The Doctrine Digest 8/23
Close

The Doctrine Digest 8/23

The Doctrine Digest 8/23

The Doctrine Digest 8/23

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:  

  1. Phoenix police chief denies aftermath of Trump rally was 'chaos' 
  2. ESPN Pulls Announcer from UVa Football Game Because His Name is ‘Robert Lee’ 
  3. German police seize 5,000 Trump-shaped ecstasy pills 
  4. Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million 
  5. Wal-Mart Applies for Patent for Blimp-Style Floating Warehouse 
  6. Tiger Woods Sends Threat to Website Publishing Nude Photos 

 

Outrage Corner:  

  1. Mel B Storms Off 'America's Got Talent' Stage After Simon Cowell Wedding Night Joke 
  2. First white NFL player to kneel during national anthem explains his decision 
  3. Attack on Barron Trump's clothes by website sparks outrage 
  4. Wife of Treasury Secretary Mnuchin apologizes for nasty Instagram spat 
  5. R. Kelly Faces New Allegations of Underage Sex, Physical Abuse 
  6. Hollywood’s 14 Highest-Paid Actors All Make More Than Its Highest-Paid Actress 

 

Today’s Trump Dump:  

  1. World Reacts To Trump’s Afghan Policy 
  2. The Patriots gave Donald Trump a Super Bowl ring 
  3. Trump, McConnell haven't spoken since angry phone call, sources say 

 

Other News:  

