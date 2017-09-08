Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Kirk Mellish's coverage of the storm 

The Doctrine Digest 9/8
By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:  

Hurricane Irma: 30 Georgia counties under state of emergency 

http://www.ajc.com/weather/hurricane-irma-georgia-counties-under-state-emergency/6WgtbgDj9R3GfV8Uim14rM/  

SNELLVILLE MAYOR ACCUSED OF USING CAMPAIGN MONEY FOR VACATION, PORN SITE 

http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/metro-atlanta-mayor-accused-using-campaign-money-for-vacation-porn-site/DUgUmpQHKN0WrTqk5bpjOL/  

Sean Spicer to visit Jimmy Kimmel 

http://www.orlandosentinel.com/entertainment/tv/tv-guy/os-et-sean-spicer-visits-jimmy-kimmel-20170907-story.html  

MAJOR EQUIFAX BREACH MAY HAVE EXPOSED 143 MILLION PEOPLE 

http://www.wsbradio.com/news/local/major-equifax-breach-may-have-exposed-143-million-people/Fnt8Xag0dhVHcEW1Vb1PMP/  

Opioid Use May Explain 20% of Drop in American Men’s Labor-Force Participation 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-07/opioid-use-explains-20-of-drop-in-american-men-from-labor-force  

Life existed on Mars, shocking discovery suggests 

http://www.foxnews.com/science/2017/09/07/life-existed-on-mars-shocking-discovery-suggests.html  

 

Outrage Corner:  

Former Manson disciple Van Houten granted parole again by California board 

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-manson-follower-parole-20170906-story.html  

Bannon says Catholic Church has "economic interest" in "unlimited illegal immigration" 

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/steve-bannon-on-trump-daca-decision-60-minutes/  

Nurses admired the size of a dead patient’s genitals — then opened a body bag to look 

http://www.sacbee.com/latest-news/article171482987.html  

Martin Shkreli Allegedly Selling Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan CD On eBay 

https://www.forbes.com/sites/legalentertainment/2017/09/06/martin-shkreli-allegedly-selling-unreleased-wu-tang-clan-cd-on-ebay/#7b3a38003a63  

Disney criticized for casting white actor in live-action ‘Aladdin’ 

http://pagesix.com/2017/09/06/disney-criticized-for-casting-white-actor-in-live-action-aladdin/  

Kim Kardashian poses in nothing but boots in a tree, faces backlash for ill-timed post 

https://www.yahoo.com/style/kim-kardashian-poses-nothing-boots-tree-faces-backlash-ill-timed-post-140951731.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&uh_test=2_11 

  

Today’s Trump Dump:  

Court rejects Trump administration on travel ban exemptions 

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/07/court-rejects-trump-administration-attempt-to-include-extended-family-in-travel-ban-242461  

Trump-GOP relationship reaches new low 

http://thehill.com/homenews/house/349723-trump-gop-relationship-reaches-new-low  

DOJ: Admitting Existence Of A Sessions Resignation Letter Would Violate His Privacy 

https://www.yahoo.com/news/doj-admitting-existence-sessions-resignation-174850376.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&uh_test=2_11  

Mueller seeks interviews with WH staff over Trump Tower meeting statement 

http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/politics/mueller-trump-air-force-one-statement-russian-lawyer/index.html  

Trump Jr. Wanted Info On Clinton's 'Fitness' In Meeting With Russians 

http://www.npr.org/2017/09/07/549020382/trump-jr-wanted-info-on-clintons-fitness-in-meeting-with-russians  

Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested After Alleged Tryst With Inmate 

http://www.thedailybeast.com/wife-of-trump-organization-ethics-lawyer-arrested-after-alleged-tryst-with-inmate  

Jennifer Lawrence says hurricanes may be nature's 'wrath' for Trump victory 

http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/09/08/jennifer-lawrence-says-hurricanes-may-be-natures-wrath-for-trump-victory.html  

George Clooney says he sends racy texts to President Obama 

http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/09/08/george-clooney-says-sends-racy-texts-to-president-obama.html  

Mel B Responds to Estranged Husband's Drug Abuse Accusations 

http://www.etonline.com/exclusive-mel-b-responds-estranged-husbands-drug-abuse-accusations-i-refuse-be-victim-86805  

 

Other News:  

