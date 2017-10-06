Listen Live
Relatively shocking: Bernie Sanders, Larry David are distant cousins
Close

Relatively shocking: Bernie Sanders, Larry David are distant cousins

Relatively shocking: Bernie Sanders, Larry David are distant cousins
Photo Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders (left) and Larry David appeared together during the "Steam Ship" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" last year.

Relatively shocking: Bernie Sanders, Larry David are distant cousins

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

For Bernie Sanders and Larry David, it’s all relative.

Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont, and David, the man who lampooned him on “Saturday Night Live” during the 2016 election campaign, found out they were distant cousins.

>> Read more trending news

The PBS show “Finding Your Roots” released a clip of its Season 4 premiere on Tuesday, capturing the moment when both Sanders and David discovered they were related, Mediaite reported.

“What the hell?!” yelled David, the co-creator of “Seinfeld” and the creator-star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” 

“You’re kidding!” an equally surprised Sanders said. “This true?”

It was. On the show, which premieres Friday on PBS, series host Henry Louis Gates Jr. told both men that their DNA tests revealed they both had more than 97 percent Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, Variety reported.

We are related?!

Yes, it's true. Watch U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and #LarryDavid find out they are related on tonight's Season 4 premiere of #FindingYourRoots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Watch the full episode: http://bit.ly/TheImpression

Posted by Finding Your Roots on Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Gates and his researchers were able to determine that the family of David’s mother came from the former Austro-Hungarian Empire, with his grandparents having been born in the city of Tarnopol, Poland. In addition to information about David’s grandparents, Gates and his team also uncovered that David’s mother was also born in Poland, Variety reported.

Sanders learned that his family also had roots in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, in a region known as Galicia, Variety reported. After World War I, Sanders’ relatives lived in what became part of what is now Poland. Most of the relatives of Sanders’ father remained in Europe and were killed by the Nazis during World War II, Variety reported. Sanders’ uncle was put to death for refusing to hand over a group of Jewish resistors.

Although it was supposed to be kept secret until the season premiere, David leaked the news that he was distantly related to Sanders over the summer, Mediaite reported. 

