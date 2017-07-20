The Doctrine Digest 7/20

Headlines:
- Once again, why no retractable roof on SunTrust Park?
- Atlanta scores new professional cricket team, stadium
- Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer
- Trump to GOP senators: 'Inaction is not an option'
- Poll: Third of Trump voters don’t think Trump Jr. met with Russian, even though he admitted it
- Conservative groups plan Saturday protest at CNN headquarters in Atlanta
- Saudi police release woman in miniskirt video
- O.J. Simpson Masturbating In Prison, Jeopardizing Parole Is Fake News
- NASA study confirms drone buzzes are more annoying than cars
Sparring w/ Doctor Joe:
[Stories presented by Jared]
- Congress offers permanent US residency to sick baby at heart of UK medical ethics debate
- Increase in opting out of vaccinations sparks debate among parents
- Roswell Woman Charged With Selling Pills Laced With Fentanyl
- Interrupted sleep may lead to Alzheimer's, new studies show
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump Chides Dean Heller on Healthcare Opposition
- Democrats want FBI to review Ivanka Trump's security clearance
- Supreme Court says grandparents, relatives can enter US despite travel ban
- Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting 'ready to testify'
- Rosie O'Donnell sparks outrage with Trump-killing game
- Talk Of Voter Fraud Dominates First Meeting Of Election Integrity Commission
- Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort scheduled to testify July 26
Other News:
- Lawsuit: Atlanta principal bans Muslim bus driver for praying
- GOP reverses course on healthcare
- Iraqis hold suspected ISIS militants in cramped, stifling prison who say they 'want to die'
- Syria war: Trump 'ends CIA arms programme for rebels'
- Turkey reveals secret US military locations in Syria
- As crisis escalates, more Venezuelans flee to Colombia
- 9/11 survivors accuse Theresa May of suppressing a report on Saudi terrorism links
- Canadian official touches Queen, blames carpet for protocol breach
- Bill Nye: Older people need to 'die' out before climate science can advance
- Thousands flee flames roaring near Yosemite National Park
- New York family claims JetBlue booted them from flight after 1-year-old daughter kicked seat
- Another John Wayne Gacy victim ID'd, ending family's 40-year agony
- Wall Street Sees Darks Days Ahead for Chipotle After Norovirus Outbreak In Virginia
- One-third of dementia cases could be prevented, report says
- Jake Paul is upsetting his neighbors with his YouTube antics and fame
- OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board with freedom in sight
- Whatever happened to key figures in O.J. Simpson saga?
- Shane McMahon a Passenger in Helicopter Crash Landing in Water
- Usher Allegedly Paid A Girl After Infecting Her With Herpes