Mexico earthquake of magnitude 8.2 strikes off Pacific coast 

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-41197831  

Category 5 Hurricane Irma kills 10 in Caribbean 

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-storm-irma/category-5-hurricane-irma-kills-10-in-caribbean-heads-for-florida-idUKKCN1BG0A6?il=0  

All 5 living former presidents launch appeal for help for Harvey victims 

http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/politics/george-hw-bush-former-presidents-harvey/index.html  

Atlanta child murders focus of HowStuffWorks podcast ‘Atlanta Monster’ 

http://radiotvtalk.blog.ajc.com/2017/09/07/atlanta-child-murders-focus-of-howstuffworks-podcast-atlanta-monster/  

Hillary Revealed to Consider Divorcing Bill in Her Book 

http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/09/968629-hillary-revealed-consider-divorcing-bill-book-just-marriage-paper-now/?_hsenc=p2ANqtz--8Bg7TNoob8OGyK8uRbOfM-Oj7dJ9H7efobsYSfXBFXivYeNfzZZTbHi6XcrVVJ86h5_wyuq7U7Np92HzJfv7wCOt3KQ&_hsmi=56112274  

Senate approves bill doubling hurricane aid package, extending federal borrowing limit 

https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/mcconnell-introduces-bill-linking-hurricane-aid-package-federal-borrowing-limit/2017/09/07/2c0cf1d6-9382-11e7-8754-d478688d23b4_story.html?wpisrc=nl_evening&wpmm=1  

DeVos announces review of Obama-era sexual assault guidance 

http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/politics/betsy-devos-education-department-title-ix/index.html  

Las Vegas police say race played no role in Michael Bennett’s detainment 

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/las-vegas-police-say-race-played-no-role-in-michael-bennetts-detainment/  

Russia says airstrike kills several top ISIS commanders in Syria 

http://nypost.com/2017/09/08/russia-says-airstrike-kills-several-top-isis-commanders-in-syria/  

Israeli PM Netanyahu's wife 'facing fraud charges' 

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-41199808  

Cops: Teen swam to freedom after weeks of "harrowing" captivity 

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cops-teen-swam-to-freedom-after-weeks-of-harrowing-captivity/  

Fake Facebook 'like' networks exploited code flaw to create millions of bogus 'likes' 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2017/09/07/facebook-fake-likes-scammers-collusion-networks/642446001/  

Google Drive is Dying, Kinda 

https://www.geek.com/tech/google-drive-is-dying-kinda-2-1715376/  

'Pen' identifies cancer in 10 seconds 

http://www.bbc.com/news/health-41162994  

Phara rep lies to get opioid tied to Cherry Hill death 

http://www.philly.com/philly/health/addiction/senate-mccaskill-hearing-on-opioids-fentanyl-insys-subsys-purdue-teva-endo-amerisource-bergen-sarah-fuller-20170907.html  

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg UFC 215 main event canceled 

https://www.mmafighting.com/2017/9/8/16272540/demetrious-johnson-vs-ray-borg-ufc-215-main-event-canceled  

Shailene Woodley says she was strip searched after Dakota pipeline arrest 

http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/shailene-woodley-strip-searched-dakota-pipeline-arrest/story?id=49677868

