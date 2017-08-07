The Doctrine Digest 8/7

Headlines:
- Report that Pence eyeing 2020 run 'complete fiction': Trump counselor
- Fox News Host Eric Bolling Suspended Amid Claims Of Lewd Texting
- Al Jazeera: Israel seeks to shut offices and take network off air
- “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli Found Guilty of Fraud
- Transgender 8-Year-Old Sues Yorba Linda Private School for Discrimination
- Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Just Called Ravens Owner Racist Which Writer Says 'Just Doomed’ His NFL Season
- Box Office: ‘Dark Tower’ Leads Slow Weekend With $19.5 Million, ‘Detroit’ Stumbles
Outrage Corner:
- Caitlyn Jenner apologizes for wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hat
- Little League removes softball team from World Series over social media post
- 'Man tax' adds 18 percent to bill at Australian cafe
- Brazilian footballer who tortured, fed ex-girlfriend to dogs will coach kids
- NRA spokeswoman threatens New York Times in viral video?
- Google engineer's anti-diversity manifesto sparks outrage
- 'Sugardaddy' seeking 'sugarbaby' banned from Florida beach
More Headlines:
- Saints fans want to troll Falcons with 28-3 billboard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Four charged with leaks from Trump administration as attorney general vows crackdown
- Michael Moore says Dems need a celebrity in 2020
- Actress Cynthia Nixon emerges as possible N.Y. gubernatorial candidate
- UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea
- Japan Calls For Denuclearized World On 72nd Anniversary Of Hiroshima
- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood on Secret Cancer Battle: 'It Could Have Been Curtains'
WTF:
- Someone thinks they've solved the mystery behind who Donald Trump thanked on Twitter
- Nazi Salutes Land Chinese Tourists in Hot Water in Germany
- Taylor Swift Expected to Testify in Groping Case
- This Is Us' Emmy Nomination Revoked
- Usher Hit With More Lawsuits On STD Allegations From A Man & Two Women
- Hilary Duff Tells Body-Shaming Critics to ‘Kiss My A**’ in Swimsuit Photo
- PHARMACIST ACCUSED OF FORCING WOMAN TO STRIP BEFORE HE’D FILL HER PRESCRIPTION
Even More Headlines:
- Minnesota governor calls mosque bombing 'act of terrorism'
- Harvard faces discrimination probe while accepting mostly nonwhite class
- American Airlines 'unable to substantiate' Lena Dunham's allegations of transphobic employees at NYC airport
- British model kidnapped in Milan as captor 'tried get $300,000 ransom before auctioning her online'
- Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexual Orientation in Honest Note
- Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Accused of Bullying TLC's Jazz Jennings
Sparrin’ w/ Dr. Joe:
- Study: Your Kitchen Sponge Has More Germs Than Your Toilet
- Gene Editing for ‘Designer Babies’? Highly Unlikely, Scientists Say
- The smartphone era is causing a mental health crisis in teens?
- Jim Plunkett taking 13 pills a day, in constant pain: 'My life sucks'
- Officers Taken To Hospital After Responding To Fentanyl Overdoses
- Loneliness Epidemic Growing into Biggest Threat to Public Health
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump surprises wedding guests at New Jersey golf club
- Chicago to sue Trump administration over sanctuary city funding threat
- White House to become less ‘dump’-like in Trump’s absence
- The Mooch's replacement could be Stephen Miller
- Rosenstein Says Trump Russia Probe Is Not a ‘Fishing Expedition’
- Embarking on a second term, Iran's Rouhani accuses Trump over nuclear deal
- Kayleigh McEnany appears in pro-Trump 'news' video after leaving CNN
- Pauly Shore delivers pitch-perfect impersonation of Stephen Miller for Funny or Die
- Professional Cuddling Is Booming Under Trump
Other News:
- McConnell to consider bipartisan plan to pay health insurers
- Jeff Flake Knocks Republicans For Not Standing Up To Birthers
- N.Y. Mayor Wants New Tax on the Rich to Fund Transit Improvements
- Tillerson: US to respond to Russia's ouster of diplomats
- Search called off for 3 US Marines who crashed off Australia
- China turns up pressure against North Korea
- China's web users fear losing tools to bypass 'Great Firewall'
- Venezuela Says ‘Attack’ at Military Base Has Been Controlled
- California governor: ‘Intelligence’ should be litmus test for Dems
- Tropical Storm Franklin menaces Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
- Deadly accident at Ohio State Fair caused by corrosion, says ride maker
- Bloodied Melbourne teen ‘eaten’ by mystery sea creatures
- Tomlinson steals the show at Hall of Fame induction ceremony
- Jay Cutler agrees to one-year, $10M deal with Dolphins
- Darren Daulton, former Phillies All-Star catcher, dies at 55
- Katy Perry earns large sum from private gig
- Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Separating After 8 Years of Marriage
- Jeremy Clarkson hospitalized with pneumonia
