The Doctrine Digest 8/23

Headlines:
- Phoenix police chief denies aftermath of Trump rally was 'chaos'
- ESPN Pulls Announcer from UVa Football Game Because His Name is ‘Robert Lee’
- German police seize 5,000 Trump-shaped ecstasy pills
- Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million
- Wal-Mart Applies for Patent for Blimp-Style Floating Warehouse
- Tiger Woods Sends Threat to Website Publishing Nude Photos
Outrage Corner:
- Mel B Storms Off 'America's Got Talent' Stage After Simon Cowell Wedding Night Joke
- First white NFL player to kneel during national anthem explains his decision
- Attack on Barron Trump's clothes by website sparks outrage
- Wife of Treasury Secretary Mnuchin apologizes for nasty Instagram spat
- R. Kelly Faces New Allegations of Underage Sex, Physical Abuse
- Hollywood’s 14 Highest-Paid Actors All Make More Than Its Highest-Paid Actress
Today’s Trump Dump:
- World Reacts To Trump’s Afghan Policy
- The Patriots gave Donald Trump a Super Bowl ring
- Trump, McConnell haven't spoken since angry phone call, sources say
Other News:
- Partners of Hawks seek to buy key downtown Atlanta site
- US Navy 7th Fleet commander dismissed, Navy says
- The US spent $78 million on an Afghan anti-corruption scheme that failed in epic fashion
- New North Korea photos reveal hidden details of missile program
- Police disperse Trump protest crowd with tear gas at rally in Phoenix
- Tillerson: Pakistan 'must adopt a different approach'
- Chaos at Charlottesville City Council meeting on violent rally
- McConnell allies blast Flake opponent in new 'Chemtrail Kelli' ad
- BLM Leader to White People: 'Give up the Home You Own' to a Minority Family
- 3 dead as Typhoon Hato lashes Macau and Hong Kong
- Saudi police arrest boy for dancing to 'Macarena' in the street
- How Powerball manipulated the odds to make another massive jackpot
- Bundy Ranch standoff trial ends with zero guilty verdicts
- There's one problem with that amazing airplane eclipse video
- Missouri governor stays execution of convicted killer amid new DNA evidence
- Chevron CEO Watson Plans to Step Down, WSJ Reports
- Mike Martz: Criticism of Sean McVay hire was 'embellished'
- George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million to Fight Hate Groups
- Why Michael K. Williams Has Been Cut From The Han Solo Movie
- Jerry Seinfeld's First Netflix Stand-Up Special Gets Premiere Date
- ‘Stranger Things’ Gets A Season 3 Renewal, But The End May Be Near
- The Depressing Inevitability of a Joker Movie