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Free admission to popular attractions for grandparents on Sunday
    Free admission to popular attractions for grandparents on Sunday
    Make a trip to the Zoo or LEGOLAND a family affair on Grandparents Day on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Zoo Atlanta Guests enjoy free admission for up to two grandparents per party with purchase of any regularly-priced child’s or adult’s general admission ticket. Grandparents do not require a ticket if accompanied by a child or adult with a regularly-priced ticket, which may be purchased online on zooatlanta.org or at Zoo Atlanta Admissions. The offer is valid only on Sunday, September 10, and may not be combined with any other offer or promotion. Related: Free tickets to see the Braves those evacuating for Hurricane Irma Related: Free beer, free pizza, free Waffle House Related: See more Things 2 Do Zoo Atlanta is itself home to several grandparents, notably western lowland gorillas Ozzie, 56; Choomba, 54; and Shamba, 58. All pioneers of the Zoo’s Ford African Rain Forest and what is now North America’s largest population of gorillas, these three individuals have more than 50 descendants living at Zoo Atlanta and in accredited zoological organizations throughout the U.S. Choomba and Shamba are the grandmothers of Zoo Atlanta’s youngest gorilla, Mijadala, born September 18, 2016. Visit zooatlanta.org to plan your visit.  LEGOLAND To celebrate the important role grandparents play in children’s lives, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta is offering free admission for “Grandparents Go FREE” Day to any grandparent accompanied by a child on September 10.   Grandparents will get the chance to explore the attraction’s rides, 4D theater and all two million LEGO bricks that LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Atlanta has to offer -- with their grandchildren leading the way!   More: Free entry into the Waffle House Museum on Sunday
  • Boarding school owner charged with abusing teenage students
    Boarding school owner charged with abusing teenage students
    Investigators say the former owner of an Iowa boarding school used his position to coerce one teenager into a sexual relationship and others to undress for his arousal. Former Midwest Academy owner Benjamin Trane is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a counselor and child endangerment. He turned himself in Thursday after a 19-month investigation into abuse allegations at the private, for-profit boarding school Trane operated in Keokuk. The school, which had about 100 students from mostly well-off families, closed in January 2016. Investigators allege that Trane coerced one student to engage in sex acts in order to advance in the program and be allowed to contact relatives. Trane also allegedly had others undress for 'body image therapy' sessions he led, and kept students in isolation for extended periods.
  • Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
    Cuts to state program could leave mother, disabled son homeless
    A Cobb County mother and her disabled son could soon be homeless after she says her unusual situation left them with nowhere to turn. Sarah Allen said she spends nearly all day, every day, caring for her 3-year-old son Aiden. He was born with severe disabilities, including cerebral palsy. >> Read more trending news “It’s definitely a challenge. It’s hard because you are serving as a nurse,” she said. Allen said on top of everything else, she is also looking for a new home. The mother and son currently live in a handicap-friendly home in Marietta for free, but now her landlord must sell it for personal reasons. “(It’s) nerve wracking. It’s kind of terrifying,” Allen said. She said she can’t afford rent virtually anywhere else. She can’t work because her son requires constant care and she said she has no family to turn to. “Day and night taking care of him, no sleep,” she said of her life. Allen said she can’t turn to the government for much help, either. The state closed Georgia’s day cares for medically fragile children in 2015 and steered families toward in-home care. In Allen’s case, the state provides a nurse only four hours a day. Joe Sarra with the Georgia Advocacy Office has helped Allen fight for more assistance. “There’s been several articles that have come out the past few years that rank Georgia 43 to 47, depending on the article that you read, as far as the access to services,” he said. Allen said she may move to another state that offers more care and a chance at a better life, but she’s holding out hope that she can find what she needs here in Georgia. “Honestly, I kind of feel angry. I feel like a parent shouldn’t have to go through this,” she said. If you would like to help the family, you can visit their YouCaring page.
  • Hurricane Irma: Is President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club ready?
    Hurricane Irma: Is President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club ready?
    It’s been said that President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, with walls that are 3 feet thick, will not move for any storm. >> Read more trending news How well would it stand against potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma, which strengthened Tuesday to a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph? If you’re a resident of Palm Beach County, it’s likely you’re hoping that question will never find its answer. The elaborate mansion-turned-private-club-turned-president’s house has weathered its share of hurricanes since it was completed in 1927. Its stucco-covered walls have remained standing after each hurricane, including the massive killer storm that wreaked havoc on South Florida’s east coast in 1928 and another that flooded the Estate Section and points south in 1947. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew missed the island, not causing any major damage. Before that, the building withstood the double whammy of back-to-back hurricanes Frances and Jeanne in 2004 and, a year later, Hurricane Wilma, which surprised locals with its strength when it barreled in from the west. PHOTOS: Building Mar-a-Lago: History of Trump’s ‘Winter White House’ “This place will not move,” Trump’s former butler, Tony Senecal, told the Palm Beach Post in 2005. “That’s why, during a hurricane, you’ll always see me here. If it goes, I’ll go with it.” DONALD TRUMP IN PALM BEACH: Latest news, photos, videos Irma also raises the question: Will Mar-a-Lago require any extra security before or after the storm now that it’s the part-time residence of the president? Trump wasn’t elected yet when Hurricane Matthew threatened last fall. Public Safety Director Kirk Blouin said Tuesday that he’s not aware of any extra storm protection efforts at the club. Staff writer Darrell Hofheinz contributed to this story.
