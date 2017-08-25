Listen Live
The Doctrine Digest 8/25
Close

The Doctrine Digest 8/25

The Doctrine Digest 8/25

The Doctrine Digest 8/25

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

octrine  -  Headlines:  

  1. Atlanta homeless wary as city closes its last-resort shelter 
  2. Odds of a government shutdown rise after Trump threat 
  3. Denver police investigate video of school cheer practice 
  4. $758.7M Powerball winner speaks out, calls jackpot 'a pipe dream' 
  5. Pennsylvania couple sees 'Jesus' in ultrasound of baby 
  6. ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Shows Off Her Rapping Skills On 1st Single 

 

From Studio B1:  

  1. Activists Want Trump To Support The Right To Go Topless 
  2. Watchdog group accuses Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop of 'deceptive' marketing claims 
  3. Rapper Cancels Shows After Saying He Didn’t Need Eclipse Glasses 
  4. CHUCK E. CHEESE TO REMOVE ITS ANIMATRONIC ROBOT BANDS 
  5. Amy Schumer Confirms Netflix Raise Following Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Deals 
  6. No, NASA Is Not Predicting 15 Days Of Complete Darkness In November 

 

Today’s Trump Dump:  

  1. Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess' 
  2. Kelly vetting everything that comes across Trump's desk 
  3. Tom Brokaw calls Trump's attacks on media a 'cheap shot' 
  4. White House to issue guidance on transgender military ban 
  5. Feds Granted Access To Emails Of Trump Protest Site As DreamHost Considers Appeal 
  6. Trump retweets meme of his Obama 'eclipse' 
  7. Intel chief sheds light on 'beautiful letter' Trump says he wrote him 
  8. Alec Baldwin returns as Trump for Phoenix rally sketch 

  

Other News:  

  1. These are the 10 sailors lost from the USS John S. McCain 
  2. U.S. court throws out Texas voter ID law supported by Trump 
  3. Poll: McConnell the country’s least popular politician 
  4. US to limit visas from 4 nations that won't take deportees 
  5. RONALD REAGAN TO BE INDUCTED IN US LABOR HALL OF HONOR 
  6. Greens threaten lawsuit over potential monument reductions 
  7. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio may take down Christopher Columbus statue 
  8. Hurricane Harvey Strengthens as Refinery Risk Lifts Gasoline 
  9. 1 dead, hostages safe after armed employee storms Charleston restaurant 
  10. Samsung heir jailed 5 years for bribery 
  11. India's 'guru of bling' convicted of raping two followers 
  12. Russian bombers flew mission over Korean peninsula 
  13. Former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra has 'fled country' ahead of trial verdict 
  14. Sears is closing 28 more Kmart stores 
  15. Twitter shares fall after Jefferies downgrades 
  16. Amazon cuts Whole Food prices in clear signal of sweeping changes to come 
  17. Apple to build Iowa data center, get $207.8 million in incentives 
  18. Facebook rolls out new family emoji, but there’s something missing 
  19. Miguel Cabrera throws punch at Yankees catcher as wild brawl erupts 
  20. Danielle Bregoli Tells Taylor Swift To ‘Suck My D***’ On Fake ‘Reputation’ Album Cover 
  21. Jay Thomas, Sitcom Actor on 'Murphy Brown' and 'Cheers,' Dies at 69 
  22. Patty Jenkins Rips James Cameron's 'Wonder Woman' Takedown 
  23. Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Says 'It's Tough to Watch' His Father 'Struggle' 
News

