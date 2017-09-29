Listen Live
Entertainment
Rolling Stones' Keith Richards pays witty tribute to Hugh Hefner
Rolling Stones' Keith Richards pays witty tribute to Hugh Hefner

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards pays witty tribute to Hugh Hefner
Keith Richards, center, performed on stage with the Rolling Stones on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain.

Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards pays witty tribute to Hugh Hefner

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards used social media to write a clever tribute to Hugh Hefner, neatly encapsulating the life and philosophy of the “Playboy” founder who died Wednesday at age 91. 

>> Read more trending news

“Hugh Hefner. His heart was in the right place. And so was the rest of him,” Richards wrote on Twitter, posting a photograph of that handwritten phrase on Twitter. 

>> ‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

Rock ’n’ roll fans were quick to appreciate Richards’ wit.

>> Photos: Hugh Hefner through the years

“That is old school! Tweeting by handwritten note, nice!” one fan wrote.

“I love it. Written on the back of ‘Hotel Information Sheet’ … this could only be more rock ’n’ roll if it was written on used toilet paper,” tweeted another. 

“Well it’s another goodbye to another good friend,” Richards sang in the 1978 song, “Before They Make Me Run.” That rare solo vocal by Richards is a fitting sendoff for Hefner, especially since it is from the “Some Girls” album.

