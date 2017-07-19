Listen Live
Entertainment
Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986
Close

Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986

Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986
Photo Credit: Samir Hussein
WARSAW, POLAND - JULY 17: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at Warsaw airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986

By: Alex Carrigan, Rare.us

WARSAW, Poland -  The royal family is in the midst of their visit to Poland, and all eyes are on the children of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Prince George was already spotted wearing some adorable shorts and ankle socks, but his little sister, Princess Charlotte, has gotten a different kind of attention drawn to her fashion choices.

>> PHOTOS: Charming Princess Charlotte, Prince George at ‘Trooping the Color’ parade

According to Hello!, the little princess was seen wearing some red shoes on the first day of the royal tour of Poland on Monday. However, an “eagle-eyed royal watcher” known by the Twitter handle @bojanana believes that Charlotte is wearing the same shoes her uncle, Prince Harry, wore back in 1986.

>> See the tweet here 

Hello! describes the shoes as “Start-rite” and said they “have the same bar strap, rounded edges, beige sole and round buckle.” Hello! also noted that the shoes on Charlotte look scuffed, which could indicate the shoes are aged.

>> Read more trending news

The site said “it’s not uncommon for royals to reuse clothing and keep traditional pieces for future generations.” George has worn clothes his father wore as a child in the past, such as wearing the same white shirt and blue shorts to Trooping the Colour last year.

