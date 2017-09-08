The Doctrine Digest 9/8

Headlines:
Hurricane Irma: 30 Georgia counties under state of emergency
http://www.ajc.com/weather/hurricane-irma-georgia-counties-under-state-emergency/6WgtbgDj9R3GfV8Uim14rM/
SNELLVILLE MAYOR ACCUSED OF USING CAMPAIGN MONEY FOR VACATION, PORN SITE
http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/metro-atlanta-mayor-accused-using-campaign-money-for-vacation-porn-site/DUgUmpQHKN0WrTqk5bpjOL/
Sean Spicer to visit Jimmy Kimmel
http://www.orlandosentinel.com/entertainment/tv/tv-guy/os-et-sean-spicer-visits-jimmy-kimmel-20170907-story.html
MAJOR EQUIFAX BREACH MAY HAVE EXPOSED 143 MILLION PEOPLE
http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/major-equifax-breach-may-have-exposed-143-million-people/Fnt8Xag0dhVHcEW1Vb1PMP/
Opioid Use May Explain 20% of Drop in American Men’s Labor-Force Participation
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-07/opioid-use-explains-20-of-drop-in-american-men-from-labor-force
Life existed on Mars, shocking discovery suggests
http://www.foxnews.com/science/2017/09/07/life-existed-on-mars-shocking-discovery-suggests.html
Outrage Corner:
Former Manson disciple Van Houten granted parole again by California board
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-manson-follower-parole-20170906-story.html
Bannon says Catholic Church has "economic interest" in "unlimited illegal immigration"
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/steve-bannon-on-trump-daca-decision-60-minutes/
Nurses admired the size of a dead patient’s genitals — then opened a body bag to look
http://www.sacbee.com/latest-news/article171482987.html
Martin Shkreli Allegedly Selling Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan CD On eBay
https://www.forbes.com/sites/legalentertainment/2017/09/06/martin-shkreli-allegedly-selling-unreleased-wu-tang-clan-cd-on-ebay/#7b3a38003a63
Disney criticized for casting white actor in live-action ‘Aladdin’
http://pagesix.com/2017/09/06/disney-criticized-for-casting-white-actor-in-live-action-aladdin/
Kim Kardashian poses in nothing but boots in a tree, faces backlash for ill-timed post
https://www.yahoo.com/style/kim-kardashian-poses-nothing-boots-tree-faces-backlash-ill-timed-post-140951731.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&uh_test=2_11
Today’s Trump Dump:
Court rejects Trump administration on travel ban exemptions
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/07/court-rejects-trump-administration-attempt-to-include-extended-family-in-travel-ban-242461
Trump-GOP relationship reaches new low
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/349723-trump-gop-relationship-reaches-new-low
DOJ: Admitting Existence Of A Sessions Resignation Letter Would Violate His Privacy
https://www.yahoo.com/news/doj-admitting-existence-sessions-resignation-174850376.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&uh_test=2_11
Mueller seeks interviews with WH staff over Trump Tower meeting statement
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/politics/mueller-trump-air-force-one-statement-russian-lawyer/index.html
Trump Jr. Wanted Info On Clinton's 'Fitness' In Meeting With Russians
http://www.npr.org/2017/09/07/549020382/trump-jr-wanted-info-on-clintons-fitness-in-meeting-with-russians
Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested After Alleged Tryst With Inmate
http://www.thedailybeast.com/wife-of-trump-organization-ethics-lawyer-arrested-after-alleged-tryst-with-inmate
Jennifer Lawrence says hurricanes may be nature's 'wrath' for Trump victory
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/09/08/jennifer-lawrence-says-hurricanes-may-be-natures-wrath-for-trump-victory.html
George Clooney says he sends racy texts to President Obama
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/09/08/george-clooney-says-sends-racy-texts-to-president-obama.html
Mel B Responds to Estranged Husband's Drug Abuse Accusations
http://www.etonline.com/exclusive-mel-b-responds-estranged-husbands-drug-abuse-accusations-i-refuse-be-victim-86805
Other News:
Mexico earthquake of magnitude 8.2 strikes off Pacific coast
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-41197831
Category 5 Hurricane Irma kills 10 in Caribbean
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-storm-irma/category-5-hurricane-irma-kills-10-in-caribbean-heads-for-florida-idUKKCN1BG0A6?il=0
All 5 living former presidents launch appeal for help for Harvey victims
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/politics/george-hw-bush-former-presidents-harvey/index.html
Atlanta child murders focus of HowStuffWorks podcast ‘Atlanta Monster’
http://radiotvtalk.blog.ajc.com/2017/09/07/atlanta-child-murders-focus-of-howstuffworks-podcast-atlanta-monster/
Hillary Revealed to Consider Divorcing Bill in Her Book
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/09/968629-hillary-revealed-consider-divorcing-bill-book-just-marriage-paper-now/?_hsenc=p2ANqtz--8Bg7TNoob8OGyK8uRbOfM-Oj7dJ9H7efobsYSfXBFXivYeNfzZZTbHi6XcrVVJ86h5_wyuq7U7Np92HzJfv7wCOt3KQ&_hsmi=56112274
Senate approves bill doubling hurricane aid package, extending federal borrowing limit
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/mcconnell-introduces-bill-linking-hurricane-aid-package-federal-borrowing-limit/2017/09/07/2c0cf1d6-9382-11e7-8754-d478688d23b4_story.html?wpisrc=nl_evening&wpmm=1
DeVos announces review of Obama-era sexual assault guidance
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/politics/betsy-devos-education-department-title-ix/index.html
Las Vegas police say race played no role in Michael Bennett’s detainment
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/las-vegas-police-say-race-played-no-role-in-michael-bennetts-detainment/
Russia says airstrike kills several top ISIS commanders in Syria
http://nypost.com/2017/09/08/russia-says-airstrike-kills-several-top-isis-commanders-in-syria/
Israeli PM Netanyahu's wife 'facing fraud charges'
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-41199808
Cops: Teen swam to freedom after weeks of "harrowing" captivity
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cops-teen-swam-to-freedom-after-weeks-of-harrowing-captivity/
Fake Facebook 'like' networks exploited code flaw to create millions of bogus 'likes'
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2017/09/07/facebook-fake-likes-scammers-collusion-networks/642446001/
Google Drive is Dying, Kinda
https://www.geek.com/tech/google-drive-is-dying-kinda-2-1715376/
'Pen' identifies cancer in 10 seconds
http://www.bbc.com/news/health-41162994
Phara rep lies to get opioid tied to Cherry Hill death
http://www.philly.com/philly/health/addiction/senate-mccaskill-hearing-on-opioids-fentanyl-insys-subsys-purdue-teva-endo-amerisource-bergen-sarah-fuller-20170907.html
Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg UFC 215 main event canceled
https://www.mmafighting.com/2017/9/8/16272540/demetrious-johnson-vs-ray-borg-ufc-215-main-event-canceled
Shailene Woodley says she was strip searched after Dakota pipeline arrest
http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/shailene-woodley-strip-searched-dakota-pipeline-arrest/story?id=49677868
