The Doctrine Digest 9/19

The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations (all times local): 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump says at the United Nations that the Iranian government is an 'economically depleted rogue state' whose chief export is violence. Trump is telling world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that the world cannot allow the 'murderous regime' to continue its destabilizing activities while building dangerous missiles. The president is questioning the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. He says world leaders 'cannot abide' by the agreement if it 'provides cover' for Iran to eventually build its nuclear program. The administration last week extended sanctions relief to Iran, avoiding imminent action that could implode the landmark agreement. ___ 10:29 a.m. President Donald Trump is talking tough on terror as he delivers his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly. Trump tells world leaders in a major speech that 'it is time to expose and hold responsible' nations that provide funding and safe harbor to terror groups. He says all responsible nations must work together to confront terrorists and 'the Islamic extremist that inspires them.' He says: 'We will stop radical Islamic terrorism, because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation and, indeed, to tear up the entire world.' __ 10:28 a.m. President Donald Trump says the United States seeks harmony and friendship, not conflict and strife on the world stage. Trump says: 'The United States will forever be a great friend to the world.' But he's warning that his country must not be taken advantage of. He's also touting the benefits of his 'principled realism' philosophy and says actions must be guided by outcomes and not ideology. Trump is addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the first time as president. ___ 10:27 a.m. President Donald Trump says the world must reject threats to sovereignty. And he is lumping in Ukraine as an example, in a rarely implied criticism of Russia. Russia in 2014 annexed Ukraine's Crimea region. It also has backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine. Trump also cites the South China Sea as a threat to sovereignty. There, China has aggressively asserted control over disputed waters and islands. ___ 10:26 a.m. President Donald Trump says 'strong sovereign nations' are necessary for diverse countries to 'work side by side.' Trump is making his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday. Trump says America does not expect different countries to share the same traditions or government systems. But he says countries must respect their people and the 'rights of every other sovereign nation.' Trump frequently belittled the U.N. during the election, and some aides within his White House believe the U.N acts as a global bureaucracy that infringes on the sovereignty of individual countries. ___ 10:25 a.m. President Donald Trump is telling the United Nations General Assembly that he will 'always put America first' and the U.S. can no longer be taken advantage of in its dealings around the globe. Trump says he will 'defend America's interests above all else.' He says the U.S. will 'forever be a great friend to the world,' including its allies, but the U.S. can no longer be taken advantage of and get nothing in return. The president was making his first address to the U.N. General Assembly and giving world leaders his view of the 'America first' mantra that he used as a candidate in the 2016 election. ___ 10:15 a.m. President Donald Trump is opening his maiden address in front of the United Nationals General Assembly by praising his accomplishments in office so far. He's also sending thanks to the leaders of countries that have offered assistance to the U.S. as it recovers from a pair of damaging hurricanes. Trump is praising the American people as 'strong and resilient' and says the U.S. has done 'very well' since his election. He's pointing to the stock market and the employment rate and says the U.S. military will soon be the strongest it has ever been. ___ 3:40 a.m. Elected on the slogan 'America First,' President Donald Trump is making his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly. He's expected to argue Tuesday that nations should act in their own self-interest, yet rally together when faced with a common threat such as North Korea. He plans to address other crisis points, too, such as Iran's nuclear agenda, the instability in Venezuela and the fight against terrorism in Syria and elsewhere. Trump frequently belittled the U.N. as a candidate and his White House has been infused with forces that believe the U.N acts as a global bureaucracy that infringes the sovereignty of nations. But Trump is expected to argue that U.N. member states should unite to face global dangers.