  • ‘Humans of New York’ founder announces TV series on Facebook — Watch the powerful trailer
    ‘Humans of New York’ founder announces TV series on Facebook — Watch the powerful trailer
    Brandon Stanton, the man behind the popular photo blog “Humans of New York,” wants to give fans an even more intimate look into his candid conversations with strangers on the streets of New York — with video. » RELATED: 'Humans of New York' founder, a UGA grad, raises nearly $1M for school The blog, which Stanton launched in 2010, has gained a gargantuan following on Facebook -- with more than 18 million followers -- and has been turned into two New York Times bestseller photo books. It will soon become a 12-part Facebook documentary series. According to the Hollywood Reporter, each episode is slated to be 30 minutes long and will be executive produced by Julie Goldman, the Oscar-nominated producer behind “Life, Animated.” » RELATED: ‘Humans of New York’ post from Iran 'resonates' with Obama  “Early on, I realized that video would add a deeper layer to ‘Humans of New York,’” Stanton wrote on the blog’s Facebook page Thursday. “At the heart of all these posts are the conversations themselves. I’m often deeply moved by the people I meet. Or they make me laugh. Or they make me think. And I always do my best to recreate the experience through photos and words. But I always knew that video would provide the closest thing to ‘actually being there.’” >> Read more trending news After filming 1,200 interviews on the streets of the city, a project that Stanton said took more than 400 days, Stanton shared a trailer of the show, appropriately named “Humans of New York.” » RELATED: Viral ‘Humans of New York’ story shows dad teaching kids to invest  The series will premiere next week on “Watch,” Facebook’s new platform for original TV shows and new episodes which will be released weekly. Watch the trailer below:
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Things to know about parking, tailgating, transportation
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Things to know about parking, tailgating, transportation
    Thousands of people will make their way to downtown Atlanta for the opening of Mercedes-Benz and the Atlanta Falcons preseason home opener on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. If you plan to be in the mix, knowing where to park, where to tailgate and where to travel will be essential. Gates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium usually open two hours prior to the start of the event but that can change depending on the event. Take a look at some helpful tips for parking, tailgating and transportation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Parking at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Fans can purchase parking through the Atlanta-based Park Mobile, using the Falcons, Atlanta United or Mercedes-Benz Stadium apps or parking.mercedesbenzstadium.com. Park Mobile offers 13,000 parking spaces, and fans can secure parking prior to events to save money from buying a parking space on the day of the event. If you want directional assistance during game days or events, download and use Waze for turn-by-turn directions. Type the lot name into Waze, select the lot, then select “Go” to be navigated to the lot. In addition to this, all parking passes will have a direct link to the lot that you select. TRENDING STORIES: 13 major games and events happening in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 7 things to know about the newly built stadium here 'Strong' category 2 Hurricane Harvey moves closer to Texas Tailgating at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Fans can tailgate before events in all flat parking lots. Tailgating is prohibited in the multi-level garages. When purchasing lots from parking.mercedesbenzstadium.com, make sure to look for the tailgating icon. Vehicles can only occupy one space, and tailgating equipment (grills, chairs, coolers) cannot extend beyond the parking space or limit vehicles driving through the lot.  Trash must be disposed of in the appropriate areas, and adjacent landscaped areas cannot be claimed exclusively. If planning to grill using coals, there are coal containers available on the lot to dispose of used coals. Transportation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The stadium will offer Marta pickup locations at the stadium. The stadium also has taxi stands available. The most reliable places to direct guests are the Upper Andrew Young International Boulevard, around Phillips Arena, GWCC main entrance or the Omni Hotel. Guests will exit Gate 2, Gate 3 or Gate 4 and walk across International Plaza to the taxi stands. Channel 2 Action News will have complete coverage on Saturday for the first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stay with WSBTV.com for everything you need to know about the stadium as a brand new era kicks off. For more stories on the new stadium, visit our special Mercedes-Benz Stadium section.
  • Man attempts to illegally transport tiger cub across U.S. border from Mexico
    Man attempts to illegally transport tiger cub across U.S. border from Mexico
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers had an “unusual situation” Wednesday when they rescued an illegally-trafficked tiger cub from the clutches of the animal trade.  >> Read more trending news  Luis Eudoro Valencia, 18, of California, was traveling from Mexico to California with a 21-year-old passenger when the duo was stopped at Otay Mesa Port around 1:30 a.m., KGTV reported.  >> Nearly 2 tons of marijuana disguised as lettuce seized at US-Mexico border During a vehicle inspection, CBP officers said they found the cub lying on the passenger side floor and removed it.  Valencia told officers he had purchased the tiger for $300 from an individual he encountered walking a full-sized tiger on a leash in Tijuana, according to KGTV. >> Warning: State Department discouraging travel to Cancun, Los Cabos The cub is now in the hands of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service who is working with the San Diego Zoo to determine the best care for the animal, CBP officers said.  Tigers are considered endangered species, so it’s illegal to import them into the United States without permits, which Valencia did not have, KGTV reported.  Valencia faces smuggling charges. He has since posted the $10,000 bond and is expected in court on Sept. 5. Read more at U.S. Customs and Border Protection website and KGTV. >> Women try to sneak 42 pounds of horse meat through Customs
  • 'Bachelor' Nick Viall, fiance Vanessa Grimaldi split after 5-month engagement
    'Bachelor' Nick Viall, fiance Vanessa Grimaldi split after 5-month engagement
    “The Bachelor” couple Nick Viall and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi have ended their engagement five months after his televised proposal. >> Read more trending news The former couple confirmed the news in a joint statement to E! News. “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.” Viall appeared on two previous seasons of “The Bachelorette” and season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise” before becoming the suitor earlier this year. In July, Viall shot down breakup rumors with photo of the couple together at his sister, Maria Viall’s wedding. Rumors of trouble in paradise swirled soon after they went public with their engagement. Distance seemed to be the most common reason behind the rumors, as Viall was living in Los Angeles and Grimaldi was based in Montreal.