  1. Partners of Hawks seek to buy key downtown Atlanta site 
  2. US Navy 7th Fleet commander dismissed, Navy says 
  3. The US spent $78 million on an Afghan anti-corruption scheme that failed in epic fashion 
  4. New North Korea photos reveal hidden details of missile program 
  5. Police disperse Trump protest crowd with tear gas at rally in Phoenix 
  6. Tillerson: Pakistan 'must adopt a different approach' 
  7. Chaos at Charlottesville City Council meeting on violent rally 
  8. McConnell allies blast Flake opponent in new 'Chemtrail Kelli' ad 
  9. BLM Leader to White People: 'Give up the Home You Own' to a Minority Family 
  10. 3 dead as Typhoon Hato lashes Macau and Hong Kong 
  11. Saudi police arrest boy for dancing to 'Macarena' in the street 
  12. How Powerball manipulated the odds to make another massive jackpot 
  13. Bundy Ranch standoff trial ends with zero guilty verdicts 
  14. There's one problem with that amazing airplane eclipse video 
  15. Missouri governor stays execution of convicted killer amid new DNA evidence 
  16. Chevron CEO Watson Plans to Step Down, WSJ Reports 
  17. Mike Martz: Criticism of Sean McVay hire was 'embellished' 
  18. George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million to Fight Hate Groups 
  19. Why Michael K. Williams Has Been Cut From The Han Solo Movie 
  20. Jerry Seinfeld's First Netflix Stand-Up Special Gets Premiere Date 
  21. ‘Stranger Things’ Gets A Season 3 Renewal, But The End May Be Near 
  22. The Depressing Inevitability of a Joker Movie 
Read More
  • Valerie Plame Wilson wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off
    Valerie Plame Wilson wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off
    Former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is looking to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so President Donald Trump can't use it. Wilson launched the fundraiser last week, tweeting: 'If @Twitter executives won't shut down Trump's violence and hate, then it's up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump.' The GoFundMe page for the fundraiser with a billion-dollar goal says Trump's tweets 'damage the country and put people in harm's way.' She says she hopes the fundraiser will allow her to buy enough Twitter stock for a controlling interest in the company. As of Wednesday morning, she had raised less than $6,000 of the billion-dollar goal. Wilson's identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in former President George W. Bush's administration in 2003. She left the agency in 2005.
  • Hillary Clinton calls Trump a ‘creep’ in upcoming memoir
    Hillary Clinton calls Trump a ‘creep’ in upcoming memoir
    In an excerpt from Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book, “What Happened,” the Democratic nominee for president calls President Donald Trump a “creep.” The audio excerpts were played Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” In one of the clips, Clinton talks about a moment during the second presidential debate when Trump stood behind her as she answered a question, saying he was “literally breathing down my neck.” Clinton also talks about why she wrote the book so soon after her election defeat.“In this book, I write about moments from the campaign that I wish I could go back and do over. If the Russians could hack my subconscious, they’d find a long list.” The book, which takes a look at Clinton’s run for president and her unexpected defeat, is due to be released on Sept. 2.
  • Clinton: My 'skin crawled' as Trump hovered on debate stage
    Clinton: My 'skin crawled' as Trump hovered on debate stage
    Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's pacing, hovering demeanor onstage during an October 2016 presidential debate made her so uncomfortable 'my skin crawled.' She says in her upcoming book that Trump shadowed her so closely she had to resist shouting out, 'Back up you creep, get away from me.' The Democratic presidential nominee recounts her struggle to keep composed during that pivotal Oct. 9 faceoff in St. Louis less than a month before the election. Two days earlier, their bitter campaign was rocked by the release of footage in which Trump bragged aggressively about groping women. During the town-hall style debate, the 6-foot-3 Trump repeatedly hovered over Clinton, who's closer to 5-foot-5, as she responded to questions. 'This is not OK, I thought,' Clinton says in her audio narration of 'What Happened,' set for release Sept. 12. 'It was the second presidential debate, and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable he was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled.' Clinton says, 'It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, 'Well, what would you do?' Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren't repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly, 'Back up you creep, get away from me! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can't intimidate me, so back up.'' Clinton says she 'kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off.' 'Maybe I have overlearned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while determined to present a composed face to the world,' Clinton says. Excerpts of Clinton reading from the book aired Wednesday on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe.
  • Fla. lawmaker wants to ban soft drink purchases with food stamps
    Fla. lawmaker wants to ban soft drink purchases with food stamps
    A Florida lawmaker wants to take a look at what is allowed to be purchased when it comes to using government assistance. >> Read more trending news  Rep. Ralph Massullo, (R-34th District), proposed HB47, which will allow the state’s Department of Children and Families to ask the federal government for a waiver. The waiver would allow the state to ban the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to buy soft drinks, WTVT reported. If the federal government denies the waiver, the bill allows for the request to be resubmitted each year until it is granted. The bill will be part of the the 2018 legislative session starting in January. The proposal was filed on Friday, and if passed would be put in effect on July 1. Click here to read the bill.
  • Texas mother upset, says 4-year-old son could not attend school because of long hair
    Texas mother upset, says 4-year-old son could not attend school because of long hair
    A mother in the Houston, Texas, area is upset after she says her 4-year-old son was not allowed to go to school because of his long hair. Jessica Oates told Inside Edition on Tuesday that Barbers Hill Kindergarten Center in Mont Belvieu, Texas, would not let her son, Jabez, in school because of his hair. >> Read more trending news “When I went to enroll my child, I asked about the policy on hair. I was told my son would be allowed to keep his hair,” Oates said. “I was getting him all geared up for school. I took him to school and it was no big deal.” Oates said that she was told she would only need to bring a document proving that the reason for her son’s long hair was religious or cultural. She said her family is part Cocopah Indian and in that culture, hair is a seen as strength. The Barbers Hill School District has a policy that boy’s hair has to be above the eyes, ears and neck, KTRK reported. “On Monday, I tried to take to my son to school, and I put his hair in a bun and I tied it with a little black hair tie. They said that the black hair tie was inappropriate and they would not allow him to go,” Oates told Inside Edition. Oates said the policy is sexist “because they have no hair policy for girls” and that the policy is “outrageous and outdated.” Barbers Hill School District issued the following statement on the matter to KTRK: “Our local elected Board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill administration will continue to implement the said policy.” Oates plans to challenge the policy. “I don’t believe that short hair should be required to get an education,” she said. Oates started a petition, which she shared on her Facebook page, to change the school district’s “sexist dress codes.”
  • No, Earth will not experience 15 days of darkness
    No, Earth will not experience 15 days of darkness
    It's time to set the record straight on a recent fake claim involving Venus and Jupiter that's causing concern. In recent days, rumors have been spinning around that Earth will experience 15 days of darkness this November. The reports, which cite a fake NASA document, incorrectly claim that from 2:50 a.m. Nov. 15 to Nov. 30, the Earth will go dark (and not just for a few minutes – but days). >> Solar eclipse 2017: Did you damage your eyes looking at the eclipse? Here are some symptoms Now, the silly reasoning behind this is that Jupiter and Venus will “come in close proximity of each other,” which somehow causes a reaction with the sun and theoretically causes the sun to go out. Well, no need to worry because this theory is nonsense and has absolutely no scientific reasoning behind it. Our planet will NOT experience 15 days of darkness. But for fun, here is a list of things that could happen if we did experience just a week of complete darkness: >> On WSBTV.com: Complete coverage of the solar eclipse • You would first notice it would get pretty cold, pretty quickly (since there is no sun to heat the surface and atmosphere on earth)• No sun means no photosynthesis and those cold temperatures sure wouldn’t help anything grow (so I guess no more plants or food for us!)• Finally, if the sun decided to take a vacation for a week – the gravitational effect on us and other planets would be monumental. Without gravity, our planet would just float off into space. >> Read more trending news But again, no need to worry, there will not be a blackout for days on end. The closest thing we will ever get to this is another solar eclipse like we experienced Monday.
