Entertainment
‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91
Close

‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

Five Fast Facts: Hugh Hefner

‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died at age 91. Playboy confirmed the news on Twitter.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

“Playboy” confirmed the death was of natural causes in a statement to E! News and other outlets:

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1952 introduced the world to “Playboy” magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes in his home, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy/Getty Images for Playboy
Hugh Hefner poses at Playboy's 60th Anniversary special event on January 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Hefner died at age 91 in 2017.
Close

‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Heftner dead at 91

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy/Getty Images for Playboy
Hugh Hefner poses at Playboy's 60th Anniversary special event on January 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Hefner died at age 91 in 2017.

Hefner’s son and chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, Cooper Hefner, issued the following statement:

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.

Born in 1926, Hefner joined the Army as an infrantry clerk after he graduated high school in 1944. He created cartoons for Army newspapers.

Started in 1953, “Playboy” initially included short stories and cartoons, but eventually became famous and synonymous with nude centerfold photographs. Famously, the publication’s first centerfold was Marilyn Monroe.

Reactions to Hefner’s death have poured in on social media:

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
    Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
    Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91. Hefner died of natural causes at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday night, Playboy said in a statement. As much as anyone, Hefner helped slip sex out of the confines of plain brown wrappers and into mainstream conversation. In 1953, a time when states could legally ban contraceptives, when the word 'pregnant' was not allowed on 'I Love Lucy,' Hefner published the first issue of Playboy, featuring naked photos of Marilyn Monroe (taken years earlier) and an editorial promise of 'humor, sophistication and spice.' The Great Depression and World War II were over and America was ready to get undressed. Playboy soon became forbidden fruit for teenagers and a bible for men with time and money, primed for the magazine's prescribed evenings of dimmed lights, hard drinks, soft jazz, deep thoughts and deeper desires. Within a year, circulation neared 200,000. Within five years, it had topped 1 million. By the 1970s, the magazine had more than 7 million readers and had inspired such raunchier imitations as Penthouse and Hustler. Competition and the internet reduced circulation to less than 3 million by the 21st century, and the number of issues published annually was cut from 12 to 11. In 2015, Playboy ceased publishing images of naked women, citing the proliferation of nudity on the internet. But Hefner and Playboy remained brand names worldwide. Asked by The New York Times in 1992 of what he was proudest, Hefner responded: 'That I changed attitudes toward sex. That nice people can live together now. That I decontaminated the notion of premarital sex. That gives me great satisfaction.' Hefner ran Playboy from his elaborate mansions, first in Chicago and then in Los Angeles, and became the flamboyant symbol of the lifestyle he espoused. For decades he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant party with celebrities and Playboy models. By his own account, Hefner had sex with more than a thousand women, including many pictured in his magazine. One of rock n' roll's most decadent tours, the Rolling Stones shows of 1972, featured a stop at the Hefner mansion. Throughout the 1960s, Hefner left Chicago only a few times. In the early 1970s, he bought the second mansion in Los Angeles, flying between his homes on a private DC-9 dubbed 'The Big Bunny,' which boasted a giant Playboy bunny emblazoned on the tail. Hefner was host of a television show, 'Playboy After Dark,' and in 1960 opened a string of clubs around the world where waitresses wore revealing costumes with bunny ears and fluffy white bunny tails. In the 21st century, he was back on television in a cable reality show — 'The Girls Next Door' — with three live-in girlfriends in the Los Angeles Playboy mansion. Network television briefly embraced Hefner's empire in 2011 with the NBC drama 'The Playboy Club,' which failed to lure viewers and was canceled after three episodes. Censorship was inevitable, starting in the 1950s, when Hefner successfully sued to prevent the U.S. Postal Service from denying him second-class mailing status. Playboy has been banned in China, India, Saudi Arabia and Ireland, and 7-Eleven stores for years did not sell the magazine. Stores that did offer Playboy made sure to stock it on a higher shelf. Women were warned from the first issue: 'If you're somebody's sister, wife, or mother-in-law,' the magazine declared, 'and picked us up by mistake, please pass us along to the man in your life and get back to Ladies Home Companion.' Playboy proved a scourge, and a temptation. Drew Barrymore, Farrah Fawcett and Linda Evans are among those who have posed for the magazine. Several bunnies became celebrities, too, including singer Deborah Harry and model Lauren Hutton, both of whom had fond memories of their time with Playboy. Other bunnies had traumatic experiences, with several alleging they had been raped by Hefner's close friend Bill Cosby, who faced dozens of such allegations. Hefner issued a statement in late 2014 he 'would never tolerate this behavior.' But two years later, former bunny Chloe Goins sued Cosby and Hefner for sexual battery, gender violence and other charges over an alleged 2008 rape. One bunny turned out to be a journalist: Feminist Gloria Steinem got hired in the early 1960s and turned her brief employment into an article for Show magazine that described the clubs as pleasure havens for men only. The bunnies, Steinem wrote, tended to be poorly educated, overworked and underpaid. Steinem regarded the magazine and clubs not as erotic, but 'pornographic.' 