  • Hurricane Harvey: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey: Live updates
    Hurricane Harvey churned toward the middle Texas coast on Friday, prompting evacuations and weather warnings across the southeastern side of the state. >> Read more trending news The National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center warned in an advisory Friday that Harvey is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. >>Related: How dangerous is a hurricane? Understanding hurricane categories With its arrival will come 'life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.' ﻿Follow us live as we track Harvey’s path and impact: 
  • The Latest: Forecast: Harvey may hit Texas twice
    The Latest: Forecast: Harvey may hit Texas twice
    The Latest on Hurricane Harvey as it takes aim at the Texas coast (all times local): 11:40 a.m. Forecasters now say there's a good chance Hurricane Harvey may hit Texas twice, worsening projected flooding. The National Hurricane Center's official five-day forecast Friday has Harvey slamming the central Texas coast, stalling and letting loose with lots of rain. Then forecasters project the weakened but still tropical storm is likely to go back into the Gulf of Mexico, gain some strength and hit Houston next week. Jeff Masters, Weather Underground's meteorology director, said this could cause a collision of high water with nowhere to go. Harvey is projected to drop up to 3 feet (0.91 meter) of rain in some places over the next several days. But a second landfall near Houston means more storm surge coming from the Gulf. Storm surge is an abnormal rise of water above the normal tide, generated by a storm. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump says he's keeping a close watch on Hurricane Harvey. On Twitter Friday, Trump said he 'Received a #HurricaneHarvey briefing this morning' from top federal officials. In another statement on Twitter, Trump said he had spoken with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. He added: 'Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments & here to assist as needed.' Trump tweeted Thursday, encouraging people to be prepared. Harvey is forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday as a Category 3 storm. ___ 11:15 a.m. Corpus Christi officials say all flights out of the city's airport have been canceled as Hurricane Harvey approaches. The city said in a news release late Friday morning that the airlines had canceled all flights out of Corpus Christi International Airport for the rest of the day. The city said the airport isn't closed, but officials don't anticipate much activity over the weekend. Runways will be closed as conditions warrant. The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday morning. The city says Southwest and United Airlines have no scheduled flights until Monday, while American Airlines hopes to resume service on Saturday. ___ 10:45 a.m. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there's still time for coastal residents in the path of Hurricane Harvey to get out of harm's way. But he says they must leave immediately. Abbott on Friday didn't second-guess local officials who have called for voluntary and not mandatory evacuations. He told The Weather Channel that mayors and local leaders 'know their terrain very well.' Abbott has expressed concerns that not as many people are evacuating compared with previous storms as Harvey bears down on the state. Harvey is forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday as a Category 3 storm. Abbott has activated about 700 members of the Texas National Guard in preparation for Harvey. The storm is set to be the first hurricane to make landfall on the Texas coast since Hurricane Ike in 2008. ___ 10:20 a.m. Hurricane Harvey continues to swirl toward the middle Texas coast as it flirts with becoming a major Category 3 storm. The National Hurricane Center's latest advisory as of 10 a.m. Friday places the storm about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Corpus Christi, moving 10 mph (17 kph) to the northwest. Sustained winds have been holding at 110 mph (177 kph). Forecasters have said it will intensify and make landfall Friday evening or early Saturday as a likely Category 3 storm, meaning sustained winds topping 115 mph (185.07 kph). Once the storm makes landfall, gradual weakening is forecast but because so much of the storm remains over the warm Gulf of Mexico, which fuels Harvey, the hurricane center says the weakening could be slower than normal. That also means the storm is likely to be a huge rainmaker. Predictions for a wide area of Texas from the coast and inland for rainfall measuring up to nearly 3 feet (0.91 meter) as the storm stalls and meanders well into next week. ___ 10 a.m. An emergency management official on the Texas coast says a primary concern as Harvey approaches is heavy rain that could leave many towns isolated for days as they're turned into 'essentially islands.' Harvey is forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday as a Category 3 storm. Melissa Munguia is deputy emergency management coordinator for Nueces (nyoo-AY'-sis) County. She says there are vast flatlands just inland from the central Texas coast that are prone to flooding. The approximately 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain that Harvey may bring could leave towns in the area isolated well into next week. Munguia says that traffic backups were being seen Friday on heavily traveled roads such as Interstate 37 as people move inland to San Antonio and other locations. ___ 7:45 a.m. The National Hurricane Center warns that conditions are deteriorating as Hurricane Harvey strengthens and slowly moves toward the Texas coast. The center says preparations for the storm 'should be rushed to completion' Friday morning along Texas' central Gulf Coast. The center says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph), just shy of the benchmark for a Category 3 storm. Forecasters say the storm is expected to reach that mark before making landfall late Friday or early Saturday. Millions of people are bracing for a prolonged battering that could swamp dozens of counties more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. Brock Long is the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He tells 'Good Morning America' that Harvey is a 'very serious' threat and that the window for evacuating is quickly closing. Long says he expects extensive damage from significant rain over the next three days. ___ 1:30 a.m. Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm. Harvey grew quickly Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday, the center reported it's now at a Category 2. Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters are labeling it a 'life-threatening storm' with landfall predicted late Friday or early Saturday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi. Texas officials have been expressing concern that not as many people are evacuating compared with previous storms as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.
