Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 85
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 85° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 85° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 85° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 80° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays

The Doctrine Digest 8/7

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:  

  1. Report that Pence eyeing 2020 run 'complete fiction': Trump counselor 
  2. Fox News Host Eric Bolling Suspended Amid Claims Of Lewd Texting 
  3. Al Jazeera: Israel seeks to shut offices and take network off air 
  4. “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli Found Guilty of Fraud 
  5. Transgender 8-Year-Old Sues Yorba Linda Private School for Discrimination 
  6. Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Just Called Ravens Owner Racist Which Writer Says 'Just Doomed’ His NFL Season 
  7. Box Office: ‘Dark Tower’ Leads Slow Weekend With $19.5 Million, ‘Detroit’ Stumbles 

 

Outrage Corner:  

  1. Caitlyn Jenner apologizes for wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hat 
  2. Little League removes softball team from World Series over social media post 
  3. 'Man tax' adds 18 percent to bill at Australian cafe 
  4. Brazilian footballer who tortured, fed ex-girlfriend to dogs will coach kids 
  5. NRA spokeswoman threatens New York Times in viral video? 
  6. Google engineer's anti-diversity manifesto sparks outrage 
  7. 'Sugardaddy' seeking 'sugarbaby' banned from Florida beach 

 

More Headlines:  

  1. Saints fans want to troll Falcons with 28-3 billboard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium 
  2. Four charged with leaks from Trump administration as attorney general vows crackdown 
  3. Michael Moore says Dems need a celebrity in 2020 
  4. Actress Cynthia Nixon emerges as possible N.Y. gubernatorial candidate 
  5. UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea 
  6. Japan Calls For Denuclearized World On 72nd Anniversary Of Hiroshima 
  7. Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood on Secret Cancer Battle: 'It Could Have Been Curtains' 

 

WTF:  

  1. Someone thinks they've solved the mystery behind who Donald Trump thanked on Twitter 
  2. Nazi Salutes Land Chinese Tourists in Hot Water in Germany 
  3. Taylor Swift Expected to Testify in Groping Case 
  4. This Is Us' Emmy Nomination Revoked 
  5. Usher Hit With More Lawsuits On STD Allegations From A Man & Two Women 
  6. Hilary Duff Tells Body-Shaming Critics to ‘Kiss My A**’ in Swimsuit Photo 
  7. PHARMACIST ACCUSED OF FORCING WOMAN TO STRIP BEFORE HE’D FILL HER PRESCRIPTION 

  

Even More Headlines:  

  1. Minnesota governor calls mosque bombing 'act of terrorism' 
  2. Harvard faces discrimination probe while accepting mostly nonwhite class 
  3. American Airlines 'unable to substantiate' Lena Dunham's allegations of transphobic employees at NYC airport 
  4. British model kidnapped in Milan as captor 'tried get $300,000 ransom before auctioning her online' 
  5. Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexual Orientation in Honest Note 
  6. Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Accused of Bullying TLC's Jazz Jennings 

 

Sparrin’ w/ Dr. Joe:  

  1. Study: Your Kitchen Sponge Has More Germs Than Your Toilet 
  2. Gene Editing for ‘Designer Babies’? Highly Unlikely, Scientists Say 
  3. The smartphone era is causing a mental health crisis in teens? 
  4. Jim Plunkett taking 13 pills a day, in constant pain: 'My life sucks' 
  5. Officers Taken To Hospital After Responding To Fentanyl Overdoses 
  6. Loneliness Epidemic Growing into Biggest Threat to Public Health 

 

Today’s Trump Dump:  

  1. Trump surprises wedding guests at New Jersey golf club 
  2. Chicago to sue Trump administration over sanctuary city funding threat 
  3. White House to become less ‘dump’-like in Trump’s absence 
  4. The Mooch's replacement could be Stephen Miller 
  5. Rosenstein Says Trump Russia Probe Is Not a ‘Fishing Expedition’ 
  6. Embarking on a second term, Iran's Rouhani accuses Trump over nuclear deal 
  7. Kayleigh McEnany appears in pro-Trump 'news' video after leaving CNN 
  8. Pauly Shore delivers pitch-perfect impersonation of Stephen Miller for Funny or Die 
  9. Professional Cuddling Is Booming Under Trump 

 

Other News:  