'I think Hefner himself wants to go down in history as a person of sophistication and glamour. But the last person I would want to go down in history as is Hugh Hefner,' Steinem later said. 'Women are the major beneficiaries of getting rid of the hypocritical old notions about sex,' Hefner responded. 'Now some people are acting as if the sexual revolution was a male plot to get laid. One of the unintended by-products of the women's movement is the association of the erotic impulse with wanting to hurt somebody.' Hefner added that he was a strong advocate of First Amendment, civil rights and reproductive rights and that the magazine contained far more than centerfolds. Playboy serialized Ray Bradbury's 'Fahrenheit 451' and later published fiction by John Updike, Doris Lessing and Vladimir Nabokov. Playboy also specialized in long and candid interviews, from Fidel Castro and Frank Sinatra to Marlon Brando and then-presidential candidate Jimmy Carter, who confided that he had 'committed adultery' in his heart. John Lennon spoke to Playboy in 1980, not long before he was murdered. The line that people read Playboy for the prose, not the pictures, was only partly a joke. Playboy's clubs also influenced the culture, giving early breaks to such entertainers as George Carlin, Rich Little, Mark Russell, Dick Gregory and Redd Foxx. The last of the clubs closed in 1988, when Hefner deemed them 'passe' and 'too tame for the times.' By then Hefner had built a $200 million company by expanding Playboy to include international editions of the magazine, casinos, a cable network and a film production company. In 2006, he got back into the club business with his Playboy Club at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. A new enterprise in London followed, along with fresh response from women's groups, who protested the opening with cries of 'Eff off Hef!'' Hefner liked to say he was untroubled by criticism, but in 1985 he suffered a mild stroke that he blamed on the book 'The Killing of the Unicorn: Dorothy Stratten 1960-1980,' by filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich. Stratten was a Playmate killed by her husband, Paul Snider, who then killed himself. Bogdanovich, Stratton's boyfriend at the time, wrote that Hefner helped bring about her murder and was unable to deal with 'what he and his magazine do to women.' After the stroke, Hefner handed control of his empire to his feminist daughter, Christie, although he owned 70 percent of Playboy stock and continued to choose every month's Playmate and cover shot. Christie Hefner continued as CEO until 2009. He also stopped using recreational drugs and tried less to always be the life of the party. He tearfully noted in a 1992 New York Times interview: 'I've spent so much of my life looking for love in all the wrong places.' Not surprisingly, Hefner's marriage life was also a bit of a show. In 1949, he married Mildred Williams, with whom he had two children. They divorced in 1958. In July 1989, Hefner married Kimberley Conrad, the 1989 Playmate of the Year, who was then 27. The couple also had two children. On the eve of his marriage, Hefner was asked if he would have a bachelor party. 'I've had a bachelor party for 30 years,' he said. 'Why do I need one now?' They separated in 1998 but she continued living next door to the Playboy mansion with their two sons. The couple divorced in 2010 and he proposed in 2011 to 24-year-old Crystal Harris, a former Playmate. Harris called off the wedding days before the ceremony, but changed her mind and they married at the end of 2012. 'Maybe I should be single,' he said a few months later. 'But I do know that I need an ongoing romantic relationship. In other words, I am essentially a very romantic person, and all I really was looking for, quite frankly, with the notion of marriage was continuity and something to let the girl know that I really cared.' He acknowledged, at age 85, that 'I never really found my soulmate.' Hefner was born in Chicago on April 9, 1926, to devout Methodist parents who he said never showed 'love in a physical or emotional way.' 'At a very early age, I began questioning a lot of that religious foolishness about man's spirit and body being in conflict, with God primarily with the spirit of man and the Devil dwelling in the flesh,' Hefner said in a Playboy interview in 1974. 'Part of the reason that I am who I am is my Puritan roots run deep,' he told the AP in 2011. 