The Doctrine Digest 9/19

Headlines:
Trump Aims to Make UN ‘Great’ in Debut Address
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-19/balance-of-power-trump-aims-to-make-un-great-in-debut-address
Washington Post Writer Says Trump Is Killing Him, Literally
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/17/washington-post-writer-says-trump-is-killing-him-literally/
Democrat mocked for 'worst campaign ad ever'
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/09/18/democrat-mocked-for-worst-campaign-ad-ever.html
Fox News Taps Laura Ingraham to Host 10 P.M. Show
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/fox-news-taps-laura-ingraham-host-10-pm-show-1040769
Woman demands removal of decorative cotton item at Hobby Lobby
http://www.duluthnewstribune.com/news/4329794-woman-demands-removal-decorative-cotton-item-hobby-lobby
Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy, but keeps stores open
http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/toys-us-files-chapter-11-reorganization-49944737
Founder of Rolling Stone puts magazine up for sale
http://variety.com/2017/music/news/rolling-stone-magazine-sale-wenner-media-1202497885/
More Headlines:
LSU fraternity loses charter after death of Roswell freshman Max Gruver
http://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/lsu-fraternity-loses-charter-after-death-roswell-freshman-max-gruver/iPoP3EEs3U1x4gUymlwrgI/
Emmy Awards Match All-Time Low Of 2016 With 11.4M Viewers
http://deadline.com/2017/09/emmy-ratings-2017-down-low-sean-spicer-stephen-colbert-donald-trump-handmaids-tale-sunday-night-football-falcons-packers-cbs-1202172324/
James Corden Is ‘Disappointed’ In Himself For Kissing Sean Spicer
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/james-corden-sean-spicer-kiss-emmy-award_us_59c0dd71e4b0f22c4a8c304d
New climate change calculations could buy the Earth some time
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/09/18/new-climate-calculations-could-buy-the-earth-some-time-if-theyre-right/
Report: Standing Up to Pee Gives Boys an Unfair Advantage in Physics
https://pjmedia.com/parenting/2017/09/16/patriarchy-alert-standing-pee-gives-boys-unfair-advantage-physics/
Judge denies NFL's emergency stay request in Ezekiel Elliott case
http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/20746191/judge-denies-nfl-stay-request-ezekiel-elliott-case
Apple raises prices for iPhone screen replacements by $20
https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2017/9/18/16327886/apple-iphone-screen-replacement-cost-applecare
Today’s Trump Dump:
Trump's Former Campaign Manager Was Reportedly Wiretapped By US Investigators
https://www.buzzfeed.com/claudiakoerner/trumps-former-campaign-manager-was-reportedly-wiretapped-by?utm_term=.vbGrpDNZe#.hcqkELexJ
Trump Lawyers Clash Over How Much to Cooperate With Russia Inquiry
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/17/us/politics/trump-lawyers-white-house-russia-mcgahn-ty-cobb.html
Trump sees 'good chance' of striking Mideast peace deal
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/18/trump-mideast-peace-netanyahu-242845
Clinton won't rule out challenging legitimacy of 2016 election
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/18/hillary-clinton-trump-challenge-2016-election-legitimacy-242848
Other News:
3 arrested in protest at Georgia Tech
http://www.wsbtv.com/news/georgia/the-latest-school-wont-release-911-call-after-student-shot/611116027
Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief Doris Payne released from jail
http://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/notorious-86-year-old-jewel-thief-doris-payne-released-from-jail/611313908
Report: Equifax hacked months earlier than previously admitted
http://www.ajc.com/news/national/report-equifax-hacked-months-earlier-than-previously-admitted/U8IudqIYqZWRKwOnTVOJ1N/
New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/351198-new-gop-obamacare-repeal-bill-gains-momentum
Pelosi shouted down by protesters during DREAM Act conference
http://thehill.com/latino/351199-pelosi-interrupted-by-protesters-during-dream-act-conference
MILITARY BUDGET WOULD SWELL UNDER SENATE BILL
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_CONGRESS_DEFENSE_SPENDING?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-09-18-19-21-09
Mattis: No need to shoot down N. Korean missiles, yet
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/united-states-jim-mattis-no-need-shoot-down-north-korea-missiles-japan/
Iran Accuses U.S. of Sabotaging Nuclear Deal
https://www.wsj.com/articles/iran-accuses-u-s-of-sabotaging-nuclear-deal-ahead-of-u-n-talks-1505735808
Neighbors fret as Putin, Russia kick off war games on border with Europe
http://abcnews.go.com/International/neighbors-fret-putin-russia-kick-off-war-games/story?id=49940751
Charles Payne Accused of Rape in New Lawsuit Against Fox News
http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/fox-news-charles-payne-scottie-nell-hughes-1202563107/
Jedediah Bila Is Leaving The View After a Year
http://www.eonline.com/news/881050/jedediah-bila-is-leaving-the-view-after-a-year
Gmail To Convert Certain Content To Actionable Links
https://www.androidheadlines.com/2017/09/gmail-convert-certain-content-actionable-links.html
It wasn't a fluke: Giants' offense wasn't ready for 2017
http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/20750710/new-york-giants-offense-ready-2017-nfl-season
Cowboys' Elliott accused of quitting on team
https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2017/09/18/cowboys-elliott-accused-of-quitting-garrett-plans-chat/105771814/
Did Kevin Durant Forget To Sign Out Of His Verified Account To Trash The Thunder?
https://www.si.com/nba/2017/09/18/kevin-durant-deleted-tweet-billy-donovan-russell-westbrook-thunder
Linkin Park Will Honor frontman Chester Bennington With a Tribute Concert
http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/linkin-park-to-honor-chester-bennington-with-tribute-concert-w504073
Kate Walsh Reveals Secret Brain Tumor Diagnosis
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/kate-walsh-reveals-secret-brain-tumor-diagnosis-1040641
Hulu’s Emmy wins mark its emergence as a major entertainment player
https://www.theverge.com/2017/9/18/16329304/the-handmaids-tale-hulu-emmy-wins-netflix-amazon
