty accessing the heavily fortified embassy. Afghanistan, and Kabul in particular, has seen a spike in violence in the last four months. May 31 saw the worst attack since the Taliban's ouster in December 2001 when a massive truck bomb devastated the center of Kabul, killing 150 people and wounding scores more. On Monday the so-called Islamic State group attacked the Iraqi Embassy in the center of Kabul laying siege for four hours before all the attackers were killed. The May 31 explosion generated outrage toward the government and its security forces and sparked widespread demonstrations by protesters frustrated with a deterioration in security in the capital. Quoting United Nations figures, Sopko said 'security incidents' were up 21 percent from March through June compared to the previous quarter. He did not define the nature of the incidents. While there is good reason to be cautious, said Sopko, the U. S. government has to strike a balance and right now it is weighted too heavily toward avoiding all risk. He called the precautions 'unduly' restrictive. He said risk is part of operating in conflict areas, but the U.S. government has to figure out how to protect its employees as best it can while still allowing them to do their job. Sopko said his office has the added job handed it by U.S. Congress of assessing the progress of the Afghan government's anti-corruption efforts, however security restrictions were making it hard for his investigators to do their job. That could mean corruption and fraud goes undetected at the expense of U.S. taxpayers. In more than 15 years, the United States has spent $714 billion in Afghanistan in both war fighting and reconstruction, according to Sopko's report. In just the last four months ending Monday, Sopko's inspection teams saved $5.5 million that would otherwise have been lost to fraud, and managed to collect $200,000 in restitution. Since being created by Congress in 2008, the special inspector general's office has saved the U.S. taxpayer about $2.1 billion, according to its report. Widespread corruption in both the Afghan government and its National Security Forces has been crippling. Transparency International has put Afghanistan among the world's most corrupt countries. Meanwhile, Sopko urged the U.S. government to make public a report his office prepared into allegations of sexual abuse of boys by some members of the Afghan military. Under U.S. law, it is illegal to provide training or equipment to any foreign military or individual suspected of committing 'gross human rights violations.' The report is classified but the special inspector general wants it de-classified and its recommendation made public. 'Child rape is always heinous and certainly could constitute a gross violation of human rights; however, each case requires a factual and legal review to determine whether it is a credible allegation,' U.S. Department of Defense spokesman Adam Stump told The AP in an email reply to queries. He did not say whether the report would be made public or what, if any, action was being taken. Tuesday's special inspector general report also says the value of the opiate trade in Afghanistan has doubled in just one year, increasing from $1.5 billion in 2015 to $3 billion last year. The rare positive note struck by the report was to congratulate the government for not ceding territory to its enemies in the last four months, saying the government still controls of 59.7 percent of Afghanistan's districts. The remaining area is under the sway of insurgents, Sopko says. But keeping its territory has taken a heavy toll on Afghan National Security Forces, according to the report, noting that in just the first five months of this year 2,531 Afghan service members were killed in action and another 4,238 were wounded. The report also said U.S. forces in Afghanistan identified more than 12,000 Afghan Ministry of Defense personnel that were 'unaccounted for,' fearing some could be so-called 'ghosts' or personnel who exist only on paper. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri dismissed the claim that the government controlled less than 60 percent of the country saying the Taliban held sway in only a handful of districts. ___ Associated Press writer Amir Shah contributed to this report.
  • Christie confronts Cubs fan because he said 'awful stuff'
    Christie confronts Cubs fan because he said 'awful stuff'
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he confronted a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers because the man said 'some really lousy, awful stuff' with a lot of children around. The Republican governor was caught on video nearly getting in the man's face at Miller Park. 'You're a big shot,' Christie says before walking down the stairs. Christie told CNN's Jake Tapper Monday night that he ignored the man's comments the first time, but when the man yelled at him again he says he felt like he had to say something. Citing comments the Cubs fan made to a Milwaukee TV reporter, the Chicago Tribune reports the fan told Christie 'that he sucked.' Christie says public officials are 'not meant to be public punching bags.
Jamie Dupree