'My folks are Puritan. My folks are prohibitionists. There was no drinking in my home. No discussion of sex. And I think I saw the hurtful and hypocritical side of that from very early on. ' Hefner loved movies throughout his life, calling them 'my other family.' He screened classic films and new releases at the mansion every week. Every year on his April 9 birthday, he'd run his favorite film, 'Casablanca,' and invite guests to dress in the fashions of the 1940s. He was a playboy before Playboy, even during his first marriage, when he enjoyed stag films, strip poker and group sex. His bunny obsession began with the figures that decorated a childhood blanket. Years later, a real-life subspecies of rabbit on the endangered species list, in the Florida Keys, would be named for him: Sylvilagus palustris hefneri. When Hefner was 9, he began publishing a neighborhood newspaper, which he sold for a penny a copy. He spent much of his time writing and drawing cartoons, and in middle school began reading Esquire, a magazine of sex and substance Hefner wanted Playboy to emulate. He and Playboy co-founder Eldon Sellers launched their magazine from Hefner's kitchen in Chicago, although the first issue was undated because Hefner doubted there would be a second. The magazine was supposed to be called Stag Party, until an outdoor magazine named Stag threatened legal action. Hefner recalled that he first reinvented himself in high school in Chicago at 16, when he was rejected by a girl he had a crush on. He began referring to himself as Hef instead of Hugh, learned the jitterbug and began drawing a comic book, 'a kind of autobiography that put myself center stage in a life I created for myself,' he said in a 2006 interview with the AP. Those comics evolved into a detailed scrapbook that Hefner would keep throughout his life. It spanned more than 2,500 volumes in 2011 — a Guinness World Record for a personal scrapbook collection. 'It was probably just a way of creating a world of my own to share with my friends,' Hefner said, seated amid the archives of his life during a 2011 interview. 'And in retrospect, in thinking about it, it's not a whole lot different than creating the magazine.' He did it again in 1960, when he began hosting the TV show, bought a fancy car, started smoking a pipe and bought the first Playboy mansion. 'Well, if we hadn't had the Wright brothers, there would still be airplanes,' Hefner said in 1974. 'If there hadn't been an Edison, there would still be electric lights. And if there hadn't been a Hefner, we'd still have sex. But maybe we wouldn't be enjoying it as much. So the world would be a little poorer. Come to think of it, so would some of my relatives.' ___ AP National Writer Hillel Italie and Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen contributed to this report.
  • Police investigate deadly shooting at McDonald's in Riverdale
    Police investigate deadly shooting at McDonald's in Riverdale
    Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a McDonald's in Clayton County. The shooting happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Riverdale Road. Police said there was an armed robbery and they found a man shot and killed behind a dumpster. They said the shooting victim is one of the robbery suspects. We’re gathering the latest details in the investigation for update on Channel 2 Action News This Morning started at 4:30 a.m.
  • Parents say school district never alerted them to bus wreck
    Parents say school district never alerted them to bus wreck
    Parents say their children were injured in a school bus crash and they weren't told about it. Now they're demanding answers. 'Some had knots and bruises, neck injuries and back injuries,' Angela Lewis told Channel 2’s Carl Willis. Lewis said that was the scene at the hospital after a school bus accident that happened Monday morning. The Griffin-Spalding County School district described the incident as minor. 'I don't think it was minor, because if it was minor these children wouldn’t have to be going to the emergency room,' Lewis said. She contacted Willis not long after she learned that her nephew was involved in the accident. Lewis said she wasn't alerted about it until about seven hours later. 'No matter what size the accident, we're supposed to get a phone call. Something like this happens at 7:30 in the morning and you're calling me at 2:30 in the afternoon?' Lewis told Willis. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta officer shoots armed carjacker 3 times, police say State lawmaker's social media post supporting NFL protests sparks criticism Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested in Brookhaven Her nephew, Moore Elementary School student Royal Clay, said he was sitting in the back of the bus when the driver tried to back out of a tight spot on Lexington Avenue and hit a dirt bank. He said he hit his head. He was checked out by a school nurse and sent back to class. 'It was hurting but it was going all the way down to my neck, all the way down to my back,' Royal said. 'That's when they should have sent him home,' Lewis said. A school representative said alerts went out at 10:30 that morning and said if parents didn't get them it's only because their contacts aren't up to date in the system. A transportation official said injuries weren't reported until days after the crash. But parents claim that's because there was a lack of communication. 'What if it happens again? It could be worse,' Lewis said.
  • After Moore's Alabama win, Dems see sliver of hope in Jones
    After Moore's Alabama win, Dems see sliver of hope in Jones