  1. McConnell to consider bipartisan plan to pay health insurers 
  2. Jeff Flake Knocks Republicans For Not Standing Up To Birthers 
  3. N.Y. Mayor Wants New Tax on the Rich to Fund Transit Improvements 
  4. Tillerson: US to respond to Russia's ouster of diplomats 
  5. Search called off for 3 US Marines who crashed off Australia  
  6. China turns up pressure against North Korea 
  7. China's web users fear losing tools to bypass 'Great Firewall' 
  8. Venezuela Says ‘Attack’ at Military Base Has Been Controlled 
  9. California governor: ‘Intelligence’ should be litmus test for Dems 
  10. Tropical Storm Franklin menaces Mexico's Yucatan peninsula 
  11. Deadly accident at Ohio State Fair caused by corrosion, says ride maker 
  12. Bloodied Melbourne teen ‘eaten’ by mystery sea creatures 
  13. Tomlinson steals the show at Hall of Fame induction ceremony 
  14. Jay Cutler agrees to one-year, $10M deal with Dolphins 
  15. Darren Daulton, former Phillies All-Star catcher, dies at 55 
  16. Katy Perry earns large sum from private gig 
  17. Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Separating After 8 Years of Marriage 
  18. Jeremy Clarkson hospitalized with pneumonia 
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    A dog was found shot to death after escaping from a backyard in Henry County, and his owner wants to know who is responsible. Captain the labradoodle ventured away last Sunday around 2 p.m. after wind blew open the gate at the family’s home in McDonough. Captain was found shot to death 90 minutes later just outside the entrance to Joyner Estates, which is around the corner from the family’s home. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured some of the last images of Captain walking around. TRENDING STORIES: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle, police say Creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going' “When we first found him over there, we initially thought he was hit by a car,” said the dog’s owner Gary Terrell. Terrell said Captain was not aggressive and was the kind of dog who would run away from strangers. He can’t understand why someone would shoot his dog. “It was a cold-hearted, malicious act and it has impacted us tremendously,” Terrell said. Police are searching for the person who killed the beloved family pet. Terrell has been going door-to-door and using social media to try to help police track down the shooter. “We’re going to be relentless. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep looking,” he said. Terrell said his 11-year-old daughter is heartbroken and doesn’t like to be outside of their home anymore. “He was one of our kids. We loved him,” he said. “He was my best friend. He was my best dog friend.” Surveillance video does not show who shot Captain. Animal control is helping police with the investigation.
  • Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
    Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
    Vice President Mike Pence has pushed back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not run. In a statement released by the White House, Pence said Sunday's story in The New York Times 'is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team.' He added that 'the allegations in this article are categorically false.' The formal rebuttal of a news report by the vice president was an unusual move. In it, Pence also said his team will 'focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020.' The report details efforts of several Republicans looking ahead to 2020, calling it a 'shadow campaign.' It notes Pence's political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers have signaled that he'd only run if Trump doesn't. The article noted Pence has set up a fundraising committee. Called the Great America Committee, it can accept checks of up to $5,000 from individual donors. Pence raised about $1 million at a Washington fundraiser last month, attended by dozens of lawmakers and featuring remarks from White House adviser Ivanka Trump. Trump has not suggested he won't seek a second term. But his first six months in office have been turbulent, marked by staff infighting, legislative struggles and a series of investigations. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also dismissed the report and said Pence is readying to run in 2020 'for re-election as vice president.' 'Vice President Pence is a very loyal, very dutiful, but also incredibly effective vice president, and active vice president, with this president,' said Conway on ABC's 'This Week.' ''He is a peer to the president in the West Wing.' New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said in an emailed statement: 'We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting and will let the story speak for itself.
  • Dad builds ‘Field of Dreams’ for family
    Dad builds ‘Field of Dreams’ for family
    An Iowa dad brought a dream for his children. While his children were away, the dad would play, well, play eventually. First was the hard work for Wyatt Ziesman. With only two days, he created a real-life “Field of Dreams” for his kids: a baseball field carved out of a cornfield, KCCI reported. >> Read more trending news He did the baseball diamond surprise two years ago, and it is still going strong. The dugouts are only feet away from the cornstalks. The outfield borders their farmhouse driveway and front porch. Now, the kids hit the field, with dad as the umpire. Ziesman said the field wasn’t as expensive as you’d think. He spent only about $800 on fencing and bases and got some hand-me-down lights, KCCI reported. And while it may seem like the field is right out of a movie. Ziesman said he was not inspired by “Field of Dreams” and the story of a fictional Iowa farmer who built a field and had a final, otherworldly catch with his father. Rather, he hearkened back to his own childhood where a church across the road from his home had a baseball field where he and his friends would play.
  • Little boy scores big touchdown at Jets’ scrimmage
    Little boy scores big touchdown at Jets’ scrimmage
    A 10-year-old boy may have looked out of place on a pro football field, but he was able to make a touchdown, not only in the end zone but also in fans’ hearts. Jesse Pallas was diagnosed with leukemia in 2011. It is now in remission. >> Read more trending news On Saturday night, one of Pallas’ dreams came true. He was able to score a touchdown for his favorite pro team, JetsWire reported. Pallas, who wore Matt Forte’s 22 jersey, rushed for 50 yards, with a little help from some great blocking, and a few falls, during the Jets’ Green and White Scrimmage. Not only did he get the score, he also got the MVP at the end of the scrimmage, and a hug from Forte himself, JetsWire reported.
  • Rapper shot and killed outside Atlanta pizza restaurant, friends say
    Rapper shot and killed outside Atlanta pizza restaurant, friends say
    Investigators are searching for a man who shot and killed a local rapper across from an Atlanta police precinct. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday as the man left Urban Pie pizza restaurant on Hosea L. Williams Drive, according to WSBTV. >> Read more trending news Urban Pie is across from the Zone 6 precinct in Kirkwood. All over social media, hip-hop artists and friends have identified the man as Yung Mazi, known for collaborations with Atlanta rappers Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug. On Instagram, Rich Homie Quan wrote, “Rest easy Mazi.” Police have not confirmed the victim’s name. “At this point,” Lt. Ricardo Vazquez said, “we are not going to release (the victim's identity).” However, authorities did release a description of the shooter. According to police, the shooter has dreadlocks and was wearing them pulled back and possibly up in a bun. He was wearing a white T-shirt with dark jeans at the time of the deadly shooting, police said. Yung Mazi was shot in December at an Atlanta Waffle House. He was wounded in the arm, WSBTV reported at the time. He had tweeted, then deleted the statement, God made me bulletproof,” shortly after last year’s shooting.
  • Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat
    Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat
    Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago will continue fighting President Donald Trump's immigration policies with a lawsuit alleging it's illegal for the government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities. The federal lawsuit is expected to be filed Monday. A day earlier Emanuel said Chicago won't 'be blackmailed' into changing its values as a welcoming city. Chicago officials say there are new qualifications for a grant requiring cities to share information with federal immigration authorities, which they allege are unconstitutional. Chicago received over $2 million in such grants last year, which have been used for buying police vehicles. Two law firms are helping Chicago with the case on a pro bono basis. Federal officials threatened to withhold funding for sanctuary cities, saying they don't comply with federal laws.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.