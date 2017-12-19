The Doctrine Digest 12/19

Headlines:
- ATLANTA MAYOR: ‘WE’RE GOING TO FIX THIS PROBLEM’ AT AIRPORT
- Amtrak Washington train crash: Investigators focus on speed
- Trump unveils national security strategy: 'America is going to win'
- GOP tax bill advances to House floor after clearing rules panel
- Sarah Palin's oldest son charged with beating up his father
- #TwitterPurge begins as company suspends accounts deemed hateful, violent
- Shocking new details of Matt Lauer's alleged affair with much younger assistant revealed
From Studio B1:
- Facebook admits spending too much time on Facebook might be bad for you
- Diddy Wants to Buy the Panthers—and Hire Colin Kaepernick
- China's Nio takes on Tesla with a car half the price of Model X
- ‘A Christmas Story Live’ Hits Lowest Viewership for Any Live Broadcast Musical
- Grieving daughter to sprinkle mother's ashes on turkey and pudding dinner
- Keeping your cellphone too close to your body can compromise your health, California officials warn
More Headlines:
- Disney World adds life-size Trump robot to upgraded Hall of Presidents exhibit
- Report: Mueller team expects probe to continue well into 2018
- Federal Judge Kozinski Retires Following Sexual Harassment Allegations
- California Health Officials Release Guidelines To Avoid Cellphone Radiation
- Older Adults' Forgetfulness Tied To Faulty Brain Rhythms In Sleep
- John Skipper's Resignation as ESPN President a Shock to Network Staffers, Sports Media World
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump considered pulling Gorsuch's nomination after personal criticism: report
- Sen. Kennedy says Trump called him after grilling of judicial nominee went viral
- Trump team’s meeting with Mueller’s office poised to ratchet up tensions
- Trump accuser lobbied to be his makeup artist months before her sex assault allegations roiled campaign
Weinstein And Company:
- Smiley claims PBS made mistake in ouster, but PBS fires back
- NBC silent on whether MSNBC's Chris Matthews could face other sexual harassment accusations
- Meryl Streep Responds to Rose McGowan's Tweet About Actresses Wearing Black to Golden Globes
- Manchin, Leahy say Franken shouldn't have had to resign before Ethics probe
Other News:
- US vetoes UN resolution condemning Trump's Jerusalem decision
- Pence further delays trip to Middle East
- Trump judicial nominee Matthew Petersen pulls out after struggling to answer basic questions
- Trump administration blames NKorea for big ransomware attack
- Obama dons Santa hat, brings holiday cheer to DC kids
- Jill Stein campaign asked for documents as part of Senate Intelligence Committee's Russia probe: Report
- Admin can't block undocumented pregnant teens in US custody from seeking abortions, judge says
- Man quizzed after US forces open fire during incident at UK RAF base
- Kaspersky Lab Sues U.S. Department Of Homeland Security Over Government Sales Ban
- AirPods are out of stock online until after the holidays
- Navy pilot recalls encounter with UFO: 'I think it was not from this world'
- Devonta Freeman's big night fuels Falcons' win over Buccaneers
- Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Are 'No Longer in a Relationship'
- Shinee singer Jonghyun: K-pop boy band superstar dies
- Eminem used Tinder and strip clubs to meet women
- 'The Office' Revival in the Works at NBC
- Mark Salling 'Focused on Accepting Responsibility' as He Enters Guilty Plea in Child Porn Case
