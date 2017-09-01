Listen Live
Entertainment
Ric Flair is on the mend, his Twitter feed reports
Ric Flair is on the mend, his Twitter feed reports

Ric Flair is on the mend, his Twitter feed reports
Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: "Nature Boy"' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Ric Flair is on the mend, his Twitter feed reports

By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pro wrestler Ric Flair has been battling some health issues but recent posts to his official, verified Twitter feed indicate he’s on the mend.

“Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back!” a message posted this week read.

Also:

The Nature Boy’s rep Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, has kept fans apprised of his status and asked for prayers.

“He is dealing w/some tough medical issues,” she posted on Aug. 14. TMZ reported Flair’s health issues were heart-related.

Flair’s career highlights include his induction as an honorary Clayton County sheriff’s deputy.

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill, who likes conferring deputy status upon celebrities or just posing for photos with them, announced the news in typically ebullient style:

“Based on his vast experience in Vice related matters, The Wheeling, Dealing, Girlfriend Stealing, Limousine Riding, and Private Jet Flying Ric Flair was sworn in today as an Honorary Deputy assigned to The Vice Squad by ‘THE CRIME FIGHTER!’ WOOO!”

Wrestling legend Ric Flair dealing with ‘tough medical issues,' talent agency says

WWE legend Ric Flair in medically induced coma

Ric Flair’s fiancee Wendy Barlow says he is still in critical condition, report says