    Shaking hands and greeting diners at a popular lunch stop, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones is hoping to persuade Alabamians to break a two-decade habit of voting Republican. A day after Republicans picked firebrand jurist Roy Moore as their nominee, Democrats see an opening, even if it's a narrow one, for a rare Southern victory in a statewide election. 'We are at a very important point in our state's history where people are going to start looking seriously at issues' over party, Jones said Wednesday after greeting diners at Niki's West restaurant near downtown Birmingham. Twice removed as Alabama chief justice chair after defying federal courts, Moore is polarizing among moderate voters even as he maintains a loyal following for his public display of the Ten Commandments and stand against same-sex marriage. Moore, 70, and Jones meet Dec. 12, with the winner taking the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The question is whether Jones and national Democratic forces eager to help him can capitalize on Moore's weaknesses in a state where President Donald Trump remains popular and Democrats have been long marginalized. Jones, 63, is a former U.S. attorney under the Clinton administration. He is perhaps best known for his successful prosecution of two Klansmen who killed four black girls in a 1963 church bombing. In a state battered by globalization and where one in five people live in poverty, Jones says his focus will be on 'kitchen table' issues from health care and education to outsourcing and aging parents. 'We're a poor state. Let's be candid,' said Jones, who grew up in the working class neighborhoods of the Birmingham-area steel mill and now lives in the city's wealthiest suburb. 'We're a state where people are working one or two jobs just to make ends meet. ... They are concerned about making sure they have a living wage.' Beyond Alabama, Democrats are optimistic about even a sliver of opportunity. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, argued Moore's history creates 'a path to victory' even in 'tough territory' where statewide Democratic nominees often fail to reach 40 percent in a general election. 'There's a reason Republicans spent millions of dollars trying to defeat Roy Moore,' Van Hollen said, a nod to the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican political action committee associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that shelled out $9 million on behalf of Moore's vanquished primary rival, appointed incumbent Luther Strange. The Democratic National Committee also pounced on Moore as 'the divisive candidate,' and the national party already has sent fundraising emails to donors soliciting contributions that would be split between the DNC and the Jones campaign. Van Hollen said he will defer to Jones on what other national help to offer. National Democrats have fresh experience with their help being both a boost and an albatross for nominees in conservative territory. House candidate Jon Ossoff set fundraising records earlier this year in Georgia's 6th Congressional District but ultimately could not withstand a barrage of attacks casting him as a liberal tool of outside interests. The last Democratic senator from Alabama was Howell Heflin, who retired in 1997, with Sessions succeeding him. Sessions and Sen. Richard Shelby have coasted in every Senate election since. Jones didn't swear off national party aid and acknowledged that he's already getting an infusion of cash from individual donors outside Alabama. But he noted that Moore has benefited for years from a national fundraising base among social conservatives, including during his current Senate bid. 'I think that campaign is going to be built on glass houses,' Jones quipped. Trump, who endorsed Moore's vanquished primary rival Strange, told reporters Wednesday that Moore would 'be a great senator and I'm very happy with that.' The president said last week at a Strange rally that he thought Moore would have a harder time winning the general election against Jones. After chatting briefly with Jones on Wednesday, Ann and George Wharton of Birmingham said they would vote for him after having backed Sen. Luther Strange over Moore on Tuesday. 'I don't like Roy Moore. He's a nut job,' Ann Wharton said. Now Jones needs more Whartons. Tens of thousands more. When asked about his chances in a state now dominated by the GOP, Jones recalled a time when people said a 'Republican can't win' in the South. 'Times change. People change. The dynamics of the electorate change,' he said. ___ AP reporter Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report. ___ Follow Chandler and Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/StatehouseKim and https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP
  • Reported data breach at Sonic Drive-In could impact ‘millions’
    Reported data breach at Sonic Drive-In could impact ‘millions’
    A reported data breach at Sonic Drive-In fast food chain could impact “millions” of credit cards used by customers. A reported five million credit and debit card accounts went on sale on an illicit website last week, according to journalist Jordan Krebs, who reports on data breaches. >> Read more trending news The leaked financial information could include cards from nearly all states across the country. “Our credit card processor informed us last week of unusual activity regarding credit cards used at SONIC,” Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodworth said in a statement. “The security of our guests’ information is very important to SONIC. We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue, as we know how important this is to our guests. We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor. While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able.” Sonic operates thousands of locations across 45 states. The fast food chain has not issued a public statement saying which specific locations were impacted.