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the event LIVE on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Oprah Winfrey drops another hint about her political aspirations
    Oprah Winfrey drops another hint about her political aspirations
    Donald Trump showed all of us that anyone can run for president — and even win. Now another mega-celebrity has inched closer to tossing their hat in the ring for a 2020 run: Oprah Winfrey. >> Read more trending news Winfrey tweeted a link to an editorial by New York Post columnist John Podhoretz that called her “Democrats’ best hope for 2020.” The opinion column is a glowing endorsement, arguing that Winfrey is “uniquely positioned” to take the Republican incumbent in 2020. If you need to set a thief to catch a thief, you need a star — a grand, outsized, fearless star whom Trump can neither intimidate nor outshine — to catch a star. We’re through the looking glass here. America is discarding old approaches in politics. Democrats will have to do the same … and that’s where Winfrey comes in. She is the mirror image of Trump, but more so. He cited a recent “60 Minutes” panel she moderated about Trump as an example of her ability to speak to Republicans and Democrats. It’s not the first time that Winfrey has suggested that she was interested in the job. In March, she said that the first five weeks of Trump’s presidency had forced her to reconsider.
  • Arkansas woman accused of raping 9 children
    Arkansas woman accused of raping 9 children
    A Cross County, Arkansas, woman is suspected of raping nine children. >> Read more trending news The Cross County Sheriff's Office looked into a report that Veronica Blake sexually assaulted three kids. Their investigation uncovered six more victims. The 34-year-old turned herself into deputies Thursday. The woman has been charged with six counts of rape, six counts of incest, seven counts of computer child pornography, and one count of sexual indecency with a minor. Arkansas State Police is also investigating.
  • Cupcake shop featured on Food Network having grand opening
    Cupcake shop featured on Food Network having grand opening
    A cupcake shop that’s been featured on three episodes of Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” will celebrate its grand opening in Snellville on Sept. 30. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery officially opened in August, but it will have grand opening festivities Saturday. The Kansas-based franchise’s founder, Jeff Martin, will be at the event, and guests can get free ice cream samples and participate in contests. Related: See more Things 2 Do this weekend One grand prize winner will receive free cupcakes and ice cream from the Snellville shop for a year. There will also be live entertainment and balloon artists to keep the kids occupied once the sugar rush kicks in. Related: 'Cake Boss' opens new store in Atlanta area Smallcakes is located in the Shoppes at Webb Gin shopping plaza at 1350 Scenic Highway. The grand opening celebration will last from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
  • Stanton homers twice to reach 59, Marlins top Braves 7-1
    Stanton homers twice to reach 59, Marlins top Braves 7-1
    Barry Bonds. Sammy Sosa. Mark McGwire. Roger Maris. Babe Ruth. And now Giancarlo Stanton. The Miami slugger homered twice to become the sixth player to reach 59 in a season, and the Marlins opened the last series of Jeffrey Loria's tenure as owner by beating the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Thursday night. 'It's crazy to be in that company,' Stanton said . 'It doesn't sink in yet. It doesn't make sense, really, yet. But it's really cool. It's everything I've worked for and it's something really cool.' Stanton hit a solo home run in the fourth , then added a two-run drive in the eighth that would have gone 467 feet unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast. He has 33 home runs since the All-Star break and 10 multihomer games this season. 'It's impressive. I think he should be impressed, because it's been something special here,' Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. 'Those two balls he hit tonight are obviously loud and quick and fun to watch. It's amazing when you see them. It's been fun watching this, that's for sure. Pretty amazing to me that somebody hits that many. It's just a lot of homers.' Braves manager Brian Snitker could only tip his cap to Stanton afterward. 'It's incredible to watch him hit,' Snitker said. 'He's having a monster year; a monster year all around.' Ichiro Suzuki got his 27th pinch hit of the year, one shy of the record John Vander Wal set in 1995. Dee Gordon had two hits for the Marlins, who despite a 75-84 record assured themselves of second place in the NL East, their highest finish since 2009. Lane Adams homered for Atlanta, which fell to 34-17 at Marlins Park. The Braves need to win two of its final three games to avoid three straight 90-loss seasons for the first time since 1988-90. Marlins rookie Dillon Peters (1-2) allowed two hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 shutout innings for his first big league win. Braves starter Julio Teheran (11-13) gave up five runs and eight hits in six innings, including the first of Stanton's two homers. 'You don't know what to throw,' Teheran said. 'Or you worry that if you throw it there, he might hit it really far.' That's usually the case. 'There's really no doubt about most of his,' Mattingly said. These are Miami's final home games before a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman takes over as owners, a transition scheduled to close Monday. Marlins president David Samson isn't being retained and was emotional when speaking Thursday spoke of the looming farewell. Mattingly said he has yet to speak with Jeter — his former Yankees teammate — about what comes next. 'Watching Derek over the years, the way he does things, he's not going to come here and want to just get beat up,' Mattingly said. 'He's going to come here and want to build this thing and do it right. It's going to be a positive with Derek here.' But the Marlins aren't thinking about 2018 quite yet. For now, the number in mind is 60 — Stanton's next target. 'It's impossible not to think about,' Stanton said. 'But the more you think about it, the harder it's going to be in my perspective. Take the rest of the at-bats, simplify it, and if it happens, it happens. If not, then it's not failure. I think I'll survive.' TRAINER'S ROOM Atlanta: LHP Max Fried will get the start in Sunday's season finale. RHP R.A. Dickey was under consideration for the spot, but barring some unplanned relief appearance, his season is apparently over. Miami: SS Miguel Rojas, who was 5 for 10 in Miami's last three games, started on the bench for a bit of rest before coming in late. Mike Aviles started in his place. THEY'RE NO. 2 The Marlins have never won a division title — hard to believe, considering they've won two World Series — and have now finished second only four times. They did it in the World Series years of 1997 and 2003, then again in 2009 — and missed the playoffs. GORDON'S CHASE Gordon has 196 hits and 58 stolen bases, the third player in MLB history to have multiple seasons with those numbers. Ty Cobb did it five times, former Marlins outfielder Juan Pierre did it three times and now Gordon has two such seasons. TEHERAN'S YEAR Teheran reached 30 starts for the fifth straight year, the first Braves pitcher to do so since Greg Maddux had eight in a row from 1996-2003. Teheran was 8-3 in 15 road starts. UP NEXT LHP Luiz Gohara (1-3, 4.63) starts for Atlanta on Friday night against Miami RHP Dan Straily (10-9, 4.08). ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Gwinnett daycare bus wheels slashed, torched
    Gwinnett daycare bus wheels slashed, torched
    No one at a Gwinnett County daycare knows why anyone would slash the tires and set a bus on fire in the parking lot. But that’s exactly what happened Tuesday at The Harvest School on North Deshong Road in Stone Mountain, Gwinnett fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Firefighters found the bus ablaze about 1 a.m., parked away from the building in a corner of the parking lot. Rutledge said the fire broke out after midnight. WATCH: Video surveillance footage of suspected arson Video surveillance caught a person slashing the tiers and later fleeing as the bus erupted in flames, Rutledge said. Officials aren’t releasing more information about how the fire was set during the active arson investigation.  Anyone with information about the fire or the person responsible is asked to contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678.518.4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1 800 282-5804.  Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson. Tips may be made anonymously. In other news:
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.