Close

Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986

News

  • Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    President Donald Trump announced his intention Tuesday to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia. If confirmed, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate would take over a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Huntsman has twice served as an ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and then served in that role in China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president. Huntsman was also briefly under consideration to be Trump's secretary of state. Still, the White House misspelled Huntsman's first name in its press release announcing Trump's intention, calling him 'Governor John Huntsman Jr. of Utah' instead of Jon. The White House made the announcement shortly after it confirmed that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month. Huntsman is the son of a billionaire industrialist whose company Huntsman International LLC currently has a handful of businesses in Russia, including plants that make pigments and polyurethanes, the Salt Lake Tribune has reported. Huntsman Jr. played a role in the family's early business dealings in the country shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, the paper has said. The former governor, a Mormon, had an up-and-down relationship with Trump during last year's campaign. He was slow to endorse any candidate for the Republican nomination though he did back Trump once he became the presumptive nominee. But Huntsman then called for Trump to drop out after the October release of a 2005 video in which Trump was captured on a hot microphone making lewd comments about women. Huntsman said then that the 'campaign cycle has been nothing but a race to the bottom' and called for Trump's running mate, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to top the GOP ticket. Trump also went after Huntsman during his tenure as ambassador to Beijing. In a series of tweets in 2011 and 2012, the celebrity businessman called Huntsman a 'lightweight' and 'weak' and claimed that China 'did a major number on us' during his tenure. But Huntsman and Trump buried their differences during Trump's transition. __ Associated Press writer Michelle Price contributed to this story from Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • US restoring asset seizures _ with safeguards
    US restoring asset seizures _ with safeguards
    The Trump administration will soon restore the ability of police to seize suspects' money and property with federal help, but The Associated Press has learned the policy will come with a series of new provisions aimed at preventing abuse. The policy to be rolled out Wednesday targets so-called adoptive forfeiture, which lets local authorities circumvent more-restrictive state laws to seize property under federal law. Former Attorney General Eric Holder significantly limited the practice in response to criticism that it was ripe for abuse. Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to ease those restrictions, but also impose new requirements, a senior Justice Department official briefed on the policy said Tuesday. The official, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, was not authorized to publicly discuss the changes before their unveiling.
  • Afghan team among medal winners at global robotics event
    Afghan team among medal winners at global robotics event
    An international robotics competition in Washington attracted teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations. The team that drew the most attention at the FIRST Global Challenge, which ended Tuesday, was a squad of girls from Afghanistan who were twice rejected for U.S. visas before President Donald Trump intervened. But there were even more stories than there were teams. Here are a few: ___ RESULTS: Teams left with gold, silver and bronze medals in a variety of categories. The Europe team won a gold award for getting the most cumulative points over the course of the competition. Poland got silver and Armenia bronze. Finland won a gold award for winning the best win-loss record. Silver went to Singapore and bronze to India. There were also awards for engineering design, innovation and international unity, among others. The Afghanistan team won a silver medal for 'courageous achievement.' The award recognized teams that exhibited a 'can-do' attitude even under difficult circumstances or when things didn't go as planned. The gold medal in that category went to the South Sudan team and bronze to the Oman team, whose students are deaf. The 2018 competition will be held in Mexico City. ___ GIRL POWER: Sixty percent of the teams participating in the competition were founded, led or organized by women. Of the 830 teens participating, 209 were girls. And there were six all-girl teams, including not only the Afghan squad but also teams from the United States, Ghana, Jordan, the Palestinian territories and the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. Vanuatu's nickname: the 'SMART Sistas.' Samira Bader, 16, on the Jordanian team, says 'it's very difficult for us because everyone thinks' building robots is 'only for boys.' She said her team wants to prove that 'girls can do it.' The three-girl U.S. team included sisters Colleen and Katie Johnson of Everett, Washington, and Sanjna Ravichandar of Plainsboro, New Jersey. Colleen Johnson, 16, said her team looks forward 'to a day when an all-girls team is going to be no more special than an all-boys team or a co-ed team, just when that's completely normal and accepted.' The team competing from Brunei was also all female, though a male member previously worked on the project. ___ WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS: The team from Iran got some help building their robot from American students. It turns out that the competition's kit of robot parts including wheels, brackets, sprockets, gears, pulleys and belts was not approved for shipment to Iran due to sanctions involving technology exports to the country. So the competition recruited a robotics team at George C. Marshall high school in Falls Church, Virginia, to help. Iran's team designed the robot, and about five Marshall students built it in the United States. The team explained on its competition webpage that 'our friends in Washington made our ideas as a robot.' Because of the time difference between the countries, the three-member team and its mentor were sometimes up at midnight or 3 a.m. in Iran to talk to their collaborators. Amin Dadkhah, 15, called working with the American students 'a good and exciting experience for both of us.' Kirianna Baker, one of the U.S. students who built the robot, agreed. 'Having a team across the world with a fresh set of eyes is very valuable,' she said. ___ TEAM HOPE: A group of three refugees from Syria competed as team 'Refugee,' also known as team 'Hope.' All three fled Syria to Lebanon three years ago because of violence in their country. Mohamad Nabih Alkhateeb, Amar Kabour and Maher Alisawui named their robot 'Robogee,' a combination of the words 'robot' and 'refugee.' Alkhateeb, 17, and Kabour, 16, say they want to be robotics engineers, and Alisawui wants to be a computer engineer. Kabour said it's important to the team to win, to 'tell the world' refugees are 'here and they can do it.' Alkhateeb also said living as a refugee has been difficult, but he hopes to someday return home. 'I will go back after I have finished my education so I can rebuild Syria again,' he said. Some 11 million people — half of the Syrian population — have been forced from their homes. ___ Follow Jessica Gresko on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jessicagresko .
  • Crumbling health bill dents McConnell image as top tactician
    Crumbling health bill dents McConnell image as top tactician
    When the banner Republican effort to scuttle and rewrite President Barack Obama's health care law crumbled this week, the falling debris popped a hefty dent into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's image as a dauntless legislative tactician three chess moves ahead of everyone else. His two attempts to craft legislation replacing Obama's law have collapsed for lack of GOP support. Republican opposition seems likely to doom a vote next week on his Plan C, a bill simply repealing much of Obama's statute. Along the way, conservative Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., accused McConnell of a 'serious breach of trust' by telling moderates that proposed Medicaid cuts would not occur. His fellow Kentucky Republican, Sen. Rand Paul, was a constant thorn and the most vociferous opponent of McConnell's effort. And Utah Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, gave party leaders little advance word when he and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, deserted the bill late Monday, effectively killing it in the dark of night. 'This has been a very, very challenging experience for all of us,' McConnell told reporters Tuesday. And in a telling attempt to shift the focus, he answered a question about how he'd explain the health care defeat to GOP voters by citing the Senate's confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, the repeal of some Obama regulations and his plans to tackle a tax overhaul and infrastructure legislation. Democrats, who often grudgingly marvel at McConnell's moves, kept waiting for him to pull a rabbit from what turned out to be an empty hat. They said he overreached by turning a bill reshaping Obama's law into one that cut nearly $1 trillion in taxes over a decade and sliced almost $800 billion from Medicaid, the health care program for the poor, disabled and nursing home patients. They say he boxed himself in by rushing to deliver on his party's seven-year-old overpromise to repeal Obama's law. That proved an arduous task that angered tens of millions who've benefited from the statute, especially with much of McConnell's work performed behind closed office doors. 'I don't have any sympathy for him,' said Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., his party's No. 2 Senate leader. 'I assume he felt duty-bound as the Republican leader' to pursue repeal of Obama's law. But he said McConnell should have known that 'rewriting the health care system of America on the fly and in secret was not going to work.' A senator for 33 years, the 75-year-old McConnell has a reputation for weaving compromises that avert onrushing political disasters. He cut several such deals during Obama's years in the White House, including major budget pacts in 2011 and 2013. But once Donald Trump won the presidency and Republicans took House and Senate control this year, it became McConnell's job to play offense. In particular, he is quarterback of the Senate GOP drive to repeal Obama's law. That's not going to happen, at least in the immediate future. To pass the legislation, McConnell needs no fewer than 50 of the 52 GOP senators to back it and overcome unbroken Democratic opposition, and he doesn't have them. Assessing Democrats as unwilling to help them scrap Obama's law — which they were — McConnell ignored them from the start. That tactic ignored his own advice from his 2016 memoir, 'The Long Game,' in which he criticized Democrats for passing Obama's 2010 statute 'without regard for the views of the other side.' 'Once you only have 52 votes and you try to do a bill just with Republicans, you set yourself up for a nearly impossible task,' said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. McConnell's latest bill would cut Medicaid, letting insurers sell policies with negligible coverage and rolling back Obama taxes on the health care industry. Getting GOP votes for it is a Rubik's cube-like problem because conservatives and moderates have mutually exclusive demands, like whether to slash Medicaid or erase Obama regulations protecting consumers. Establishment Republicans don't fault McConnell. 'You have first- and second-term twerps that think they know the solution to everything,' said former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, R-Miss., who retired in 2007. Others blamed the chamber's tight partisan arithmetic, plus special rules Republicans used to prevent Democratic procedural tactics that could have killed the bill but also limited how sweeping the measure could be. 'This was always going to be a difficult process and I'm not sure how we would have handled it differently,' said No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Cornyn of Texas. Movement conservatives who have often accused McConnell of not being an aggressive enough champion of their causes do fault him. 'A leader will tell them to honor their promises and get on board,' said Andrew Roth, top lobbyist for the conservative Club for Growth. 'And if they don't, they need to subject their senators to public scrutiny as to why they're flip-flopping.' 'Mitchcare collapses,' read a statement by Ken Cuccinelli, who heads the Senate Conservatives Fund, which has clashed with McConnell. Cuccinelli called the bill's demise 'an embarrassing defeat for someone who portrays himself as a strategic genius.
